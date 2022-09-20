Read full article on original website
Post Register
Downtown Boise traffic advisory
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Highway District (ACHD) crews are making emergency repairs on a geothermal main at Idaho and 4th street in downtown Boise. 4th Street is closed between Idaho and Main streets. Idaho Street is reduced to one lane at 4th st. Crews expect the roads...
Post Register
25 years on, remembering Boise Officer Mark Stall
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department, employees, and friends met at 1 a.m. this morning to remember Officer Mark Stall. Twenty-Five years ago today, Officer Stall was killed in the line of duty. This day every year since that fateful day in 1997 BPD officers, new and old, come together to remember the life that was lost.
Post Register
Treasure Valley Kava bar: a new alternative to alcoholic beverages
BOISE, IDAHO (CBS2) — A South Pacific Island plant is changing the game when it comes to a night out with drinks. Kava, also known as Piper methysticum, has widely grown in popularity for its effects, and in recent years, kava bars have been popping up around the U.S.
Post Register
New tips coming to Fruitland PD daily in Michael Vaughn case
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — Just shy of 14 months ago, then 5-year-old Michael Vaughan disappeared from his home in Fruitland. He hasn’t been seen since then. IdahoNews.com stays in regular contact with Fruitland Police on the case. They tell us tips come into their office daily. At this...
Post Register
Here comes the warm weather
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — We have enjoyed some pleasant, cool temperatures over the last few days. All of that is about to change as computer models are showing a large and persistent ridge of high pressure returning to much of the western states over the next 5-7 days. That means temperatures have to warm in response to the high. It also means a very dry stretch of weather will follow.
Post Register
Meridian man selected for new season of Survivor
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Meridian man, Mike Gabler, has been selected to be on the next season of Survivor. Gabler works at St. Lukes and St. Alphonsus on trans-catheter heart valves. He says the social structure and challenges of the operating room are the perfect structure and challenges to prepare for Survivor, and so was being the oldest castaway of the Season.
Post Register
Idaho Press report more details in Boise mall shooting
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Press obtained a copy of the 465-page police report, detailing more of the events of that horrific day in Boise. The report uncovered a call made to an unknown person, suspected to be the shooter's father, that appears to have been in the middle of the attack. The shooter apparently blamed the person on the other end of the phone and the family, before saying "I have to go kill myself now."
Post Register
Severe showers and thunderstorms in South-Central Idaho possible this afternoon
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to the National Weather Service, there could be severe thunderstorms with hail and strong winds in south-central Idaho this afternoon and evening. The eastern mountains in Idaho could also see heavy rain this afternoon and evening. More showers and thunderstorms are expected again in...
Post Register
Day 4 of Caldwell Police Lt. - Hoadley takes the stand
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The fourth day of court has drawn to a close in the trial of former Caldwell Police Lt. Hoadley. Hoadley is charged with excessive force and filing a false report after an FBI investigation. Today the defense called Hoadley himself to the stand. The former...
Post Register
Idaho State Superintendent gives out more than $600,000 in staff bonuses, an apparent record
BOISE — State superintendent Sherri Ybarra gave her employees more than $600,000 in bonuses this spring. It appears to be the largest set of bonuses Ybarra has awarded in her eight years in office. The payments began in April, weeks before the May Republican primary. Ybarra finished third in the three-person primary, and will leave office in January.
Post Register
Nampa Police arrest Treasure Valley serial vandalism suspect
Nampa Police identify and arrest Treasure Valley serial vandal. Nampa PD's Property Crimes Detectives, with help from Dispatch, Patrol, Nampa Police SROs and members of the community, have identified and arrested Christopher Alec Chattaway, age 18, for felony Malicious Injury to Property. According to Nampa PD, graffiti with the word...
Post Register
It's going to feel like Autumn on Thursday
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A storm has been spinning over northern California for the last 5 days. In the meantime, the Treasure Valley has been warm and dry. However, the California storm is now headed our way. I’m expecting a significant change to our weather as the storm approaches and leaves the state. This will usher in the coolest air of the season for Idaho.
Post Register
Housing sales drop 4% from July to August. Realtor says don't panic
Boise, ID — The housing market in Ada County has been quite the roller coaster ride. Numbers from the Boise Regional Realtors said the August median home price was $565,000, which is down from the highest peak set back in May of about $600,000. The median home price is down over 4% from July, but up over 6% compared to August 2021.
Post Register
Tampons to stay in Oregon boys' bathrooms after petition denied
The Oregon State Board of Education on Monday denied the petition to remove tampons from boys’ bathrooms in Oregon. The petition tried to amend the Menstrual Dignity Act for students. The act was set in place during the 2021 to 2022 school year. - PAST COVERAGE: Oregon mom challenging...
Post Register
Over 200,000 student debtors in Idaho to benefit from loan forgiveness
According to Audrey Dutton from Idaho Capital Sun, almost all Idahoans with federal student loans will qualify for some student loan forgiveness. An Idaho Capital Sun analysis shows the forgiveness program would wipe out the federal student debt of 73,000 Idahoans. About one in three Idahoans have federal loans. As...
Post Register
Boise State plays UTEP on Friday
Tomorrow on Friday, Boise State will play UTEP in El Paso, Texas at 7 p.m. UTEP will host BSU for the first time in 18 seasons at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The contest between the Broncos and the Miners will be televised nationally on the CBS Sports Network.
Post Register
Puerto Ricans desperate for water after Fiona's rampage
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico (AP) — More than half a million people in Puerto Rico remained without water service on Wednesday — three days after after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the U.S. territory — sending many to line up for hours to fill jugs from water trucks and others to scoop water from mountain runoff.
Post Register
BSU volleyball win on leukemia awareness night
Boise, ID — It was leukemia awareness night at Bronco Gym. The BSU Volleyball team took the court against the University of New Mexico Lobos. The Broncos won a tight one against the Lobos in three sets. BSU won the first set 25-20, but the Lobos bounced back taking the second set. Things got close in the third set with the Broncos ultimately coming out on top, winning the set 25-23.
