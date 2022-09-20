Read full article on original website
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ epic 3-word reaction to MVP-level performance vs. Vikings
Despite the two-game slate, Monday night was not short of action for the NFL as the big names stepped up to the plate when the lights were the brightest. This was exactly the case for Philadelphia Eagles superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts, who came out with a dominant display against the Minnesota Vikings.
numberfire.com
Saints' Chris Olave targeted 13 times in Week 2 loss to Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave caught 5 of 13 targets for 80 yards and a fumble in Week 2's 10-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Olave led the Saints in targets and yards in Week 2 and could have had an extremely productive day if Jameis Winston had not been off target on several deep balls. In his second NFL game, Olave commanded a 32.5% target share. After seeing just 3 targets in Week 1's win over the Falcons, Olave is trending in the right direction heading into a Week 3 clash with the Carolina Panthers.
Yardbarker
Kirk Cousins ties woeful NFL record with latest performance
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has played in a Big Ten championship game, the NFL playoff games, and even Pro Bowls, but there’s something about playing in prime time that seems to rattle the 34-year-old QB. With the Vikings 24-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on 'Monday Night Football'...
numberfire.com
Commanders' Jahan Dotson scores again in Week 2 loss to Lions
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson caught 4 of 5 targets for 59 yards and 1 touchdown in Week 2's 36-27 loss to the Lions. Dotson hauled in the third touchdown of his career in Week 2 after scoring twice in his NFL debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. Dotson also caught a 2-point conversion. Dotson's volume (5 targets per game) remains low in a crowded wide receiver group currently lead by Curtis Samuel (10 targets per game) but he is already proving to be an incredibly impactful player in the red zone. The Commanders will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 as 6.5-point underdogs.
Vikings Film Room: Kirk Cousins misses the mark
The Minnesota Vikings 24-7 loss to the Eagles left a lot of frustrations on the field for the purple and gold. Most of those frustrations were on the offensive side of the field. Quarterback Kirk Cousins was the main culprit of those frustrations on offense. One of the biggest issues...
Yardbarker
Eagles Fly Past Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles are one of six teams that have not been defeated this season as they fly past the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 on Monday night. Philly’s stellar performance was everything you could ever ask for in a football game. Jalen Hurts and the offense dominated both on the ground and in the air. The defense kept Minnesota and Justin Jefferson to just 1 touchdown and a turnover machine. Any and all adjustments made after the Eagles close win in Detroit were executed perfectly. Lets dive in. Fly Eagles Fly.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) limited again on Thursday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Fournette continues to log limited practices with a hamstring injury. Last week he was a full go against the New Orleans Saints after a week of limited practices, and this appears to be more of the same. Our models expect him to handle 18.1 rushing attempts and catch 3.5 passes against the Packers.
Vikings-Lions Injury Report: Harrison Smith, Andrew Booth Jr. Get DNPs
The Vikings could be under-manned in the secondary on Sunday against the Lions.
