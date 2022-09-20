NEW TOWN, ND (KXNET) — A 9-year-old New Town boy is currently in the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after he was hit by an SUV on Highway 23 early Thursday around 7 a.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old man from New Mexico, was traveling west […]

