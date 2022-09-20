ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

danielscountyleader.com

Whitetail Grainery Takes On New Life With Renovation

This is one of those something-old-made-newagain stories. Justin (FHS, ‘87) and Joan Garberg of Minot, North Dakota were going to be at a wedding at some point in 2022 as their son Devin and future daughterin- law Lexee Gustafson were engaged to be married. The future husband and wife...
WHITETAIL, MT
KFYR-TV

Minot leaders hear budget concerns

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot residents raised some concerns over proposed tax increases on Monday. “I do not consider a 5.41% increase slight, as my income has not increased. Even though in your proposed budget mills only increased by 1.48, my total increase is $116.26,” said Larry Bellew, Minot.
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Roosevelt Park Zoo euthanizes senior male giraffe ‘Mashama’

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Roosevelt Park Zoo euthanized its 21-year-old male giraffe Mashama Wednesday morning. Earlier this month, the zoo announced it had made the difficult but necessary decision to euthanize Mashama, after the animal developed a variety of age-related health issues. The zoo indicated at the time...
MINOT, ND
KX News

9-year-old boy hospitalized after being hit by SUV on Highway 23

NEW TOWN, ND (KXNET) — A 9-year-old New Town boy is currently in the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after he was hit by an SUV on Highway 23 early Thursday around 7 a.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old man from New Mexico, was traveling west […]
NEW TOWN, ND
KFYR-TV

UPDATE: Crash causes traffic backup on Highway 2 west of Ray

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – UPDATE (9/21 at 7:15 p.m.): The North Dakota Highway Patrol said two men suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Highway 2 west of Ray between a pickup truck and a tractor. Investigators said the eastbound pickup driver failed to notice a...
RAY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Garrison man dead after another driver fails to yield at an intersection

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting that 33-year-old Marco Arreola-Ibarra of Garrison died after a crash on September 16. NDHP states that 36-year-old Kristine Wilkens failed to yield at an intersection and hit the side of the freightliner that Arreola-Ibarra was driving. The...
GARRISON, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot City Council narrowly repeals pit bull ban

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot City Council on Monday repealed breed-specific language, or BSL, in city ordinance that bans pit bulls in the city. The vote, on second reading, was 4-3. Council members Carrie Evans, Paul Pitner, Roscoe Streyle, and Mayor Tom Ross voted in favor of repealing, while council members Mark Jantzer, Lisa Olson, and Stephan Podrygula voted against.
MINOT, ND

