Read full article on original website
Related
Fifth victim identified a week after Mercer County farmhouse fire
A fifth victim has now been identified from a week old Mercer County farmhouse fire that took the lives of a Mercer County woman and her family members. That fire was first reported last Thursday night in Delaware Township in Mercer County. The Mercer County Coroner identified the mother as Elizabeth Seltzer and said that […]
Fayette County woman identified as victim in fatal Westmoreland crash
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Fayette County woman has been identified as the victim in a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. Betty J. Wagner, 73, of Franklin Township, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Arona Road....
explore venango
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured, LifeFlighted Following Crash on Route 338
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured and airlifted to a Pittsburgh area hospital after he lost control of his bike in Richland Township. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, on State Route 338 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
Fayette woman killed in head-on crash in Hempfield, police say
A Fayette County woman was killed in a Hempfield crash Wednesday afternoon, according to state police. Troopers said another vehicle slammed head-on into the Kia Sedona Betty J. Wagner, 73, of Franklin Township, was driving on Arona Road at 4:45 p.m. Wagner was pronounced dead at the scene. Wagner and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wesb.com
Hit-and-Run in East Smethport
No one was injured in a hit-and-run crash in East Smethport. According to the Pennsylvania State Police a vehicle traveling westbound on Route 6 shortly before noon on Monday sideswiped a Dodge Ram being driven by 47-year-old Michele Borman of Coudersport near the intersection with Route 46, then fled the scene. Borman was not injured in the collision.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Brookville Man Arrested for Threatening to Shoot Son-In-Law Over Lawn Mowing Dispute
KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot his son-in-law during a domestic dispute in Knox Township last week. Telford Lee Fox, 77, of Brookville, is facing one first-degree misdemeanor count of terroristic threats and one summary count of...
explore venango
Police Release Details on Motorcyclist Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 208
ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an incident of hit-and-run in which a Tionesta man was injured after his motorcycle was struck from behind on Route 208. According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident occurred around 3:09 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, on State...
explore venango
Police Investigating Accidental Shooting Involving Local Man
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an accidental shooting in which a local man shot himself in the hand with a Ruger pistol on Wednesday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to UPMC Northwest, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a report of an accidental shooting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Warren County Credit Card Fraud Case
Pennsylvania State Police are looking to track down the suspect in a credit card fraud case in Warren County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. It was reported to troopers Aug. 1. The suspect in the photos used the elderly victim’s credit card on multiple occasions at a PNC ATM in...
explore venango
Units Dispatched to Vehicle Fire on Route 8 in Reno
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Area fire companies have been dispatched to a vehicle fire along Allegheny Boulevard in Reno. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in around 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a disabled vehicle near 2119 Allegheny Boulevard (State Route 8), in Reno, Venango County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Driver Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Head-On Collision on Route 219
RIDGWAY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver was killed, and another seriously injured following a head-on collision on State Route 219 on Sunday evening. According to Ridgway-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:41 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, on Ridgway Johnsonburg Road (State Route 219), in Ridgway Township, Elk County.
Chautauqua County fire burns home, vehicles; investigation ongoing
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A fire burned a home and multiple vehicles in Chautauqua County on Sept. 20. At about 8:45 p.m., Fredonia Fire and other first responders were dispatched to a fire on Stone Road in Fredonia in the town of Pomfret for a house and multiple-vehicle fire. First responders found two vehicles and a residence […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Search continues for Meadville woman missing over two months
The search for a missing Meadville woman continues as her parents are not giving up hope to bring her home. We spoke with Candice Caffas’ mother, and she remains determined to find her daughter no matter how long it takes. The 34-year-old with special needs has been missing for over two months. Law enforcement and […]
Missing kayaker found early Thursday morning in Concord
Erie County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in responding to the call of a missing kayaker in the Town of Concord late Wednesday night. Read more here:
yourdailylocal.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Spring Creek on Sunday
SPRING CREEK TWP, Pa. – A Corry man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of a road in Spring Creek Township on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP-Corry said Curis R. Higby, 36 of Corry, was walking south on Picidilli Hill...
Former Pa. police officer charged with groping woman inside Sheetz store
State police say a former Pennsylvania police officer is facing charges after being accused of groping a woman inside a Sheetz store earlier this year, according to a story from WJAC. Citing an affidavit, the news station said the incident occurred in March, at a Sheetz in Brookville, Jefferson County,...
5 teens arrested for alleged connection to Millcreek Mall gunshot incident
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Five teens have been charged for their alleged involvement in a fight at Millcreek Mall that resulted in a gun being fired. All five subjects are 15 to 17 years old. According to a Millcreek Township Police Department announcement, two of the subjects were charged with aggravated assault and other related offenses. Two […]
Woman With No Known Address Allegedly Steals Car in Delevan
A woman is facing several charges following the theft of a vehicle in Cattaraugus County, police say. According to a written release from the New York State Police (NYSP), a vehicle was reported stolen on Monday, September 19, 2022 from a home on North Main Street in the village of Delevan. New York. The NYSP says that troopers investigating the case determined that 40-year-old Rachel A. Windsor had allegedly stolen the car.
WFMJ.com
Search continues for child missing after Mercer County fire.
Authorities in Mercer County tell 21 News that efforts will continue Tuesday to find a child still missing after last week's fire that destroyed a farmhouse in Delaware Township. Mercer County Coroner John Libonati has confirmed to 21 News that the bodies of an adult male, an adult female, and...
Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigating fire in Fredonia
The fire occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday on Stone Road. The sheriff's office said a house and two vehicles were on fire.
Comments / 0