Georgia football is 3-0 as of Saturday. Who do you think will give the Bulldogs the hardest competition in the coming weeks?

Albany Herald
 2 days ago
CBS 46

No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs announce 2023 schedule

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - University of Georgia football team officials announced the schedule for the 2023 season. College football’s defending champs will begin the 2023 season against the University of Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at home on Sept. 2. The Skyhawks play in the Ohio Valley conference. In three games played...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama football: 5 things Georgia is doing better than the Tide

On Sunday morning, after another Georgia bludgeoning, Paul Finebaum finally said what has become so apparent. “In many ways, Georgia is the new Alabama,” the veteran college football analyst and SEC football savant said on SportsCenter, putting brutally honest words to what all of us dipped in reality have seen on our TV screens since the end of last season.
footballscoop.com

Georgia high school's resources look like an FBS program

During a 14-year run Josh Niblett led Hoover HS (AL) to six state titles, a 171-26 record and cemented a spot as one of the top high school football programs in the country. But high school football in Georgia is different, so when Gainesville HS (the third-winningest program in the state of Georgia) went out to look for the ultimate splash hire, they called Niblett, who decided to leave for the Red Elephants job in December of 2021.
247Sports

Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails 54-yard field goal

Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.
Albany Herald

Update on Georgia vs Kent State Ticket Sales

Georgia is set to play their second home game of the season against Kent State on Saturday and Noon inside Sanford Stadium and there are plenty of tickets still available, and for a reasonable price as well. According to StubHub, the cheapest ticket available for Saturday's game is $22 in...
bulldawgillustrated.com

Loran Smith: A Classic Wedding

When she was a little girl, like grade school years, we began to watch our neighbor’s daughter grow up. Demi Fitzgerald was always an energetic, kinetic, and perpetual motion kid, one with a warm and engaging smile. She was a normal kid with nice manners and a pleasant countenance...
WGAU

Want to help UGA scientists track spiders? There’s an app for that

There is an invasive spider that has made its way to Georgia and you can help scientists keep track of it. It’s big, it’s ugly, it’s yellow and have no doubt seen the Japanese Joro Spider in your yards. Rebekah Wallace with the University of Georgia’s Center of Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health says there is a smartphone app called Joro Watch that allows you to take pics and report information to researchers.
fox5atlanta.com

A visit to the massive 'Monarch' estate in Hall County

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - If you watched the premiere of "Monarch" last Sunday on FOX, you know that the first family of country music lives in Austin, Texas. But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: they don’t actually live in Texas. The real home of the Romans … is in North Georgia!
Talking With Tami

Five Things I Liked On The Menu At Bubba’s 33 In Buford, Ga

I seen this new restaurant in my area being built about a year ago. I would drive by daily checking out the progression of it. Everyone in my area was anticipating it’s opening and finally I can say, “yay I got to try it!” It’s called, Bubba’s 33 and it’s located in Buford, Ga right down the street from where I live. It’s a family friendly dining spot. I like it because if was giving me retro Mel’s diner vibes but just a bit more upbeat. Great place to kick back after work and want to grab something quick to eat and maybe catch a game. Its equipped with a full size bar with tons of flat screen tvs. You will see lots of nostalgic memorabilia hanging inside.
wrwh.com

Cleveland Man Suffers Serious Injuries In Moped Crash

(Cleveland)- A Cleveland man suffered serious injuries following the crash of his moped on Monday. According to the Georgia State Patrol the accident happened at approximately 6:30 p.m., in the area of Adair Mill Road, east of Logans Trail, north of Cleveland. The initial reports indicated the vehicle involved was...
WGAU

“Toccoa Original” dies, memorial service today in Ohio

A memorial service is set for this afternoon in Bellbrook Ohio for James Martin, who died on September 11 at the age of 101. Martin, a US Army Veteran, was one of the last living Toccoa Originals who trained for World War II on Currahee Mountain in Stephens County. From...
