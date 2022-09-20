CLEAR LAKE — Longtime Clear Lake banker Ray Hewitt has died at the age of 89. Hewitt spent 49 years at Clear Lake Bank & Trust, 24 of those years as the chairman of the board. Hewitt had announced his retirement from the family-owned bank last month. In a letter announcing his retirement, Hewitt stated that he took great pride in hiring great community-minded, honest, hard-working individuals who know the value in helping others. He said he had been given the opportunity to work with many other local businesses, cheered each other on, and worked to ensure each other’s success.

