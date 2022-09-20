Georgia football is 3-0 as of Saturday. Who do you think will give the Bulldogs the hardest competition in the coming weeks?

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dawgnation.com
Georgia football players make plea to have another night game in Sanford Stadium
ATHENS — Georgia learned this week that it will play its first night game of the 2022 season. The only problem is that said game will be played in Columbia, Mo., and not in the friendly confines of Athens. Georgia’s Oct. 1 game against Missouri is set for a...
Georgia's Schedule is a Cake Walk to the CFP, But Will it Come Back to Bite Them?
The Georgia Bulldogs are a foe no team wants to face anytime soon. Looking at the defending national champion's schedule moving forward, it'll be no shocker if they return to the College Football Playoffs. However with a schedule this easy, this season could either be a walk in the park...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum compares Georgia to the 2021 team, says Bulldogs look 'significantly better than Alabama'
Paul Finebaum believes Georgia can be better this season than last year’s national championship team, and the Bulldogs are just getting started. Finebaum shared his thoughts on ESPN Radio Wednesday morning on the “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” show. “Yes, I’m not sure from a defensive standpoint they...
dawgnation.com
Fran Brown, Will Muschamp and a gold necklace: How the safety position turned into a strength for Georgia football
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. The golden necklace that helps explain Georgia football’s excellent safety play. ATHENS — Georgia safety Christopher...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dawgnation.com
As more Power 5 head coaching jobs open, Georgia football very happy to have Todd Monken
ATHENS — Todd Monken earned a substantial raise this offseason, bumping his salary north of $2 million. It is believed he is the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the sport. And to start the 2022 season, Monken has been worth every penny and then some. The Bulldogs are averaging 43.5...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt shares what distinguishes Georgia this season from previous years
Joel Klatt has taken a new perspective on the top team in college football, and noted on his podcast this week that Georgia has taken over the mantle from Alabama. The Bulldogs are now the team asked about taking them or the field, as Klatt suggests as the ongoing September narrative.
CBS 46
No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs announce 2023 schedule
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - University of Georgia football team officials announced the schedule for the 2023 season. College football’s defending champs will begin the 2023 season against the University of Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at home on Sept. 2. The Skyhawks play in the Ohio Valley conference. In three games played...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: 5 things Georgia is doing better than the Tide
On Sunday morning, after another Georgia bludgeoning, Paul Finebaum finally said what has become so apparent. “In many ways, Georgia is the new Alabama,” the veteran college football analyst and SEC football savant said on SportsCenter, putting brutally honest words to what all of us dipped in reality have seen on our TV screens since the end of last season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
footballscoop.com
Georgia high school's resources look like an FBS program
During a 14-year run Josh Niblett led Hoover HS (AL) to six state titles, a 171-26 record and cemented a spot as one of the top high school football programs in the country. But high school football in Georgia is different, so when Gainesville HS (the third-winningest program in the state of Georgia) went out to look for the ultimate splash hire, they called Niblett, who decided to leave for the Red Elephants job in December of 2021.
247Sports
Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails 54-yard field goal
Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.
Albany Herald
Update on Georgia vs Kent State Ticket Sales
Georgia is set to play their second home game of the season against Kent State on Saturday and Noon inside Sanford Stadium and there are plenty of tickets still available, and for a reasonable price as well. According to StubHub, the cheapest ticket available for Saturday's game is $22 in...
Friday Night Focus: Major 2025 UGA QB Target Having Stellar Season
Arguably UGAs top 2025 QB target is having the best start to his young career.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia football is the apex predator devouring minnows 1-by-1
Georgia football has destroyed every opponent in the past three weeks, leaving no prisoners in its path of destruction. While fans know how strong Georgia looks, Late Kick’s Josh Pate gave the perfect analogy. Shark Week is one of the most popular events of the summer, but the way...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Loran Smith: A Classic Wedding
When she was a little girl, like grade school years, we began to watch our neighbor’s daughter grow up. Demi Fitzgerald was always an energetic, kinetic, and perpetual motion kid, one with a warm and engaging smile. She was a normal kid with nice manners and a pleasant countenance...
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. When you spend the day at your local flea market, there's never a shortage of excitement from all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see.
Want to help UGA scientists track spiders? There’s an app for that
There is an invasive spider that has made its way to Georgia and you can help scientists keep track of it. It’s big, it’s ugly, it’s yellow and have no doubt seen the Japanese Joro Spider in your yards. Rebekah Wallace with the University of Georgia’s Center of Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health says there is a smartphone app called Joro Watch that allows you to take pics and report information to researchers.
fox5atlanta.com
A visit to the massive 'Monarch' estate in Hall County
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - If you watched the premiere of "Monarch" last Sunday on FOX, you know that the first family of country music lives in Austin, Texas. But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: they don’t actually live in Texas. The real home of the Romans … is in North Georgia!
Talking With Tami
Five Things I Liked On The Menu At Bubba’s 33 In Buford, Ga
I seen this new restaurant in my area being built about a year ago. I would drive by daily checking out the progression of it. Everyone in my area was anticipating it’s opening and finally I can say, “yay I got to try it!” It’s called, Bubba’s 33 and it’s located in Buford, Ga right down the street from where I live. It’s a family friendly dining spot. I like it because if was giving me retro Mel’s diner vibes but just a bit more upbeat. Great place to kick back after work and want to grab something quick to eat and maybe catch a game. Its equipped with a full size bar with tons of flat screen tvs. You will see lots of nostalgic memorabilia hanging inside.
wrwh.com
Cleveland Man Suffers Serious Injuries In Moped Crash
(Cleveland)- A Cleveland man suffered serious injuries following the crash of his moped on Monday. According to the Georgia State Patrol the accident happened at approximately 6:30 p.m., in the area of Adair Mill Road, east of Logans Trail, north of Cleveland. The initial reports indicated the vehicle involved was...
“Toccoa Original” dies, memorial service today in Ohio
A memorial service is set for this afternoon in Bellbrook Ohio for James Martin, who died on September 11 at the age of 101. Martin, a US Army Veteran, was one of the last living Toccoa Originals who trained for World War II on Currahee Mountain in Stephens County. From...
Comments / 1