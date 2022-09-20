Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Where will OpTic’s VALORANT roster go? Potential new teams for the VALORANT Champions runners-up after failing to make VCT partnership cut
When Riot Games announced its list of partnered teams for the 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour, OpTic Gaming, the Champions runner-up, was absent. Before VALORANT Champions Istanbul, a rumor surfaced that TSM was interested in purchasing the entire OpTic team should OpTic miss out on a partnership slot and TSM manage to secure one. But when Riot revealed its 10 Americas league teams, not only was OpTic missing but so was TSM.
dotesports.com
2 of the best VALORANT players become free agents after OpTic VCT snub
North American players Victor Wong and Austin “crashies” Roberts are free to join another VALORANT team since they have become unrestricted free agents after OpTic Gaming failed to acquire a spot in the Americas’ partnership league. Victor and crashies’ announcement was made less than 30 minutes after...
dotesports.com
One more from Turkey: FUT acquires spot in VALORANT EMEA partner league
FUT Esports, an esports organization based in Turkey, has successfully become one of Riot Games’ partners for the 2023 EMEA VALORANT league. The last EMEA spot remained unknown until Riot’s official announcement today. Blix had reported that KOI, Karmine Korp, Fnatic, Vitality, Natus Vincere, Heretics, BBL Esports, Giants, and Team Liquid had been accepted in the EMEA league, which left the community wondering which organization would take that last spot.
dotesports.com
Is this the end? FNS ‘thank you’ post casts doubt on OpTic VALORANT roster’s future
As reports regarding VCT 2023 partnered teams begin to trickle out, one team that VALORANT fans are waiting to hear about is OpTic Gaming, the consensus top team out of North America and one of the world’s best in 2022. But as shocking as it may be to hear,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
How good is Jamie Tartt in FIFA 23? Predicting AFC Richmond player ratings in FIFA 23
Now that the presence of Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond in FIFA 23 has been confirmed, we can begin imagining how Jamie Tartt and the boys will be rated by EA. We’ll find out the real numbers in a few days, but player ratings predictions have never hurt anyone.
FIFA・
dotesports.com
The best-hidden secret weapons at the 2022 League World Championship
The League of Legends World Championship is traditionally one of the most intense meetings of surplus talent in esports each year. But with 24 teams and well over 100 individual players in attendance, it’s easy to focus only on the handful of superstars. There’s a good chance you probably...
dotesports.com
Why moving to Asia is a good thing for Gen.G and T1 VALORANT
On Sept. 21, it was announced alongside the overall franchising decisions for the VALORANT Champions Tour that Gen.G Esports and T1 are set to move their VALORANT teams to South Korea for the 2023 season. The competitive VALORANT scene was immediately blown up as the VCT unveiled all 30 teams...
dotesports.com
The biggest teams and orgs that did not make VALORANT partnership in VCT
It’s an exciting time for VALORANT around the world since Riot has officially released its list of partnered teams for the VCT international leagues that will kick off a new era for the esport in 2023. Riot received hundreds of applications from teams and organizations across all regions and somehow whittled the big list down to just 30, 10 across each of the three leagues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Valve has added a new Dota 2 cosmetic to support players, teams attending The International 2022
If you have been watching developments around the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass, you likely saw mention of team players and stickers in the initial reveal. And, now that regional qualifiers have wrapped up and the Last Chance Qualifier lineup is set, Valve is rolling out a new feature to the game’s client with some spaced-out release dates.
dotesports.com
TSM unlikely to secure VALORANT partnership with Riot for VCT 2023 Americas league
North American esports organization TSM is unlikely to secure a spot in the 2023 VCT Americas league, according to Dot Esports’ sources. The status of TSM’s VALORANT division and whether it will compete in Challengers, drop its roster, or leave the game entirely is currently unknown. Several owners...
dotesports.com
GAM Esports provides update on team’s visa situation ahead of Worlds 2022
GAM Esports’ manager Khanh Hiep has updated fans on the League of Legends team’s visa situation ahead of their Worlds 2022 campaign. “The process for obtaining a visa for GAM to attend #Worlds2022 held in the US is moving in the right direction,” Hiep said on the team’s Facebook page, according to a translation on Reddit. “Both GAM and SGB are trying our best to bring Vietnamese representatives to the global stage.”
dotesports.com
Vamos: LOUD and FURIA likely to lock in partnership with Riot for Americas league
Two Brazilian teams have likely secured a partnership with Riot Games to compete in the VALORANT Americas league next year, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Both teams were notified recently and will compete against teams such as Cloud9, Sentinels, and NRG in the Americas league, as reported by Dot Esports today.
dotesports.com
Astralis player set to miss CS:GO Major qualifier after suffering injury
Astralis player Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke has suffered from a “complicated ankle fracture” and will miss out on the upcoming Regional Major Rankings qualifiers for the CS:GO IEM Rio Major. In his place, Astralis Talent player Mikkel “MistR” Thomsen will step up to the main roster for...
dotesports.com
League’s Worlds patch is here, ushering in changes for pro play champs like Thresh and Lee Sin
The League of Legends World Championship is just around the corner, starting on Sept. 29. Since Patch 12.18 will be the 2022 Worlds patch, Riot Games is once again targeting strong pro-play picks with nerfs while buffing champions that fell behind in the current meta. Thus, tremendously powerful picks like...
dotesports.com
Japanese duo reportedly acquire VALORANT partnership spots in VCT Asia league
ZETA DIVISION and DetonatioN Gaming will take part in the 2023 VCT Asia partnership league that Riot Games has in the works, according to a report by VLR’s Seulgi. Seulgi also reported that Japanese organizations Sengoku, FAV, FENNEL, Crazy Raccoon, and REJECT have not been accepted into the franchising program.
dotesports.com
Riot officially introduces all 30 partnered VCT teams for 2023
The next era of VCT has its official participants. Riot Games announced today the full list of all 30 partnered teams for the international VALORANT leagues next year. These teams will make up the three 10-team international leagues and will participate in the Sao Paulo kickoff event in February next year.
dotesports.com
Evil Geniuses renames 2 of its CS:GO lineups
Evil Geniuses has had three CS:GO teams under its umbrella since June, when it picked up the Carpe Diem and Party Astronauts teams to assemble a “fluid” 15-man roster in the future. While the main roster was still referred to as simply EG, the other two were usually referred to as EG.CD and EG.PA. But that won’t happen anymore, according to Dust2.us.
dotesports.com
Valve renames Outsiders back to Virtus Pro in official Dota 2 ranking
Dota 2 Russian players Danil “gpk” Skutin, Dmitry “DM” Dorokhin, Daniyal “yamich” Lazebnyy, Egor “Xakoda” Lipartiya, and Roman “RAMZES666” Kushnarev will play under Virtus Pro at the last-chance qualifier for The International 11 instead of using the tag Outsiders. This...
OpTic Valorant team facing dissolution
One of the most successful teams in Valorant professional gaming circles is in deep peril, after Riot Games surprisingly announced
dotesports.com
From Canada to Chile: VCT Americas partner teams can sign VALORANT players from across the entire Americas
Riot Games’ import rules for VALORANT could lead Brazilian teams with full North American rosters or North American teams with all Brazilian players. Riot recently announced the 10 teams for the Americas region, which is the apex of NA, Brazil, and Latin American teams. The regional competition will be hosted on LAN next year in Los Angeles. With the new Americas league also comes new import rules as the regions combine into one. According to the new ruleset put in place by Riot, the members of the larger region will be considered a part of that region and not an import.
Comments / 0