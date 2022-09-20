The Philadelphia Eagles are one of six teams that have not been defeated this season as they fly past the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 on Monday night. Philly’s stellar performance was everything you could ever ask for in a football game. Jalen Hurts and the offense dominated both on the ground and in the air. The defense kept Minnesota and Justin Jefferson to just 1 touchdown and a turnover machine. Any and all adjustments made after the Eagles close win in Detroit were executed perfectly. Lets dive in. Fly Eagles Fly.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO