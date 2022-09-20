ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Business Insider

Senate Democrats are punting a bill to ban members of Congress from trading stocks to the lame-duck session: 'It's not going to happen before the election'

Senate Democrats won't release a consensus bill to ban congressional stock trading until after the midterms. "It's not going to happen before the election," said Sen. Jeff Merkley, a leading advocate on the issue. It comes just a day after Nancy Pelosi said the House could vote on a bill...
Michigan Advance

Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats

WASHINGTON – The energy permitting proposal centrist Democrat U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III made a condition of his support for a major Senate Democratic measure would impose timelines on federal agencies responsible for approving energy projects, according to text of the measure released late Wednesday. Congressional Democrats are deeply divided over the Manchin permitting bill, with […] The post Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Congresswoman Liz Cheney to hold event at Syracuse University, October 3

(WSYR-TV) — Congresswoman Liz Cheney will be welcomed to Syracuse University on October 3 to speak with faculty, staff, alumni, and students, thanks to The Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. Members of the Syracuse University community can register for the event, “Courage in Defense of Democracy: A Conversation with Congresswoman Liz Cheney” here. […]
The Hill

Democrats clash over Manchin side deal, raising shutdown risk

Liberal lawmakers are pressing Democratic leaders in the House to not include a side deal undercutting environmental reviews worked out with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in a short-term measure funding the government. House Natural Resources Chairman Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) is circulating a letter asking leadership to separate the Manchin deal...
bloomberglaw.com

ERA Reemerges as Archivist Nominee Heads to Senate Hot Seat

Usually noncontroversial role at center of equal rights fight. A long-running political and legal fight over the Equal Rights Amendment’s ratification could be a major topic of questioning as a Senate committee considers a nomination to an ordinarily noncontroversial position—that of the nation’s top archivist. Whether the...
Ballotpedia News

New York judge dismisses petition to compel the state’s redistricting commission to submit new congressional, legislative maps for use in 2024

Albany County Supreme Court justice Peter Lynch dismissed on Sept. 12 a petition seeking to compel the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) to submit a second set of redistricting plans for the legislature to consider as part of redistricting after the 2020 census. Several New York state residents filed the petition.
