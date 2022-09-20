ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane surprise Highland Park hockey team

 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Blackhawks gave the Highland Park hockey team an experience they will always remember.

"After the Highland Park tragedy in July, today was for the Highland Park Giants Club Hockey team," the Blackhawks tweeted.

The Chicago Blackhawks organization welcomed the teens to the practice facility on Monday. Each high school player got their own custom jersey before getting to play a scrimmage game on the ice.

The biggest surprise came when Blackhawks players Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane walked through the doors.

Toews and Kane signed jerseys while offering messages of support to the teens.

