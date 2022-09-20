Read full article on original website
Related
The newest American Citizen from North Dakota
But only just recently did he officially become a U.S. citizen.
danielscountyleader.com
Whitetail Grainery Takes On New Life With Renovation
This is one of those something-old-made-newagain stories. Justin (FHS, ‘87) and Joan Garberg of Minot, North Dakota were going to be at a wedding at some point in 2022 as their son Devin and future daughterin- law Lexee Gustafson were engaged to be married. The future husband and wife...
Minot officially lifts multi-decade breed ban
The dangerous animal ordinance says the animal can be put down or removed from city limits, along with sanctioning the owner, if they have not been training the dog correctly.
KFYR-TV
Minot leaders hear budget concerns
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot residents raised some concerns over proposed tax increases on Monday. “I do not consider a 5.41% increase slight, as my income has not increased. Even though in your proposed budget mills only increased by 1.48, my total increase is $116.26,” said Larry Bellew, Minot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NDAD is committed to those with disabilities
NDAD is one of many organizations that provide services to those with disabilities, but there is one thing that separates them from the rest.
KFYR-TV
Roosevelt Park Zoo euthanizes senior male giraffe ‘Mashama’
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Roosevelt Park Zoo euthanized its 21-year-old male giraffe Mashama Wednesday morning. Earlier this month, the zoo announced it had made the difficult but necessary decision to euthanize Mashama, after the animal developed a variety of age-related health issues. The zoo indicated at the time...
Here are the top 10 biggest employers in ND — and in your county
(KXNET) -- Who are the biggest employers in North Dakota? It's a list dominated by school districts and the health industry, according to the latest labor market data from Job Service North Dakota.
9-year-old boy hospitalized after being hit by SUV on Highway 23
NEW TOWN, ND (KXNET) — A 9-year-old New Town boy is currently in the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after he was hit by an SUV on Highway 23 early Thursday around 7 a.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old man from New Mexico, was traveling west […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
Minot woman from Britain looks back on life of Queen Elizabeth II
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot woman who’s originally from the U.K. happened to be in Britain when news broke that the Queen had passed. Silvia Rau came the United States when she was younger after marrying an American man. She said she was visiting one of her...
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Crash causes traffic backup on Highway 2 west of Ray
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – UPDATE (9/21 at 7:15 p.m.): The North Dakota Highway Patrol said two men suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Highway 2 west of Ray between a pickup truck and a tractor. Investigators said the eastbound pickup driver failed to notice a...
Rail workers on the Picket Line
An informational picket was held in Minot today, and rail workers told KX News how they felt about the tentative agreement.
valleynewslive.com
Garrison man dead after another driver fails to yield at an intersection
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting that 33-year-old Marco Arreola-Ibarra of Garrison died after a crash on September 16. NDHP states that 36-year-old Kristine Wilkens failed to yield at an intersection and hit the side of the freightliner that Arreola-Ibarra was driving. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFYR-TV
Minot City Council narrowly repeals pit bull ban
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot City Council on Monday repealed breed-specific language, or BSL, in city ordinance that bans pit bulls in the city. The vote, on second reading, was 4-3. Council members Carrie Evans, Paul Pitner, Roscoe Streyle, and Mayor Tom Ross voted in favor of repealing, while council members Mark Jantzer, Lisa Olson, and Stephan Podrygula voted against.
Comments / 0