Quitman, TX

Grand Saline ISD to increase law enforcement presence after student makes ‘threatening comments’

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – Grand Saline ISD said there will be more law enforcement at their campuses after a middle school student made threatening comments in class on Wednesday. Officials said they are investigating the situation, and the student will not be allowed return to Grand Saline Middle School until authorities decide that there […]
Quitman ISD Arrested Student

Quitman ISD reported that they arrested a student after threatening to bring a gun to school. According to a social media post by Superintendent Rhonda Turner, the threat was made at the Junior High and reported to the district Monday evening around 5:00. There was no weapon on school property at any time, according to Turner.
Quitman middle schooler arrested after threatening to bring gun to school, officials say

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – A Quitman middle schooler was arrested by police after threatening to bring a firearm to school, according to the superintendent. Superintendent Rhonda Turner said the student made threats on Monday to bring a gun school the next day, and the district immediately contacted law enforcement after hearing about the threats. “Let […]
Jury gives Longview man life in prison for killing woman with hammer

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man convicted of killing a woman with hammer was sentenced Thursday to life in prison. A Gregg County jury on Wednesday found Joshua Ross McCuller, 40, guilty in the January 2021 death of Lori Follis. He was booked Jan. 4, 2021, into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault of a date/family or household member with a deadly weapon.
Public Safety
Jurors find ex-Wolfe City officer not guilty in murder trial

WOLFE CITY, Texas - A Hunt County jury found a former police officer not guilty of murder for fatally shooting a man nearly two years ago. The former officer is white, the man he killed is Black, and the family of the man killed and their attorney say the only reason for the acquittal is because all 12 members of the Hunt County jury were white.
Threats Made Against Commerce HS

Commerce ISD was notified Wednesday morning about threats made on social media targeting students at the High school. The school district has removed the students involved, and Commerce High School Administration and ISD Police are investigating. Superintendent Charlie Alderman said there would be consequences.
