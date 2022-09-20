Vagrant with 26 prior arrests molests homeless woman in NYC: cops

A suspected schizophrenic with 26 busts under his belt — mostly for forcible touching — molested another homeless person as she slept on a Manhattan street over the weekend, cops said Tuesday.

Moussa Camara, 30, approached the 52-year-old woman, who he did not know, as she slept on West 31st Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, police said.

He then allegedly exposed himself to her and performed a sex act on her, authorities said.

Camara took off when the victim resisted, police said.

The woman was taken to Lenox Health Greenwich Village Hospital for an evaluation, authorities said.

The woman, 52, was sleeping on West 31st Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues when the suspect, 30, allegedly molested her. NYPD

Camara fled after the sick incident – but police caught up to him Monday night, cops said.

He was processed by the NYPD’s Special Victims Division and charged with a criminal sex act, police said.

Camara, who is believed to be schizophrenic, was then taken to the psych ward at Bellevue Hospital, cops said.

The suspect, who was picked up by cops Monday night, has 26 prior busts. NYPD

He has 26 prior arrests, many for forcible touching, authorities said. The disposition of the cases was not immediately clear.