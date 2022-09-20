Read full article on original website
Related
Officials say claim that Daingerfield student had gun on school bus was ‘unfounded’
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Officials with Daingerfield ISD said a claim on Wednesday that a student was in possession of a gun on a school bus was determined to be unfounded. “There was never a gun on the bus,” officials said. The district’s police office received an emergency call around 4:10 p.m. about the allegation, […]
Charges are being filed against several students across East Texas for making threats to their schools
TEXAS, USA — Several East Texas students face criminal charges after making threats against their schools. Two Longview-area students face a “threat of exhibition or use of a firearm charges” from separate incidents on Monday. A Quitman ISD student threatened to bring a gun to school on...
Grand Saline ISD to increase law enforcement presence after student makes ‘threatening comments’
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – Grand Saline ISD said there will be more law enforcement at their campuses after a middle school student made threatening comments in class on Wednesday. Officials said they are investigating the situation, and the student will not be allowed return to Grand Saline Middle School until authorities decide that there […]
easttexasradio.com
Quitman ISD Arrested Student
Quitman ISD reported that they arrested a student after threatening to bring a gun to school. According to a social media post by Superintendent Rhonda Turner, the threat was made at the Junior High and reported to the district Monday evening around 5:00. There was no weapon on school property at any time, according to Turner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quitman middle schooler arrested after threatening to bring gun to school, officials say
QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – A Quitman middle schooler was arrested by police after threatening to bring a firearm to school, according to the superintendent. Superintendent Rhonda Turner said the student made threats on Monday to bring a gun school the next day, and the district immediately contacted law enforcement after hearing about the threats. “Let […]
2 Longview students arrested for allegedly making ‘threats of violence’ toward schools
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A middle school and a high school student in Longview were taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center on Monday after police were made aware of alleged threats made by the students to campuses in the city, officials said. According to Longview Police Department, the allegations were investigated by members […]
Police: High speed chase leads to the arrest of 5 teens accused of stealing vape pens
DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – According to officials, a high speed chase on Loop 287 and U.S. 59, with speeds reaching more than 100 mph, lead to the arrest of five teenagers. At approximately 2:30 a.m., officials say they were called to a theft report at West Loop Chevron. The store clerk told officers that three […]
Jury gives Longview man life in prison for killing woman with hammer
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man convicted of killing a woman with hammer was sentenced Thursday to life in prison. A Gregg County jury on Wednesday found Joshua Ross McCuller, 40, guilty in the January 2021 death of Lori Follis. He was booked Jan. 4, 2021, into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault of a date/family or household member with a deadly weapon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Caught on camera: Wills Point PD looking for suspected burglar
WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – The Wills Point Police Department took to Facebook Thursday seeking the public’s help to identify a man caught on camera appearing to be breaking into vehicles. According the officials, the man in the photos broke into several vehicles Thursday morning between the hours of 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. The […]
Tyler ranking gang member sentenced to 45 years for possessing cocaine with intent to deliver
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler gang member was sentenced to 45 years in prison Wednesday for possessing with intent to deliver cocaine. Damonte Shears, 33, of Tyler, was found guilty of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and sentenced to 45 years on Wednesday in the 241st District Court.
Appeals court rules $1 million bond for jailed suspended Smith County constable 'excessive'
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022. An appeals court recently ruled the $1 million bond for suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris, who is accused of stealing and abusing his power while serving an eviction notice, as "excessive." Traylor-Harris, who was temporarily suspended as...
Kilgore, TX Police Looking for Suspect But the Comments are Hilarious
Recently the Kilgore, Texas Police Department shared a post regarding an alleged fraud that took place at Brookshire's. Take a look at the photo (if you can.) But don't miss the comments--they're hilarious. And the comments aren't hilarious because anyone is laughing at the suspect. They're laughing at the absurdly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tyler man known as ranking gang member sentenced to 45 years
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man and gang member has been sentenced to 45 years in prison on Wednesday after being convicted by a jury of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Evidence presented to the jury said Damonte Shears, 33, ran from a DPS trooper on foot in March 2021 and “discarded […]
fox4news.com
Jurors find ex-Wolfe City officer not guilty in murder trial
WOLFE CITY, Texas - A Hunt County jury found a former police officer not guilty of murder for fatally shooting a man nearly two years ago. The former officer is white, the man he killed is Black, and the family of the man killed and their attorney say the only reason for the acquittal is because all 12 members of the Hunt County jury were white.
Authorities warn of fentanyl being distributed in East Texas
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is warning people that fentanyl is being distributed in East Texas and they mentioned how dangerous this drug can be. Fentanyl can be used to treat patients with severe pain, and it can be highly addictive, said officials. This drug affects the central nervous system […]
HCSO: 2nd Suspect In Tuesday Night Pursuit Identified, But Yet To Be Apprehended
Vehicle, 20 Others Reportedly Stolen From Ennis Dealership. The second suspect who fled on foot into a wooded area following a vehicle pursuit Tuesday night in Sulphur Springs has been identified. The vehicle used in the incident was one of more than 20 reported to have been stolen from an Ennis dealership, according to Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office reports.
easttexasradio.com
Threats Made Against Commerce HS
Commerce ISD was notified Wednesday morning about threats made on social media targeting students at the High school. The school district has removed the students involved, and Commerce High School Administration and ISD Police are investigating. Superintendent Charlie Alderman said there would be consequences.
Explicit video shared on Bullard Police Department Facebook page came from hack
BULLARD, Texas — The Bullard Police Department said Wednesday an explicit video shared on the department's Facebook page was the result of the account getting illegally hacked. According to the Chief of Police Jeff Bragg, the police administration was notified about the inappropriate video in the early morning hours...
Hopkins County officials arrest two men who allegedly stole 20 cars
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested on Tuesday night in Hopkins County and are suspected of stealing 20 vehicles, according to a Wednesday afternoon press release. According to the sheriff’s office, around 11 p.m., deputies were made aware of a white Challenger traveling on I-30 that was displaying a license plate that […]
1 Arrested, 1 At Large Following Pursuit And Search In Sulphur Springs Tuesday Night
Sulphur Springs ISD Campuses Reportedly In Lock-Down Mode Wednesday As Precaution. One Pine Bluff, Arkansas man was arrested and another man remained at large Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2022, following first a vehicle pursuit, then a foot chase and manhunt Tuesday night in Sulphur Springs. Because one suspect from the...
CBS19
Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0