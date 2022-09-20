Read full article on original website
September 2022 Issue of Becker's Hospital Review
With healthcare workforce shortages persisting as a significant problem for hospitals and health systems, it is important to look at how physician compensation has been evolving. Providence streamlines exec team as part of new operating model. Providence, a 52-hospital organization with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif., is...
18 healthcare organizations receive $3M to test diagnostic innovations
The Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine has issued grants, worth up to $3 million, to 18 health systems and healthcare organizations. Each organization will receive up to $50,000 to test innovations that improve the quality, accuracy and timeliness of diagnoses, according to a Sept. 20 press release. This is...
22 hospitals ranked top 25 orthopedic hospitals 3+ years in a row
4. Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin. 5. Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli (Bologna, Italy) 6. Schulthess Klinik (Zurich) 7. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston) 8. Helios ENDO-Klinik Hamburg (Germany) 9. The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital - Stanmore (United Kingdom) 10. Severance Hospital - Yonsei University (Seoul, South Korea) 11. Cleveland Clinic. 12....
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Banner Health, based in Phoenix,. a pharmacy director for its Platte County Memorial Hospital in...
Boston Medical, Stanford, 8 other systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Boston Medical Center. a director of supply chain...
13 recent hospital upgrades, expansions
The following 13 hospitals or health systems have announced expansions since Sept. 14:. North Bergen, N.J.-based Palisades Medical Center will expand its emergency room in a $35 million project. Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health will double the size of its medical facilities for a freestanding hybrid emergency department and urgent care...
How 4 healthcare leaders are tackling diversity challenges
Emphasizing diversity, equity and inclusion has proven benefits in the healthcare industry, from enhancing care outcomes to improving employee retention. However, DEI leaders still struggle to prove the initiative's importance within the sector, among other challenges. Becker's spoke with four health systems' diversity leaders about the hurdles they face. Note:...
92 systems, colleges that launched nursing programs in 2022
Colleges and universities have launched nursing programs and partnerships to address persistent shortages around the country. Here are 92 schools and hospitals that have started programs or plan to do so in 2022:. Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to...
10 states with the highest, lowest average physician office visit price
The average physician office visit price is highest in Alaska and lowest in Vermont, according to an analysis conducted by data analytics company Hospital Pricing Specialists. Hospital Pricing Specialists reviewed claims in its national database for fiscal year 2021, according to the report shared with Becker's. 10 states with the...
Multi-Center, Multi-Society Study of Impella-supported Patients with Cardiogenic Shock due to Myocarditis in Japan Achieves 30-day Survival of 77%
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Abiomed (ABMD) announces the result of a three-year, investigator-led study of all Impella-supported patients treated at 109 hospitals in Japan shows a 30-day survival rate of 77% for patients with cardiogenic shock due to myocarditis. This study is an update to a 2020 interim analysis and was announced at the 2022 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference in Boston. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005519/en/ The Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist heart pump delivers full cardiac support, allowing the heart to rest and enabling the heart to achieve its natural pumping function without additional support. This heart pump is designed for long-duration support, enables patient mobility and optimizes recovery by using real-time intelligence. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CHS closes Florida hospital
Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems closed a 312-bed hospital in Venice, Fla., Sept. 22. Officials cited several reasons for the closure of ShorePoint Health Venice, including a decline in inpatient volume and rising expenses. The decision comes after the opening of Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice in November, according to the Herald-Tribune.
Workers at Missouri hospitals fired following company takeover
Workers at Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, Mo., and Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton, Mo., were fired after a Texas-based company took over the facilities from Kansas City, Mo.-based Noble Health, Kaiser Health News reported Sept. 22. Workers learned they were being fired in early September. "This is to inform...
New Jersey medical center breaks ground on $225M cancer center
Livingston, N.J.-based Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center broke ground this week on its $225 million, five-story, 137,000-square-foot cancer center. The freestanding outpatient facility is scheduled for completion in 2025 and is the state's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, according to a Sept. 20 news release from West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.
Houston hospital unveils new care unit for older patients
Houston-based Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital has opened a new care unit for older patients, Community Impact reported Sept. 19. The new unit was designed to decrease patient transfers to other facilities, shorten patient stay, reduce adverse events, improve patient education on community resources and connect them to those resources, and to decrease overall readmissions.
UMass, Mass General Brigham to train 1,000+ unemployed individuals for healthcare roles
The Boston-based University of Massachusetts Office of the President, Boston-based Mass General Brigham and Irvine, Calif.-based UMass Global are collaborating to train more than 1,000 under- and unemployed individuals for healthcare's front lines. The Ready to Work initiative will train candidates as medical and administrative assistants, phlebotomists, and pharmacy and...
New Hampshire hospitals near capacity
The most recent data from New Hampshire's health department shows that 10 percent of regular beds and 20 percent of ICU beds are currently available in the state, and COVID-19 is not the driving force, the New Hampshire Bulletin reported Sept. 21. Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations are below 100 most days....
Cleveland hospital psychiatric ER at risk following other department closures
Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center may close the city's only psychiatric ER following its announcement that it will end medical ER and inpatient services in November, Ideastream Public Media reported Sept. 19. The hospital is awaiting approval of $3.8 million from the Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services...
University Hospitals facility taps Dr. Elizabeth Louise Streby as chief medical officer
University Hospitals Elyria (Ohio) Medical Center has named emergency physician Elizabeth Louise Streby, MD, its new chief medical center, the Cleveland-based system said Sept. 13. Dr. Streby joins UH Elyria from Cleveland Clinic's Avon (Ohio) Hospital, where she served as the department chair of emergency medicine and medical director of...
Stroke-Heart Syndrome: The 'Perfect Storm'
What caused this previously healthy thirty-something to have vertigo, slurred speech, vomiting and left-sided weakness for the past 6 hours? The source of these symptoms puzzled Tong Liu, MD, PhD, of the Second Hospital of Tianjin Medical University in China, and colleagues, as they reported in JAMA Internal Medicine. The...
Overlapping surgery
The idea is straightforward. A surgeon begins an operation in theatre, well the US term would be in an OR room. After performing the critical portions of the surgery, basically everything up to the closure of the wounds and removal of equipment, they would enter room 2. Here, another patient already anesthetized, with the operative field exposed (opened and prepared) would be waiting for the surgeon to again perform the critical portions of the operation. The surgeon would then return to room 1 where a third patient was awaiting their critical portions. Lather, rinse, repeat.
