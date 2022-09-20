ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

NASA Mars inSight lander captures strikes on planet’s surface from 4 meteoroids

By Associated Press
A NASA lander on Mars has captured the vibrations and sounds of four meteoroids striking the planet’s surface.

Scientists reported Monday that Mars InSight detected seismic and acoustic waves from a series of impacts in 2020 and 2021. A satellite orbiting the red planet confirmed the impact locations, as far as 180 miles from the lander.

Scientists are delighted by the detections — a first for another planet.

The first confirmed meteoroid exploded into at least three pieces, each leaving its own crater. An 11-second audio snippet of this strike includes three “bloops,” as NASA calls them, one of sounding like metal flapping loudly in the wind here on Earth.

“After three years of InSight waiting to detect an impact, those craters looked beautiful,” Brown University’s Ingrid Daubar, a co-author of the research paper in the journal Nature Geoscience, said in a statement.

This undated photo released by NASA shows craters that were formed by a Sept. 5, 2021, meteoroid impact on Mars, the first to be detected by NASA’s InSight.
The InSight team expected to pick up numerous meteoroid strikes, given Mars’ proximity to the asteroid belt and the planet’s thin atmosphere, which tends to keep entering space rocks from burning up.

But the lander’s French-built seismometer may have missed impacts because of interfering noise from the Martian wind or seasonal changes in the atmosphere . Now scientists know what to look for, according to NASA, likely resulting in a surge of detections.

InSight has already detected more than 1,300 marsquakes.
“Impacts are the clocks of the solar system,” French lead author Raphael Garcia said in a statement from the Higher Institute of Aeronautics and Space in Toulouse. “We need to know the impact rate today to estimate the age of different surfaces.”

Launched in 2018 , InSight has already detected more than 1,300 marsquakes . The largest measured a magnitude 5 earlier this year. By comparison, the marsquakes generated by the meteoroid impacts registered no more than a magnitude 2.

Related
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid

NASA’s DART test will kick off next month, and the space agency plans to give space fans a chance to watch the action live. The DART test has been in the works for years; NASA first announced DART in 2019. Now, though, the time for the test has finally arrived, and here’s everything you need to know to tune in and watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

James Webb’s first photo of Mars reveals new data about the Red Planet

Mars is one of the closest neighboring planets to our own. As such, it has been the center of several studies and astronomical expeditions – with NASA even hoping to send humans to Mars in the 2030s. Now that we have James Webb up and running, the world’s newest space telescope took a gander at the Red Planet, capturing Webb’s first photo of Mars and revealing more data about it in the process.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

The red planet is not all red. One of its craters is hiding strange green rocks

The Mars rover Perseverance has discovered rocks on Mars similar to those that give Hawaiian beaches their green tone. The greenish igneous rocks were spotted in Jezero, a 28-mile (45 km) wide crater that is considered home to an ancient lake on Mars. Hundreds of researchers have analyzed the data collected by Perseverance, and they claim that maybe the red planet isn’t as red as we think.
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

NASA Discovers a "Super Planet" Where One Year Lasts Just 11 Days

The planet is covered 100% by water.LongArt/Pixabay. There have been many theories of planets where time moves at a different pace compared to those in our solar system. A group of astronomers at the Université de Montréal came across the ocean planet through NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite or TESS, according to a study published in The Astronomical Journal.
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
scitechdaily.com

Martian Surprise: NASA’s Perseverance Makes New Discoveries in Mars’ Jezero Crater

The Mars rover found that Jezero Crater’s floor is made up of volcanic rocks that have interacted with water. NASA scientists got a big surprise when the Perseverance Mars rover began analyzing rocks on the floor of Jezero Crater in the spring of 2021: They had expected to find sedimentary rock because the crater held a lake billions of years ago. This would have formed when sand and mud settled in a once-watery environment. Instead, they discovered the floor was made of two types of igneous rock – one that formed from volcanic activity at the surface and the other originated from magma deep underground.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

NASA Mars video shows planet in incredible detail

NASA has released a video of Mars showing the landscape in astonishing detail. The footage (below) explores a 2.5-billion-pixel mosaic captured by Perseverance, the NASA rover that landed on the red planet in spectacular fashion in February 2021. It’s the most detailed view ever created of the distant planet and is comprised of 1,118 individual images captured by Perseverance’s two Mastcam-Z cameras. It should be noted that the color has been enhanced to improve the visual contrast and bring out any color differences. NASA said that doing this makes it easier for its science team to accurately interpret the landscape.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

An asteroid the size of an airplane will buzz past Earth this week

An asteroid over 120 feet in diameter will pass by Earth this week. The asteroid, which is considered a potentially hazardous asteroid, won’t come close to impacting our planet. However, NASA still keeps track of it due to its size and speed. It’s expected to speed past the Earth at around six miles per second on September 15.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa’s Webb telescope takes aim at Mars for first time

The James Webb Space Telescope isn’t just for peering at the most distant galaxies, resplendently hued nebulae, or scanning far-off exoplanets for signs of life. The big new space telescope can also turn its big mirror on targets closer to home. Targets like Mars.On 5 September, Webb took its first observations of the Red Planet, and those images and spectra have now been shared with the public for the first time. Webb is a joint project between Nasa, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency, and Nasa and ESA both announced the new Webb views of Mars...
ASTRONOMY
Fox News

NASA audio captures space rocks crashing into Mars

After years in the making, NASA has captured audio of space rocks slamming into the surface of Mars. Between 2020 and 2021, the agency's InSight Lander detected seismic waves resulting from multiple impacts on the red planet since 2018. All the crashes appeared to be near the planet's Elysium Planitia plain, ranging from 53 to 180 miles away from each other.
ASTRONOMY
Connecticut Public

NASA's InSight Mars lander may shut down soon. Here's what it's achieved so far

For nearly four years, a NASA spacecraft has been studying Mars. The InSight lander is sitting near the red planet's equator. Now it's running out of power and could die as soon as next month. This isn't a surprise to mission managers, though. They'd expected Martian dust would build up on the probe's solar panels. Now it has, and panels can no longer generate the electricity needed for normal operations. NPR's Joe Palca has this report on what InSight has accomplished since it landed in 2018.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
