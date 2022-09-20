ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabasha County, MN

winonaradio.com

SUV vs Semi Crash Leaves Minneapolis Woman Dead

(KWNO)- On Monday afternoon Goodhue county authorities received a report of an SUV colliding with a semi on Hwy 52 near mile marker 85 in the township of Minneola. According to Minnesota State Patrol, the SUV was northbound on Hwy 52 when it drifted across into the southbound lane of traffic where it was struck by a Semi.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist killed after striking deer in Wabasha County

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. -- The driver of a motorcycle is dead and a passenger is injured after they collided with a deer on a county road in southeastern Minnesota Monday.According to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, deputies at 11:28 p.m. responded to the report of a motorcycle accident involving a deer. The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 17 and 335th Avenue. The driver of the motorcycle, a 51-year-old Lake City man, died at the scene. The passenger, a woman also of Lake City, was taken to a Rochester hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officials say this is the second fatal accident of the year involving a deer for Wabasha County. In July, a motorcycle passenger was killed when the driver swerved to avoid a deer. 
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Three people injured after two trucks crash on Hwy 61

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Two trucks collided on Highway 61 near Red Wing Wednesday afternoon. According to Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), the trucks collided at 1:02 p.m. A 2004 Ford F-450 was traveling northbound on Highway 61 when it collided with a 2004 Chevy Silverado, which was southbound...
RED WING, MN
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Woman Killed in Crash With Semi in Hwy. 52 Work Zone

Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis woman was killed in a construction zone crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates the 49-year-old woman was traveling south on the highway north of Zumbrota when she crossed the median into the northbound lane. The report says her vehicle struck a semi-truck traveling in the opposite direction shortly after 5 p.m.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Two car accident closes Hwy 61 for an hour

The Red Wing Fire Department responded to a two vehicle accident with one of the vehicles hitting a house and striking its gas meter. At 1:03 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the fire department was dispatched to Highway 61 and Fern Avenue for the accident. Firefighters and paramedics were on...
RED WING, MN
KIMT

Eyota concert could cause traffic trouble on Saturday

EYOTA, Minn. – A big concert this weekend in southeastern Minnesota could pose challenges for drivers. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says delays and backups on sections of Highway 42, Highway 14, and Interstate 90 near Eyota are possible Saturday afternoon and evening due to the Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert.
EYOTA, MN
wizmnews.com

Accident in Kwik Trip lot leads to drunk-driving arrest

A driver from Onalaska is facing his third drunk-driving charge, after reportedly crashing his SUV into a pole in a Kwik Trip parking lot. Sixty-six-year-old Ricky Radloff tells Onalaska police that he was trying to back up in the parking lot on Monday, but went forward instead and struck the pole.
ONALASKA, WI
KAAL-TV

Young child dead, 4 injured in bus, pickup truck crash in Arden Hills

(KSTP) – A 23-month-old girl is dead, and 4 people are injured following a Monday morning crash in Arden Hills, northeast of Minneapolis. According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the crash in Arden Hills around 8:30 a.m., and found that a school bus had struck and “badly damaged” a pickup truck from the truck’s passenger side.
ARDEN HILLS, MN
KIMT

Rochester man pleads not guilty to attempted murder for gas station gunfire

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered to five felonies over a shooting outside a gas station. Lionell Bailey, 39 of Rochester, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, drive-by-shooting, second-degree assault, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Missing Rochester teen found safe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After the Rochester Police Department asked for the public's help to locate a teen, she has been found safe. Lilah Long, 17, from southeast Rochester, was last heard from Tuesday night and was last seen at 4 p.m. on Monday. Police said late Wednesday morning that she was found safe.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Eyota Man Accused of Striking Man with Pistol At SE Rochester Shop

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Eyota man has been accused of brandishing a pistol and using it to knock a person unconscious in Rochester earlier this year. 38-year-old Joseph Johnson was charged Tuesday with second and third degree assault and possessing a firearm as a felon. The criminal complaint says Johnson was at a shop in southeast Rochester with two other people when he got into an argument with one of the people he was with that turned physical when Johnson brandished a pistol on June 13.
ROCHESTER, MN
winonaradio.com

20-Year-Old Found Dead in Home

(KWNO)- On Monday, Sept. 20th, Winona Police responded to a check welfare call for a 20-year-old on the 150 block of E 8th Street. Upon arrival, officers noticed a full mailbox and knocked on the door with no answer. The door to the residents was open so Officers went inside to investigate.
WINONA, MN

Community Policy