Mitchell County, IA

KCCI.com

Emerald ash borer confirmed in another Iowa county

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa Agriculture officials report there now are only six counties without a confirmed case of the destructing emerald ash borer. Mitchell County is the latest county where the insect was been discovered. Emerald ash borer was first discovered in Iowa in 2010. Its larvae can...
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa door and window factory closes

LAKE MILLS, Iowa — In northern Iowa, Fortune Brands said it's closing the Larson factory in Lake Mills. About 200 employees at the door and window manufacturer in Winnebago County have been laid off. The company said it made the decision based on an industry assessment and economic risks.
LAKE MILLS, IA
KIMT

DNA matches Mason City man to burglaries in 2022 and 2017

MASON CITY, Iowa - A DNA match has resulted in felony burglary charges against a Mason City man. Jesse Rafael, 27, is facing charges of first- and third-degree burglary in connection to a case earlier this year and one from 2017. In May, authorities said Rafael broke into a home...
MASON CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Larson Manufacturing In Lake Milles Closing

(Lake Mills, IA) — A company that has been making storm windows, doors, and other items in Lake Mills for six decades is going to close. Larson Manufacturing began production in 1961 – and now company leaders say the economic times are forcing the company to re-align itself. Fortune Brands Home and Security bought Larson in 2020, and a statement says they are committed to assisting their employees affected by the shutdown. Sites in Prairie, Texas, and Senatobia, Mississippi, will also close.
LAKE MILLS, IA
KGLO News

Longtime Clear Lake banker Ray Hewitt has died

CLEAR LAKE — Longtime Clear Lake banker Ray Hewitt has died at the age of 89. Hewitt spent 49 years at Clear Lake Bank & Trust, 24 of those years as the chairman of the board. Hewitt had announced his retirement from the family-owned bank last month. In a letter announcing his retirement, Hewitt stated that he took great pride in hiring great community-minded, honest, hard-working individuals who know the value in helping others. He said he had been given the opportunity to work with many other local businesses, cheered each other on, and worked to ensure each other’s success.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KIMT

Final two sentenced for Clear Lake convenience store robbery

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two final sentences have been handed out over the robbery of several gas stations in Cerro Gordo County. William Joseph Rogers, 26 of Mason City, and Alexa Kathleen Cockrell, 25 of Britt, were charged with accessory after the fact. Law enforcement says the two were connected to the January 23 robbery of Casey’s General Store on the west side of Clear Lake.
MASON CITY, IA
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

» Surf District ‘reimagined’ in application for state grant funding

A conceptual drawing of development possibilities for Clear Lake’s Surf District. In the foreground is the existing Three Stars Plaza, left side is a proposed boutique hotel constructed in the likeness of The Oaks Hotel which was located on the site from 1893 to 1922. On the right is an Enhanced Music Enrichment Center with performance and meeting spaces, retail and visitor center attached to the Surf Ballroom with a heated walkway. -Design created by RDG Planning & Design.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KGLO News

Construction of high-speed fiber optic network continues in Mason City

MASON CITY — The buildout of a high-speed fiber optic network continues in Mason City. The City Council last year approved an agreement with MetroNet in constructing the network that would provide internet, television and phone service to most of the community. Mayor Bill Schickel says some residents are...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Veteran Stand Down Event Comes to Mason City

Rochester, Minn. - This Saturday, KIMT News 3 is a proud sponsor of "Veteran Stand Down," that's happening for the first time in Mason City, Iowa. It's at the North Iowa Events Center - All Seasons Building. The goal is to help veterans in any way possible and their families.
MASON CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Body Of Northwood Woman Found In Shell Rock River

(Northwood, IA) — The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation investigate after a woman’s body was found in the Shell Rock River Friday. The woman has been identified as 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood. Olson was last seen walking in the area of Highway 65 Manly and Northwood on Thursday, September 15th and into the morning hours of Friday, September 16th. Anyone who may have seen Olson is asked to call the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
NORTHWOOD, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Fired worker claims state employees shopped online, watched videos at desks

A former state employee says she was unfairly fired by the Iowa Department of Correctional Services, where workers routinely shopped, watched videos and livestreamed sporting events at their desks. The fired worker also alleges a supervisor pressured her employees to use their state computers to shop the supervisor’s online boutique during the workday. Kristen Johnson […] The post Fired worker claims state employees shopped online, watched videos at desks appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WATERLOO, IA
KIMT

Mason City council wants stretch of Highway 122 rebuilt with five roundabouts

MASON CITY, Iowa – The City Council is recommending the reconstruction of Highway 122 include roundabouts at five major intersections. At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Council accepted the Iowa Highway 122 Corridor Feasibility Study and selected from three alternatives for improvements between Lark Avenue and Winnebago Way on the west side of Mason City.
MASON CITY, IA
Fillmore County Journal

Lanesboro residents speak out about grain bin

A public hearing was held at the September 7 Lanesboro City Council meeting to discuss the proposed sidewalk improvements. Lanesboro resident Anna Loney addressed the council to ask how those particular sidewalks were chosen for improvements. “I would like to distinguish whether our objective is to have a walkable community,” she said. “I’m not sure if a blanket policy is where our best future is served.” Loney noted that there are a variety of grants available from the state of Minnesota that could help create a more walkable community in Lanesboro. There were no other comments and the public hearing was closed.
LANESBORO, MN

