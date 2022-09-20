Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Leoparda Electric is bringing battery swapping for two-wheelers to LatAm
While LatAm is the second largest two-wheeler market after Southeast Asia, electrification in the region has been slow to develop. That’s in part due to policies, or lack thereof. While several LatAm countries have set some rough targets for zero-emissions sales or internal combustion engine phase-outs, insufficient fiscal incentives, weak regulatory policies, a lack of public awareness and inadequate charging infrastructure have held the region back from adopting EVs in any form, according to a report from the International Council on Clean Transportation.
maritime-executive.com
Shift Leads with Safety to Deliver Clean Energy Storage Solutions
Shift Clean Energy has announced that it has received Type Approval from both the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) and Japanese Marine Standards (NK) for its energy storage system. Shift energy storage systems (ESS) now have the most Type Approvals on the market. Shift’s lithium-ion battery-based ESS are used for...
RideApart
Moto Morini And Zontes Open Bookings In The Indian Market
It’s no secret that Chinese-made motorcycles are taking the global market by storm. Manufacturers like Zontes, CFMOTO, Benelli, and even Moto Morini have been making headlines quite a lot lately, and mostly for good reasons. This time around, we head on over to India, wherein two manufacturers with Chinese origins are looking to take the highly competitive premium segment by storm.
US News and World Report
Palantir Signs $20 Million Deal With S.Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries
SEOUL (Reuters) - Palantir Technologies Inc announced on Wednesday it signed a deal valued at $20 million over five years to expand its partnership with South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, one of the world's largest shipbuilding conglomerates. The conglomerate's shipbuilding affiliates including Hyundai Heavy will use Palantir's operating system,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
India’s Homegrown AI-Enabled Network Intelligence Startup Aprecomm Signs a Deal to Go Global
BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Aprecomm, India’s leading network intelligence company, today announced its partnership with Singapore-based Technology Distribution Specialists (TDS) for distribution of its Network Intelligence technology. As a part of the deal, TDS will be empanelled as one of Aprecomm’s official distributor partners. TDS will now be authorized to circulate Aprecomm network intelligence solutions for the communication industry across Asia Pacific region. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005704/en/ Pramod Gummaraj, CEO, Aprecomm (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Selection nears for DHL Express’ US West Coast air hub
WASHINGTON — DHL Express expects to open a new aircraft ramp and package sortation center in Atlanta by mid-October and announce its first major West Coast air hub in January to keep up with growing cargo volumes, said Mike Parra, CEO of the Americas. Construction of the regional hub...
Allison Expands eGen Power® Family of Electric Axles to Provide Additional Offering for European and Asia Pacific Markets
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, announced the new eGen Power ® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, this week at IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005537/en/ The new Allison eGen Power® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, was designed specifically to support the heavier 13-ton gross axle weight rating, which is often required by commercial vehicles in Europe and Asia Pacific markets. The 130S joins the eGen Power line-up of e-Axles, which includes the 100D, introduced in 2020, as well as the 130D and 100S introduced in 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)
To address the shortage of talent in the retail industry, iDA Singapore is launching its Retail Ambassador Program to employ 1000 sales professionals
In July 2022, iDA Singapore (iDA’SG), the Singapore branch of World Mode Holdings (WMH), a Japanese group that provides diverse solutions to the fashion and beauty industries, began to hire retail professionals and develop their skills through a unique training program to counter the human resource challenges facing ASEAN companies and job applicants in the retail industry. The Retail Ambassador Program was launched to connect professional retail staff with various companies in a flexible way that meets job requirements, such as length of employment, skill set and experience as a full-time employee. The target of our initial recruitment drive is 1000 workers, though we intend to expand the program as we diligently listen to feedback from companies and job applicants.
RideApart
Here's Why Quartararo's Suit Opened In His Crash At MotoGP Aragon 2022
The 2022 MotoGP round at Aragon could have serious consequences for the rider’s championship—and as we head into the next round in Japan, it’s likely that no one knows that better than current points leader Fabio Quartararo. Despite crashing out in a tangle with Marc Marquez during...
freightwaves.com
Chilean supply chain startup SimpliRoute expands to US
Hundreds of U.S. companies are dedicated to solving the route optimization puzzle in logistics. If you live in America, it’s easy to get tunnel vision for the endless sea of innovative supply chain companies with U.S. roots, but companies all over the world are busy solving the same problem.
The fastest street-legal supercar promises the closest feeling to driving an F1 car
Delage, a French automaker, has declared that their hybrid supercar D12 will be the world's fastest vehicle for public roads. The company earlier declared that the D12 hybrid supercar would revive the brand, which was founded in 1905 and ceased operation in 1953, back in 2019. The car, which will...
RideApart
Piaggio Group SVP Alessio Sisi Reveals Company’s Next Tech Frontier
Motorcycle electronic packages seem to make an evolutionary leap every other year. Even if we’re not focusing on newfangled doodads like adaptive cruise control and blind spot detection systems, many motorcycles adhere to today’s technological baseline. That commonly includes ABS and some form of traction control. Step up to the flagship models and that gold standard expands to wheelie control and engine braking management systems.
RideApart
Dorna Reaches Agreement To Bring MotoGP To India In 2023
The 2022 MotoGP calendar currently includes four rounds hosted in Asian and South East Asian countries. From Indonesia to Malaysia, from Japan to Thailand, the schedule caters to some of the world’s largest motorcycle markets. In 2023, MotoGP will visit yet another Asian nation, with India’s Buddh International Circuit hosting the Grand Prix of Bharat.
electrek.co
NIO boosting its EV battery lease business with swap station expansion across Europe
Chinese EV automaker NIO has already rooted its flag in the soil of Europe, yet is still merely getting started with its plans to expand beyond its home turf. The company’s president recently shared that NIO plans to offer battery lease programs and a huge expansion of available swap stations as a strategy to entice more EU customers and gain a larger chunk of the growing EV market overseas.
RideApart
Type-Approval Documents Indicate BMW M 1000 R Is On Its Way
BMW’s S 1000 R does its own thing within the hyper naked category. While its European counterparts battle over horsepower figures, the sensible Beemer prioritizes everyday practicality. Sure, the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 generates 178 pony power, the KTM 1290 Super Duke flexes with 180 horses, and the Ducati Streetfighter V4 outruns them all with 205 horsepower, but the S 1000 R still lays down a respectable 165 hp.
RideApart
SC-Project Has A Shiny New Exhaust System For The Yamaha MT-09
There’s nothing quite like the harmonious roar of an in-line triple. Quite honestly, the good old three-cylinder is quite probably my favorite engine when it comes to sound alone. Nearly all motorcycles equipped with triples sound simply amazing especially when wrung out to the top. As such, it really is no surprise that aftermarket exhausts from dozens of manufacturers are pretty much ubiquitous.
China-Only Volkswagen Gets Stretched to Almost 10 Feet Wide, Seats Eight
Tiktok/JustinbuildscarsIt's so wide that the builder regularly has to clarify that the car is real and not Photoshopped.
RideApart
Marc Marquez Has Disappointing Comeback Race In Aragon
A lot of MotoGP fans were eagerly awaiting the return of Marc Marquez, who after undergoing a fourth surgery to his right humerus, seemed more optimistic than ever before about a solid comeback to racing. Indeed, Marquez made a comeback in the Aragon round of the MotoGP held on September 18, 2022, but surely, not the comeback he had hoped for.
Reimagining The Ancient Supercontinent of Pangea With Modern Borders
Pangea is the hypothetical supercontinent that allegedly existed over 300 million years ago. Pangea is a conglomerate of all of the modern-day continents smashed together. What if that land mass existed today? What would the world look like if we all lived on Pangea?
theevreport.com
Stellantis Invests in Italian Industrial Footprint As it Pushes Toward Electrification
TURIN, ITALY – Stellantis N.V. announced two additional major initiatives within its Italian industrial footprint aimed at further driving the Company’s transformation of its global electrification value chain and supporting its aggressive decarbonization targets. To meet the growing demand for electrified vehicles and the ambitious targets presented in...
