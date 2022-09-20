Oleksandr Usyk has revealed what he was thinking during Anthony Joshua’s post-fight rant last month, when the Ukrainian outpointed the Briton for the second time.Usyk beat Joshua in September 2021 to take the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from “AJ”, before replicating the feat this August to retain the gold.Immediately after the scores were revealed for the pair’s rematch in Saudi Arabia, Joshua stormed out of the ring before returning to seize a microphone and deliver a strange rant, in which he talked up his own skills but also paid tribute to Usyk.“He freaked out, and I...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO