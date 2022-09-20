Read full article on original website
Andre Ward reacts to Hearn saying Usyk won’t lose a round to Wilder
By Charles Brun: Andre Ward disagrees with promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent comment that the ‘Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder wouldn’t lose a round against IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Ward says Wilder’s right hand will find its mark on Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) at some point in...
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius – Video Preview & Prediction
By Geoffrey Ciani: Coming up on October 15th, in a bout that will be televised on Fox PPV, heavyweight contender Robert Helenius will square off against former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. This is an especially interesting match-up at this particular point in time. You have Wilder coming off his...
Floyd Mayweather vs Deji: Boxing icon confirms exhibition fight with YouTuber
Floyd Mayweather has confirmed that he will box YouTube star Deji Olatunji next, after fighting Mikuru Asakura this weekend.Former multiple-weight world champion Mayweather retired as a professional boxer in 2017 after stopping former UFC title holder Conor McGregor to improve his record to 50-0. Since then, the American has beaten kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa via TKO and gone the distance with YouTuber Logan Paul and boxer Don Moore in exhibition bouts.Mayweather, 45, is set to box Mikuru Asakura in the mixed martial artist’s native Japan this Saturday (24 September), and he told the Daily Mail on Wednesday (21 September)...
Shakur Stevenson to lose world titles after weighing in over super-featherweight limit
Shakur Stevenson is set to lose his WBC and WBO titles after announcing that his 'body can't make' the super-featherweight limit for this weekend's fight with Robson Conceicao. The American star was due to defend his belts against Conceicao in the early hours of Saturday morning, live on Sky Sports,...
Eddie Hearn Disagrees With Reported Canelo vs Golovkin 3 PPV Buys
By Vince D’Writer: For some unwarranted reason, somebody thought it was a good idea to have a third fight between undisputed Super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin. The marketing for this bout was centered around bad blood between the two fighters, as boxing promoter Eddie Hearn emphasized how much the boxers hated each other, and he predicted the trilogy fight would be the night of the year in boxing.
DAZN Confirms 1.06 Million Buys Globally For Canelo Vs. GGG 3
As Saul “Canelo” Alvarez ultimately outboxed Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin this past weekend to bring one of the most compelling rivalries in sport to an end, DAZN Group has confirmed the Canelo vs. GGG III fight night saw a global audience in the millions, with more than 1.06 million buys generated worldwide including PPV and DAZN subscriptions.
Tyson Fury fight ‘a cash-out’ for Anthony Joshua, promoter Lou DiBella claims
Boxing promoter Lou DiBella has said a fight with Tyson Fury feels like a ‘cash-out’ option for Anthony Joshua.Joshua failed to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles in August when he suffered a second straight decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk, the man who dethroned him last year.As a result, an all-British heavyweight clash with Fury looked to be off the cards for good, until Fury offered “AJ” a shot at the WBC belt. A bout between the pair is being discussed, with a potential December date in the works.“Joshua didn’t fight poorly against Usyk,” DiBella told...
Shakur Stevenson misses weight for title bout with Robson Conceicao, loses WBC and WBO titles on the scale
Shakur Stevenson is done a junior lightweight. The unified champion at 130 pounds no longer holds that title after missing weight by 1.6 pounds for his matchup with Robson Conceicao on Thursday. Stevenson had the chance to cut the last bit of weight after hitting the scale but chose not to.
Oleksandr Usyk compares Anthony Joshua to ‘little boy’ after Briton’s post-fight rant
Oleksandr Usyk has revealed what he was thinking during Anthony Joshua’s post-fight rant last month, when the Ukrainian outpointed the Briton for the second time.Usyk beat Joshua in September 2021 to take the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from “AJ”, before replicating the feat this August to retain the gold.Immediately after the scores were revealed for the pair’s rematch in Saudi Arabia, Joshua stormed out of the ring before returning to seize a microphone and deliver a strange rant, in which he talked up his own skills but also paid tribute to Usyk.“He freaked out, and I...
Oleksandr Usyk makes joke about watching Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua
Oleksandr Usyk has joked that he will not watch a heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua if the fight comes to fruition.Usyk retained the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight belts last month by outpointing Joshua for the second time in 11 months, also staying unbeaten in the process. The Ukrainian was expected to face WBC title holder Fury next to crown an undisputed champion, but the Briton’s desired fight date will come too soon for Usyk.As such, Fury has now turned his attention to compatriot Joshua, with a long-awaited, all-British bout between the pair on the...
Photos: Hughes vs. Galahad, Rankin vs. Harper - Face-Offs at Final Presser
Maxi Hughes is ready to collide with Kid Galahad in a battle for the IBO world lightweight title at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand). Hughes (25-2-2, 5 KOs) defends his title for the second time, after widely outpointing...
Bob Arum picks Deontay Wilder to beat Oleksandr Usyk
By Craig Daly: Bob Arum says he likes Deontay Wilder to beat unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk if that fight happens. Arum feels that Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) is too small for the former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder and doesn’t punch like him. Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn says...
Canelo vs. Golovkin III did between 550,000-575,000 USA PPV buys
By Robert Segal: Last Saturday night’s trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin III brought in between 550,000 and 575,000 pay-per-view buys on DAZN. Dan Rafael is reporting that “multiple sources” are saying that Canelo vs. Golovkin III brought in much lower than expected. The event would have needed far more than those numbers to break even, which means the organizers have taken a bath with this one.
Oscar Valdez Injured; Return Postponed From November 12 Until Date TBD In January
Oscar Valdez’s return from his first professional defeat has been delayed. BoxingScene.com has learned that Valdez suffered an undisclosed, non-boxing injury that has prevented him from training recently. That injury has forced the postponement of his comeback bout to an undetermined date in January. Valdez’s promoters at Top Rank...
Canelo vs. Golovkin III – DAZN reporting 1.06 million pay-per-view buys
By Dan Ambrose: DAZN is reporting that Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin III did 1.06 million buys worldwide, which is higher than the 550,000 to 575,000 buys reported earlier today by Dan Rafael. Rafael was quick to react to DAZN’s 1.06 million buys number, saying those were “global” numbers. The...
Katie Taylor: Lightweight world champion to defend belts against Karen Elizabeth Carbajal
Undisputed lightweight world champion Katie Taylor will put her belts on the line against Karen Elizabeth Carbajal at Wembley's OVO Arena on 29 October. The bout is set to take place six months after Taylor, 36, moved her record to 21-0 with a sensational split-decision win over Amanda Serrano. October's...
Hearn on Canelo: Bivol is The Target, Obviously He'll Want To Avenge That Defeat
Eddie Hearn, who works on a fight by fight basis with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, says the Mexican star will be looking for a rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Back in May, Canelo suffered his first defeat since 2013 when he was outboxed over twelve rounds by Bivol.
Hannah Rankin v Terri Harper: Challenger dismisses weight concerns before WBA world title tilt
Hannah Rankin v Terri Harper - WBA super-welterweight title. Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham Date: Saturday, 24 September. Coverage: Follow live text commentary and reaction from 21:00 BST on BBC Sport website & app. Terri Harper has warned Hannah Rankin she is "comfortable" fighting at super-welterweight. Harper, 25, is moving up...
Dana White reacts to reports that Canelo vs GGG 3 did disappointing PPV numbers: “That fight should have been done four years ago”
UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the reportedly disappointing PPV numbers for Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3. While the excitement levels may have been high for the trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, the end result proved to be quite the disappointment. As opposed to the two men putting on a show, Canelo eased to a relatively dull unanimous decision win as he retained his belts against a version of Gennady Golovkin who, in many ways, was showing his age.
Gilberto Ramirez: Bivol is a Really Good Challenge - I Will Get That Belt!
Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez is gearing up for the biggest fight of his pro career. The former WBO super middleweight champion will attempt to become a two-division beltholder on November 5th in Abu Dhabi. In what is a mandatory fight, Ramirez will challenge WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.
