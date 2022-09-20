Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Scotland v Republic of Ireland: Who would be in your XI for Nations League contest?
Scotland face a crucial match at home to Republic of Ireland in Nations League Group B1 on Saturday. Captain Andy Robertson is again absent through injury along with Jacob Brown, Grant Hanley and Jon McLaughlin, while David Turnbull and Nathan Patterson have been added to the injury list after Wednesday's 3-0 win over Ukraine.
BBC
Scotland 3-0 Ukraine: Scott McTominay shines in Hampden renaissance
In the early stages of the second half at Hampden, when the place was still feasting on its fingernails while waiting for a goal fans must have feared would never come, Scotland created five chances in a surreal 10-minute spell, everything from near-sitters for Stuart Armstrong to one off the woodwork for Che Adams.
BBC
Michael Stewart: Capable Scotland can overcome Ukraine quality in Nations League
Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 21 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC Scotland & iPlayer from 22:40. In terms of magnitude and importance, the upcoming Nations League games are colossal for...
BBC
Scotland 3-0 Ukraine: 'Boring' sessions underpinned Nations League win
"Boring" sessions in meeting rooms and repeated walk-throughs on the training pitch were the catalyst for Scotland's win over Ukraine, says Steve Clarke. The Scots dominated the Nations League contest, and John McGinn finally broke through with 20 minutes left, before Lyndon Dykes added two near-identical headers from corners. Scotland...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames
A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
BBC
Newcastle United and council bid to host Euro 2028 at St James' Park
Council chiefs are hoping to put Newcastle on the "international stage" and be a host of Euro 2028. Earlier this year, the UK and Ireland launched a joint bid to Uefa to stage the football tournament. The Local Democracy Reporting Service has confirmed that the city council and Newcastle United...
BBC
Hundreds of fake NUFC, Rangers and Liverpool strips seized at Newcastle Airport
More than 250 fake football strips have been seized at Newcastle Airport and a city address. Trading standards officers recovered a box of 113 counterfeit Newcastle United tops during a freight check at Newcastle Airport. The box was destined for an address in the West End of the city where...
BBC
Poland 0-2 Netherlands: Louis van Gaal's side close to Nations League finals
The Netherlands remain in control of Nations League Group A4 after defeating Poland in their penultimate match. Cody Gakpo met Denzel Dumfries' low ball into the box to put the visitors ahead after 13 minutes in Warsaw. Steven Bergwijn secured victory for Louis van Gaal's unbeaten side with a curling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?
I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
BBC
Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out
More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
Republic of Ireland to host Erling Haaland’s Norway in friendly
The Republic of Ireland will lock horns with Premier League sensation Erling Haaland and his teammates when they return to friendly action in November.The Football Association of Ireland has confirmed Stephen Kenny’s side will host Norway at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, November 17 before travelling to Ta’ Qali to face Malta at the Centenary Stadium three days later.Ireland, who drew 2-2 with Belgium in the FAI’s centenary match in March, will relish the opportunity to take on the Norwegians, complete with Manchester City star Haaland and Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard, in Dublin.The £51million frontman has scored 14 goals, including...
FOX Sports
England's concerns mount as Nations League relegation looms
The imminent prospect of relegation from the Nations League's elite is unlikely to worry Gareth Southgate. What might be troubling the England coach far more is the fitness issues, poor form or fragile club status of some of his key players two months out from the World Cup. From the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier: Ireland beat Scotland to reach semi-finals
Ireland 164-3 (20 overs): Lewis 66, Prendergast 55*; K Bryce 1-27 Scotland 145-8 (20 overs): S Bryce 49; Maguire 2-19, Murray 2-27, Kelly 1-19 Scorecard (external site) Ireland beat Scotland by 19 runs to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup Qualifier as the Scots' hopes of reaching South Africa came to an end.
BBC
Charlie Adam: Former Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool man ends playing career
Former Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam has announced he has retired as a player, saying: "It's not been a bad ride." The 36-year-old left Dundee this summer after two seasons during which he helped his hometown club win promotion to the Scottish Premiership. Now he says it is...
Scotland vs Ukraine live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV
Stuart Armstrong admits lingering “hurt” from Scotland’s World Cup play-off defeat by Ukraine will provide a source of motivation when the two sides meet again in the Nations League on Wednesday.The Scots were comprehensively beaten 3-1 at Hampden at the start of June as their hopes of making it to Qatar were ruthlessly ended by their visitors.Less than four months on, they face each other again in a Nations League fixture in Glasgow.“I think there’s definitely a level of hurt there from last time,” said Southampton midfielder Armstrong. “We knew what was at stake during that game.Here’s everything you need...
Ex-Man Utd boss Louis van Gaal AXES Tim Krul from Netherlands squad for ‘refusing to take part in penalty tests’
FORMER Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has AXED veteran goalkeeper Tim Krul from Holland's World Cup squad. Krul, who has been a regular in the squad since his debut in 2011, was omitted from the 25-man shortlist ahead of his country's upcoming Nations League fixtures against Poland and Belgium.
BBC
Celtic: Scottish champions post £6m profit in annual accounts
Celtic have returned to profit after making £6m during the last financial year. Chairman Ian Bankier says full stadiums after the pandemic and record player sales of £29m helped the club overcome last year's loss. Almost £40m has been invested in signings as the club recruited 14 players...
BBC
Wasps: Premiership club to appoint administrators to 'protect club's interests'
Wasps have filed notice in the High Court that they intend to appoint administrators to "protect the club's interests". Wasps Holdings Limited, which includes the Premiership club and Arena Coventry Limited, said the move "does not mean the business is in administration". It said it will provide "a crucial period...
Watch: Liverpool Target Cody Gakpo Gives Netherlands Lead Over Poland - UEFA Nations League
Watch Liverpool and Manchester United target Cody Gakpo give Holland the lead over Poland in the UEFA Nations League.
BBC
West Ham gambling sponsor fined £400,000 for marketing on kids pages
West Ham gambling sponsor Betway has been fined £400,000 by the Gambling Commission for marketing on the kids' section of the club's website. Last year, BBC Sport found the Hammers' website included a direct link to bet on a 'colouring in' page which featured a picture of a teddy bear.
Comments / 0