KCCI.com
Emerald ash borer confirmed in another Iowa county
MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa Agriculture officials report there now are only six counties without a confirmed case of the destructing emerald ash borer. Mitchell County is the latest county where the insect was been discovered. Emerald ash borer was first discovered in Iowa in 2010. Its larvae can...
KCCI.com
Iowa door and window factory closes
LAKE MILLS, Iowa — In northern Iowa, Fortune Brands said it's closing the Larson factory in Lake Mills. About 200 employees at the door and window manufacturer in Winnebago County have been laid off. The company said it made the decision based on an industry assessment and economic risks.
KIMT
DNA matches Mason City man to burglaries in 2022 and 2017
MASON CITY, Iowa - A DNA match has resulted in felony burglary charges against a Mason City man. Jesse Rafael, 27, is facing charges of first- and third-degree burglary in connection to a case earlier this year and one from 2017. In May, authorities said Rafael broke into a home...
Larson Manufacturing In Lake Milles Closing
(Lake Mills, IA) — A company that has been making storm windows, doors, and other items in Lake Mills for six decades is going to close. Larson Manufacturing began production in 1961 – and now company leaders say the economic times are forcing the company to re-align itself. Fortune Brands Home and Security bought Larson in 2020, and a statement says they are committed to assisting their employees affected by the shutdown. Sites in Prairie, Texas, and Senatobia, Mississippi, will also close.
KGLO News
Mason City council says roundabouts for State Highway 122 in western part of town best option
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night unanimously weighed in on what option they’d like to see implemented from the feasibility study of State Highway 122 on the city’s west side. Three alternatives were proposed from a study done by WHKS to address...
KGLO News
Longtime Clear Lake banker Ray Hewitt has died
CLEAR LAKE — Longtime Clear Lake banker Ray Hewitt has died at the age of 89. Hewitt spent 49 years at Clear Lake Bank & Trust, 24 of those years as the chairman of the board. Hewitt had announced his retirement from the family-owned bank last month. In a letter announcing his retirement, Hewitt stated that he took great pride in hiring great community-minded, honest, hard-working individuals who know the value in helping others. He said he had been given the opportunity to work with many other local businesses, cheered each other on, and worked to ensure each other’s success.
KIMT
Final two sentenced for Clear Lake convenience store robbery
MASON CITY, Iowa – Two final sentences have been handed out over the robbery of several gas stations in Cerro Gordo County. William Joseph Rogers, 26 of Mason City, and Alexa Kathleen Cockrell, 25 of Britt, were charged with accessory after the fact. Law enforcement says the two were connected to the January 23 robbery of Casey’s General Store on the west side of Clear Lake.
KIMT
Record high set in Mason City Tuesday afternoon
Tuesday has been a toasty day as temperatures soared into the 90s across Iowa and Minnesota. Mason City set a new record high temperature of 92 degrees, which broke the previous record of 89 degrees set in 2018.
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter
» Surf District ‘reimagined’ in application for state grant funding
A conceptual drawing of development possibilities for Clear Lake’s Surf District. In the foreground is the existing Three Stars Plaza, left side is a proposed boutique hotel constructed in the likeness of The Oaks Hotel which was located on the site from 1893 to 1922. On the right is an Enhanced Music Enrichment Center with performance and meeting spaces, retail and visitor center attached to the Surf Ballroom with a heated walkway. -Design created by RDG Planning & Design.
KGLO News
Construction of high-speed fiber optic network continues in Mason City
MASON CITY — The buildout of a high-speed fiber optic network continues in Mason City. The City Council last year approved an agreement with MetroNet in constructing the network that would provide internet, television and phone service to most of the community. Mayor Bill Schickel says some residents are...
KIMT
Gar-lin Dairy Farm in Eyota prepares for draw of 20,000 people for Luke Bryan Farm Tour
EYOTA, Minn. - Country singer Luke Bryan is bringing his farm tour to Minnesota for the first time bringing more than 20,000 people to Eyota. Gar-Lin Dairy, who is hosting the concert, has had this in the works since November working with Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, City of Eyota, and local officials to make it all happen.
Another Unusual Warning Issued in Minnesota As Temperatures Drop
Just 8 days ago, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin were told to bust out their buffalo plaid because we received the first-ever flannel warning. But it looks like that unusual alert showed up in the forecast again for the midwest by another TV station in Rochester. Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin...
KIMT
Veteran Stand Down Event Comes to Mason City
Rochester, Minn. - This Saturday, KIMT News 3 is a proud sponsor of "Veteran Stand Down," that's happening for the first time in Mason City, Iowa. It's at the North Iowa Events Center - All Seasons Building. The goal is to help veterans in any way possible and their families.
KIMT
MNisReady Coalition hosts first Canna-caravan event to support cannabis legalization
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The first installment of a local coalition's cannabis legalization tour got underway in Rochester on Thursday night. The Minnesota is Ready Coalition hosted the first Canna-caravan event with around 50 supporters at Gray Duck Theater and Coffeehouse. The coalition was founded by three cannabis advocacy groups in...
Body Of Northwood Woman Found In Shell Rock River
(Northwood, IA) — The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation investigate after a woman’s body was found in the Shell Rock River Friday. The woman has been identified as 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood. Olson was last seen walking in the area of Highway 65 Manly and Northwood on Thursday, September 15th and into the morning hours of Friday, September 16th. Anyone who may have seen Olson is asked to call the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
KIMT
Large shed fire in Olmsted County resulted in around $200K in damage
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Flames destroyed a shed northeast of Rochester Tuesday morning and the extent of the damage is between $150-$200K. Items in the shed include a steer loader, tractor, a large amount of tools and loader attachments. Around 6:47 am, the Rochester Fire Department was called to...
KIMT
Minnesota BCA on reported school shootings around Minnesota: 'No incidents have turned out to be real'
Swatting calls involving school shootings occurred around Minnesota on Wednesday, with schools in Rochester and Mankato receiving internet-based calls. Aside from the situation in Rochester, which authorities said was a swatting call, officials in Mankato said they received a similar call. The threat in Mankato reported an active shooter at...
Fired worker claims state employees shopped online, watched videos at desks
A former state employee says she was unfairly fired by the Iowa Department of Correctional Services, where workers routinely shopped, watched videos and livestreamed sporting events at their desks. The fired worker also alleges a supervisor pressured her employees to use their state computers to shop the supervisor’s online boutique during the workday. Kristen Johnson […] The post Fired worker claims state employees shopped online, watched videos at desks appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT
Mason City council wants stretch of Highway 122 rebuilt with five roundabouts
MASON CITY, Iowa – The City Council is recommending the reconstruction of Highway 122 include roundabouts at five major intersections. At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Council accepted the Iowa Highway 122 Corridor Feasibility Study and selected from three alternatives for improvements between Lark Avenue and Winnebago Way on the west side of Mason City.
Fillmore County Journal
Lanesboro residents speak out about grain bin
A public hearing was held at the September 7 Lanesboro City Council meeting to discuss the proposed sidewalk improvements. Lanesboro resident Anna Loney addressed the council to ask how those particular sidewalks were chosen for improvements. “I would like to distinguish whether our objective is to have a walkable community,” she said. “I’m not sure if a blanket policy is where our best future is served.” Loney noted that there are a variety of grants available from the state of Minnesota that could help create a more walkable community in Lanesboro. There were no other comments and the public hearing was closed.
