A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
The best jobs for Gen Z workers
In a Great Resignation era, managers have been trying to figure out what exactly the elusive Gen Z wants. The answer just became a bit clearer thanks to a new report from Glassdoor, which analyzed its database of company reviews for the roles and companies different generations prefer. It found that Gen Z desires jobs that help them change company culture and have a social impact. For many, that means a role in recruiting.
CNBC
The 10 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for in 2022
Although remote work has become a standard option for most professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a different flexible work model is also gaining traction: work-from-anywhere jobs. Most remote work policies fall short of offering true flexibility: About 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a...
Microsoft: ‘Using technology to spy on people at work is not the answer’
Leaders don't think their employees work hard enough–but Microsoft telemetry confirms that meeting overload, multitasking, and long workdays are the norm, not the exception. There’s no returning to the way we used to work in 2019. The world has changed, and leadership needs to keep up. Our latest Work Trend Index research reveals that getting hybrid work right will require not just new leadership skills, but a whole new mindset.
How Robots Could Change the Future
Look to your favorite sci-fi movie and you’ll get a good sense of how Hollywood sees robots of the future: Most communicate with us. Some even look like us. But the future of robots doesn’t just lie in more lifelike, human and helpful drones, droids and automatons, which we’ll increasingly encounter at every turn. It also lies in smaller, smarter and more self-aware high-tech helpers that will aid and assist with nearly every facet of everyday life.
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
beckershospitalreview.com
More hospital CEOs exit as labor challenges persist
More than six dozen hospital CEOs have left their roles this year, according to a Sept. 21 Challenger, Gray & Christmas report. In the first eight months of this year, 895 CEOs across all industries left their posts, up slightly from the 888 chief executives who exited their roles in the same period last year, according to the executive outplacement and coaching firm.
beckershospitalreview.com
Oracle Cerner + interoperability: 7 takeaways
Oracle Cerner has been working on interoperability for years and announced new efforts in recent months since its $28.4 billion acquisition by Oracle. Oracle Cerner is a founding member of the CommonWell Health Alliance. The CommonWell Health Alliance aims to advance interoperability by connecting systems nationwide and making health data widely available.
beckershospitalreview.com
Companies that appoint Black CEOs see stock benefit: study
Investors respond more positively to CEO appointments when the appointee is Black, not white, according to a recent study. The study, published in Wiley's Strategic Management Journal, reviewed 5,000 CEO appointments at S&P 1500 companies over 20 years; 57 of these CEOs were Black. Researchers then used the platform Eventus to perform a market analysis, observing each company's average cumulative abnormal return within three days of the appointment announcement.
beckershospitalreview.com
Meet Finvi's executive leadership team
Finvi was recently ranked the top revenue cycle management company for performance technology and workflow optimization by Black Book Research. Here is information on the executives leading the company formerly known as Ontario Systems, according to Finvi's website and the individuals' LinkedIn profiles:. Tim O'Brien, CEO: Mr. O'Brien has served...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Moonlighters eclipsed — Wipro lets go of 300 employees who were working for its rivals
Due to excessively poor judgment, today’s Christine and Haje show is brought to you by Haje and Christine. Meanwhile, mark your calendar for September 23 at 10:00 a.m. PDT/1:00 p.m. EDT when we bring you a special Twitter Spaces, “Immigration law for startups,” featuring Silicon Valley–based attorney and TechCrunch+ columnist Sophie Alcorn. Sophie will discuss immigration-related issues and answer questions relevant to startup founders and workers.
beckershospitalreview.com
'Care now, pay later' platform Scratch Financial lands $35M
Scratch Financial, a "care now, pay later" platform for healthcare providers, has raised $35 million in a series C funding round. Founded in 2016 for veterinary patient financing, Scratch has since expanded to dental, optical and chiropractic care services. The company says more than 10,000 practices use its tools, and it is on track to process nearly $1 billion in payments by the end of the year.
beckershospitalreview.com
How 4 healthcare leaders are tackling diversity challenges
Emphasizing diversity, equity and inclusion has proven benefits in the healthcare industry, from enhancing care outcomes to improving employee retention. However, DEI leaders still struggle to prove the initiative's importance within the sector, among other challenges. Becker's spoke with four health systems' diversity leaders about the hurdles they face. Note:...
beckershospitalreview.com
Every person has a unique story: How Human UnderstandingTM is transforming patients’ and consumers’ healthcare experiences
Research published by NRC Health indicates that, when compared to other services, twice as many people say being treated as a unique person is important in healthcare. Yet only 38 percent say that the personalized healthcare experience they want actually occurs. To learn how hospitals and health systems are reinventing...
beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon Web Services distributes $14M for healthcare cloud equity
Since the launch of its AWS Health Equity Initiative, Amazon Web Services has awarded $14 million in cloud credits to more than 90 organizations with the aim of closing the health equity gap. The $14 million, alongside technical expertise, will fund innovations globally that support health equity, according to an...
beckershospitalreview.com
General Catalyst, the venture capital firm that has been collaborating with hospitals on digital innovation, is partnering with its first health system outside the U.S., according to a news release shared with Becker's. The company's latest "health assurance" partner will be Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, the U.K.'s...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayo Clinic expands partnership with AI firm on disease diagnosis, treatment discovery
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has expanded its relationship with artificial intelligence-driven health tech company Nference to use deidentified patient data to help research and discover disease diagnoses and treatments. As part of the project, the academic health system's data analytics hub, Mayo Clinic Platform, has launched its own version of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Excela Health appoints Vasanth Balu new CIO
Greensburg, Pa.-based Excela Health has appointed Vasanth Balu its new senior vice president and CIO, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Mr. Balu was previously a vice president of technology for Optum Behavioral Health. He has also worked in IT leadership roles for Express Scripts, Medco Health and ESPN over his more than 22 years in the field. He will replace Janice Devine, who retired earlier this year.
beckershospitalreview.com
MPAC Healthcare names new COO
Chicago-based MPAC Healthcare named Hailey Paley as the new COO, according to a Sept. 22 news release. Ms. Paley previously served in operational and strategic roles at Sound Physicians in Tacoma, Wash., and has a successful record of managing clinical provider programs in the acute and post-acute sectors. "Hailey is...
beckershospitalreview.com
The 10 medical specialties that are least satisfied with their EHR
Here are the 10 medical specialties that are least satisfied with their EHRs, according to recent rankings from KLAS Research. The Sept. 16 study used responses from the research firm's Arch Collaborative that includes more than 275 healthcare organizations that have surveyed more than 300,000 clinicians to date. The specialties...
