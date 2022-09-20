ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where will OpTic’s VALORANT roster go? Potential new teams for the VALORANT Champions runners-up after failing to make VCT partnership cut

When Riot Games announced its list of partnered teams for the 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour, OpTic Gaming, the Champions runner-up, was absent. Before VALORANT Champions Istanbul, a rumor surfaced that TSM was interested in purchasing the entire OpTic team should OpTic miss out on a partnership slot and TSM manage to secure one. But when Riot revealed its 10 Americas league teams, not only was OpTic missing but so was TSM.
2 of the best VALORANT players become free agents after OpTic VCT snub

North American players Victor Wong and Austin “crashies” Roberts are free to join another VALORANT team since they have become unrestricted free agents after OpTic Gaming failed to acquire a spot in the Americas’ partnership league. Victor and crashies’ announcement was made less than 30 minutes after...
One more from Turkey: FUT acquires spot in VALORANT EMEA partner league

FUT Esports, an esports organization based in Turkey, has successfully become one of Riot Games’ partners for the 2023 EMEA VALORANT league. The last EMEA spot remained unknown until Riot’s official announcement today. Blix had reported that KOI, Karmine Korp, Fnatic, Vitality, Natus Vincere, Heretics, BBL Esports, Giants, and Team Liquid had been accepted in the EMEA league, which left the community wondering which organization would take that last spot.
The best-hidden secret weapons at the 2022 League World Championship

The League of Legends World Championship is traditionally one of the most intense meetings of surplus talent in esports each year. But with 24 teams and well over 100 individual players in attendance, it’s easy to focus only on the handful of superstars. There’s a good chance you probably...
Why moving to Asia is a good thing for Gen.G and T1 VALORANT

On Sept. 21, it was announced alongside the overall franchising decisions for the VALORANT Champions Tour that Gen.G Esports and T1 are set to move their VALORANT teams to South Korea for the 2023 season. The competitive VALORANT scene was immediately blown up as the VCT unveiled all 30 teams...
The biggest teams and orgs that did not make VALORANT partnership in VCT

It’s an exciting time for VALORANT around the world since Riot has officially released its list of partnered teams for the VCT international leagues that will kick off a new era for the esport in 2023. Riot received hundreds of applications from teams and organizations across all regions and somehow whittled the big list down to just 30, 10 across each of the three leagues.
GAM Esports provides update on team’s visa situation ahead of Worlds 2022

GAM Esports’ manager Khanh Hiep has updated fans on the League of Legends team’s visa situation ahead of their Worlds 2022 campaign. “The process for obtaining a visa for GAM to attend #Worlds2022 held in the US is moving in the right direction,” Hiep said on the team’s Facebook page, according to a translation on Reddit. “Both GAM and SGB are trying our best to bring Vietnamese representatives to the global stage.”
Astralis player set to miss CS:GO Major qualifier after suffering injury

Astralis player Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke has suffered from a “complicated ankle fracture” and will miss out on the upcoming Regional Major Rankings qualifiers for the CS:GO IEM Rio Major. In his place, Astralis Talent player Mikkel “MistR” Thomsen will step up to the main roster for...
Japanese duo reportedly acquire VALORANT partnership spots in VCT Asia league

ZETA DIVISION and DetonatioN Gaming will take part in the 2023 VCT Asia partnership league that Riot Games has in the works, according to a report by VLR’s Seulgi. Seulgi also reported that Japanese organizations Sengoku, FAV, FENNEL, Crazy Raccoon, and REJECT have not been accepted into the franchising program.
Riot officially introduces all 30 partnered VCT teams for 2023

The next era of VCT has its official participants. Riot Games announced today the full list of all 30 partnered teams for the international VALORANT leagues next year. These teams will make up the three 10-team international leagues and will participate in the Sao Paulo kickoff event in February next year.
Evil Geniuses renames 2 of its CS:GO lineups

Evil Geniuses has had three CS:GO teams under its umbrella since June, when it picked up the Carpe Diem and Party Astronauts teams to assemble a “fluid” 15-man roster in the future. While the main roster was still referred to as simply EG, the other two were usually referred to as EG.CD and EG.PA. But that won’t happen anymore, according to Dust2.us.
Valve renames Outsiders back to Virtus Pro in official Dota 2 ranking

Dota 2 Russian players Danil “gpk” Skutin, Dmitry “DM” Dorokhin, Daniyal “yamich” Lazebnyy, Egor “Xakoda” Lipartiya, and Roman “RAMZES666” Kushnarev will play under Virtus Pro at the last-chance qualifier for The International 11 instead of using the tag Outsiders. This...
From Canada to Chile: VCT Americas partner teams can sign VALORANT players from across the entire Americas

Riot Games’ import rules for VALORANT could lead Brazilian teams with full North American rosters or North American teams with all Brazilian players. Riot recently announced the 10 teams for the Americas region, which is the apex of NA, Brazil, and Latin American teams. The regional competition will be hosted on LAN next year in Los Angeles. With the new Americas league also comes new import rules as the regions combine into one. According to the new ruleset put in place by Riot, the members of the larger region will be considered a part of that region and not an import.
