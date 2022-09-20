ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Scotland v Republic of Ireland: Who would be in your XI for Nations League contest?

Scotland face a crucial match at home to Republic of Ireland in Nations League Group B1 on Saturday. Captain Andy Robertson is again absent through injury along with Jacob Brown, Grant Hanley and Jon McLaughlin, while David Turnbull and Nathan Patterson have been added to the injury list after Wednesday's 3-0 win over Ukraine.
WORLD
BBC

Scotland 3-0 Ukraine: Scott McTominay shines in Hampden renaissance

In the early stages of the second half at Hampden, when the place was still feasting on its fingernails while waiting for a goal fans must have feared would never come, Scotland created five chances in a surreal 10-minute spell, everything from near-sitters for Stuart Armstrong to one off the woodwork for Che Adams.
SOCCER
BBC

Michael Stewart: Capable Scotland can overcome Ukraine quality in Nations League

Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 21 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC Scotland & iPlayer from 22:40. In terms of magnitude and importance, the upcoming Nations League games are colossal for...
SPORTS
BBC

Scotland 3-0 Ukraine: 'Boring' sessions underpinned Nations League win

"Boring" sessions in meeting rooms and repeated walk-throughs on the training pitch were the catalyst for Scotland's win over Ukraine, says Steve Clarke. The Scots dominated the Nations League contest, and John McGinn finally broke through with 20 minutes left, before Lyndon Dykes added two near-identical headers from corners. Scotland...
SPORTS
Steve Clarke
BBC

Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames

A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Newcastle United and council bid to host Euro 2028 at St James' Park

Council chiefs are hoping to put Newcastle on the "international stage" and be a host of Euro 2028. Earlier this year, the UK and Ireland launched a joint bid to Uefa to stage the football tournament. The Local Democracy Reporting Service has confirmed that the city council and Newcastle United...
UEFA
BBC

Poland 0-2 Netherlands: Louis van Gaal's side close to Nations League finals

The Netherlands remain in control of Nations League Group A4 after defeating Poland in their penultimate match. Cody Gakpo met Denzel Dumfries' low ball into the box to put the visitors ahead after 13 minutes in Warsaw. Steven Bergwijn secured victory for Louis van Gaal's unbeaten side with a curling...
SPORTS
#Nations League#Republic Of Ireland#Mount Florida#Glasgow Central#Neilston
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?

I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
UEFA
BBC

Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out

More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Republic of Ireland to host Erling Haaland’s Norway in friendly

The Republic of Ireland will lock horns with Premier League sensation Erling Haaland and his teammates when they return to friendly action in November.The Football Association of Ireland has confirmed Stephen Kenny’s side will host Norway at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, November 17 before travelling to Ta’ Qali to face Malta at the Centenary Stadium three days later.Ireland, who drew 2-2 with Belgium in the FAI’s centenary match in March, will relish the opportunity to take on the Norwegians, complete with Manchester City star Haaland and Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard, in Dublin.The £51million frontman has scored 14 goals, including...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

England's concerns mount as Nations League relegation looms

The imminent prospect of relegation from the Nations League's elite is unlikely to worry Gareth Southgate. What might be troubling the England coach far more is the fitness issues, poor form or fragile club status of some of his key players two months out from the World Cup. From the...
UEFA
Scotland
Sports
BBC

Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier: Ireland beat Scotland to reach semi-finals

Ireland 164-3 (20 overs): Lewis 66, Prendergast 55*; K Bryce 1-27 Scotland 145-8 (20 overs): S Bryce 49; Maguire 2-19, Murray 2-27, Kelly 1-19 Scorecard (external site) Ireland beat Scotland by 19 runs to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup Qualifier as the Scots' hopes of reaching South Africa came to an end.
WORLD
The Independent

Scotland vs Ukraine live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV

Stuart Armstrong admits lingering “hurt” from Scotland’s World Cup play-off defeat by Ukraine will provide a source of motivation when the two sides meet again in the Nations League on Wednesday.The Scots were comprehensively beaten 3-1 at Hampden at the start of June as their hopes of making it to Qatar were ruthlessly ended by their visitors.Less than four months on, they face each other again in a Nations League fixture in Glasgow.“I think there’s definitely a level of hurt there from last time,” said Southampton midfielder Armstrong. “We knew what was at stake during that game.Here’s everything you need...
WORLD
BBC

Celtic: Scottish champions post £6m profit in annual accounts

Celtic have returned to profit after making £6m during the last financial year. Chairman Ian Bankier says full stadiums after the pandemic and record player sales of £29m helped the club overcome last year's loss. Almost £40m has been invested in signings as the club recruited 14 players...
SPORTS
BBC

Wasps: Premiership club to appoint administrators to 'protect club's interests'

Wasps have filed notice in the High Court that they intend to appoint administrators to "protect the club's interests". Wasps Holdings Limited, which includes the Premiership club and Arena Coventry Limited, said the move "does not mean the business is in administration". It said it will provide "a crucial period...
RUGBY
BBC

West Ham gambling sponsor fined £400,000 for marketing on kids pages

West Ham gambling sponsor Betway has been fined £400,000 by the Gambling Commission for marketing on the kids' section of the club's website. Last year, BBC Sport found the Hammers' website included a direct link to bet on a 'colouring in' page which featured a picture of a teddy bear.
GAMBLING

