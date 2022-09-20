ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, PA

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured, LifeFlighted Following Crash on Route 338

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured and airlifted to a Pittsburgh area hospital after he lost control of his bike in Richland Township. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, on State Route 338 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Hit-and-Run in East Smethport

No one was injured in a hit-and-run crash in East Smethport. According to the Pennsylvania State Police a vehicle traveling westbound on Route 6 shortly before noon on Monday sideswiped a Dodge Ram being driven by 47-year-old Michele Borman of Coudersport near the intersection with Route 46, then fled the scene. Borman was not injured in the collision.
EAST SMETHPORT, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Accidental Shooting Involving Local Man

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an accidental shooting in which a local man shot himself in the hand with a Ruger pistol on Wednesday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to UPMC Northwest, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a report of an accidental shooting.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Units Dispatched to Vehicle Fire on Route 8 in Reno

RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Area fire companies have been dispatched to a vehicle fire along Allegheny Boulevard in Reno. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in around 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a disabled vehicle near 2119 Allegheny Boulevard (State Route 8), in Reno, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Driver Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Head-On Collision on Route 219

RIDGWAY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver was killed, and another seriously injured following a head-on collision on State Route 219 on Sunday evening. According to Ridgway-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:41 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, on Ridgway Johnsonburg Road (State Route 219), in Ridgway Township, Elk County.
JOHNSONBURG, PA
YourErie

Search continues for Meadville woman missing over two months

The search for a missing Meadville woman continues as her parents are not giving up hope to bring her home. We spoke with Candice Caffas’ mother, and she remains determined to find her daughter no matter how long it takes. The 34-year-old with special needs has been missing for over two months. Law enforcement and […]
MEADVILLE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Spring Creek on Sunday

SPRING CREEK TWP, Pa. – A Corry man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of a road in Spring Creek Township on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP-Corry said Curis R. Higby, 36 of Corry, was walking south on Picidilli Hill...
CORRY, PA
96.9 WOUR

Woman With No Known Address Allegedly Steals Car in Delevan

A woman is facing several charges following the theft of a vehicle in Cattaraugus County, police say. According to a written release from the New York State Police (NYSP), a vehicle was reported stolen on Monday, September 19, 2022 from a home on North Main Street in the village of Delevan. New York. The NYSP says that troopers investigating the case determined that 40-year-old Rachel A. Windsor had allegedly stolen the car.
DELEVAN, NY
WFMJ.com

Search continues for child missing after Mercer County fire.

Authorities in Mercer County tell 21 News that efforts will continue Tuesday to find a child still missing after last week's fire that destroyed a farmhouse in Delaware Township. Mercer County Coroner John Libonati has confirmed to 21 News that the bodies of an adult male, an adult female, and...
MERCER COUNTY, PA

