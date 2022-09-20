Read full article on original website
KUOW
'Very unusual': Lines at Sea-Tac Airport stretch into parking garage
Officials at Sea-Tac Airport say they’re looking into the cause of major security checkpoint delays that recently emerged. Twitter erupted with videos and photos of seemingly endless lines stretching into the airport's parking garage over the weekend. Lisa Jensen was one of those people. She came to Seattle from...
Sea-Tac Airport explains what led to 2.5 hour security lines that stretched to the parking garage
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is apologizing for the abnormally long security lines last Sunday, which stretched into the Sea-Tac parking garage. The airport says it was a combination of unexpectedly high numbers of end-of-summer travelers, not enough Transportation Security Administration officers to meet the demand, and construction taking two lanes offline. More passengers went through security between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday than any other morning of the pandemic, according to a Port of Seattle blog post.
Flying Out of Sea-Tac Airport? Prepare for Infuriating Wait Times
If you are flying out of Sea-Tac Airport, prepare yourself for the possibility of infuriating wait times to get your luggage screened. Sometimes you can whip right through the TSA line with a 30-minute or less wait, but recently, travelers have reported having to wait forever just to get through the TSA luggage security check.
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
'Stay Indoors': Air Quality Plummets In Seattle Area During Huge Wildfire
Officials say air quality reached unhealthy levels in downtown and nearby cities and towns.
q13fox.com
Sea-Tac Airport calls weekend wait times 'unacceptable;' more staff coming on to help
DES MOINES, Wash. - FOX 13 viewers reported waiting in line for sometimes up to four hours for TSA screenings at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport over the weekend, and both Sea-Tac and TSA employees called the wait times "unacceptable." Sea-Tac said three factors contributed to the long lines, which included...
Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Old Seattle Refinery
Authorities suspect no foul play in the woman's death.
1 Person Hospitalized After A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
The officials reported that two cars collided on southbound Interstate 5. The crash happened at the 130th Street exit in north Seattle at around 6:23 a.m. The fire department confirmed on their social media handle that one person was taken to the hospital for medical assistance. No additional information regarding...
MyNorthwest.com
New data reveals which Seattle neighborhoods are hit the hardest by car theft
There were nearly one million car thefts in cities across the U.S. in 2021, and trends for 2022 show that number is only going up, according to a new report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). That goes for Seattle, too. Data from Seattle’s Crime dashboard indicates 4,293 vehicles...
KOMO News
Sea-Tac Airport increasing staffing after travelers experience 'unacceptable' wait times
SEA-TAC, Wash. — Officials with the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport say they are adding more staff for this weekend to handle the increase in travelers. The added support comes after many passengers experienced what Sea-Tac Airport called "unacceptable" wait times over the weekend. Some people waited in security check-point lines...
KOMO News
9-year-old boy attacked by bear receiving care at Harborview in Seattle
SEATTLE — Two people were injured after an Alaskan bear attack earlier this week, one of them was a child who had to be flown to Harborview Medical Center. The child, a 9-year-old boy, and an adult male were hunting in the hay flats area when they came across the brown bear.
KOMO News
Weather: Wildfire smoke fills the air as summer countdown dwindles
The season finale of summer will be sun-filled and seasonably warm, but it may be tough to enjoy with the smoke-filled air caused by the Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish. Paine Field in Everett has reported smoke in the air for the past 48 hours. Again overnight, a subtle offshore breeze continues to carry smoke into parts of the Puget Sound lowlands.
q13fox.com
Barge arrives to help repair July crash damage at Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal
SEATTLE - The Washington State Ferries has brought in a barge with a crane to start repairs on several offshore structures at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal in West Seattle, including one that was damaged over the summer. In July, the Cathlamet ferry crashed into a structure at the Fauntleroy Ferry...
MyNorthwest.com
Man killed in shooting in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District
A man was shot and killed in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District on Thursday afternoon, according to Seattle police. Just after 2:00 p.m., police responded to the intersection of 13th Avenue South and South Lane Street for reports that someone had been shot. According to the Seattle Police Blotter, arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound and attempted life saving measures, but medics declared the man dead at the scene.
MyNorthwest.com
The Crime Blotter: Tacoma man steals patrol car from on-duty Lakewood Police
While Lakewood police officers were on a call Wednesday night, a person got into an unlocked and running patrol vehicle and drove off, authorities said. The incident happened at the 9800 block of Veterans Drive, Lakewood police said. They tracked the police car to northbound Interstate 5, just south of South 72nd Street in Tacoma.
Passengers already feeling impact of Metro bus route changes
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Metro bus passengers are quickly feeling the effects of route changes that just went into effect. King County Metro has put the ax to 200 bus trips, but they insist that still leaves more than 11,000 trips each weekday. Some riders say the changes mean...
q13fox.com
Renton residents concerned over escalation of rock-thrower at SR 900
Residents say they are being threatened by a man they dubbed the Rock Thrower on a daily basis. Some have even changed their driving routes to avoid him.
KOMO News
Excavation to begin on broken water main where landslide destroyed Bellevue house
BELLEVUE, Wash. — An excavation effort is about to begin and it may show what caused a devastating January landslide, which demolished a home. The City of Bellevue hired crews to dig-up a broken water main above where the home once stood so experts can examine the pipe and figure out what went wrong. Heavy equipment was positioned on the lot on 139th Pl SE Tuesday and stood ready to unearth an eight-inch water main buried in the hillside.
At least 9 stores broken into early Monday morning in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Broken glass and boarded storefronts greeted customers trying to do some shopping around Tacoma Mall on Monday. “This is actually the second one we’ve seen,” said Tacoma resident Graison Calbert. “We drove by down the street and also saw another one and we were talking about it coming over here…”
Seattle’s Chinatown protests against expanded homeless shelter
(The Center Square) – Merchants and residents of Seattle's Chinatown-International District are making city and county officials aware they are not happy about the expansion of an enhanced homeless shelter in the neighboring South Downtown area. Back in March, King County announced a $66.5 million plan to expand the...
