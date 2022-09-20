ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seatac, WA

KUOW

'Very unusual': Lines at Sea-Tac Airport stretch into parking garage

Officials at Sea-Tac Airport say they’re looking into the cause of major security checkpoint delays that recently emerged. Twitter erupted with videos and photos of seemingly endless lines stretching into the airport's parking garage over the weekend. Lisa Jensen was one of those people. She came to Seattle from...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Sea-Tac Airport explains what led to 2.5 hour security lines that stretched to the parking garage

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is apologizing for the abnormally long security lines last Sunday, which stretched into the Sea-Tac parking garage. The airport says it was a combination of unexpectedly high numbers of end-of-summer travelers, not enough Transportation Security Administration officers to meet the demand, and construction taking two lanes offline. More passengers went through security between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday than any other morning of the pandemic, according to a Port of Seattle blog post.
SEATTLE, WA
94.5 KATS

Flying Out of Sea-Tac Airport? Prepare for Infuriating Wait Times

If you are flying out of Sea-Tac Airport, prepare yourself for the possibility of infuriating wait times to get your luggage screened. Sometimes you can whip right through the TSA line with a 30-minute or less wait, but recently, travelers have reported having to wait forever just to get through the TSA luggage security check.
SEATTLE, WA
City
Seattle, WA
City
Seatac, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
