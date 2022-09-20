Read full article on original website
Related
Bernie Sanders says he’ll vote against keeping the government open if Manchin’s ‘disastrous side-deal’ on energy is included
"I will not vote for any bill that makes it easier for Big Oil to destroy the planet," Sanders said.
Democrats Give Pelosi an Ultimatum: Turn on Manchin or Shut Down Government
House Democrats are souring on an agreement between Senator Joe Manchin and Democratic leadership to roll back environmental protections.
Senate Democrats are punting a bill to ban members of Congress from trading stocks to the lame-duck session: 'It's not going to happen before the election'
Senate Democrats won't release a consensus bill to ban congressional stock trading until after the midterms. "It's not going to happen before the election," said Sen. Jeff Merkley, a leading advocate on the issue. It comes just a day after Nancy Pelosi said the House could vote on a bill...
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. Senate Democrats could link same-sex marriage, gov't funding bills -source
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Democratic leadership in the U.S. Senate could add language protecting gay marriage rights to a stopgap measure to keep the federal government funded and running, in a bill that will need Republican support for passage, a Democratic source said on Tuesday.
Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats
WASHINGTON – The energy permitting proposal centrist Democrat U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III made a condition of his support for a major Senate Democratic measure would impose timelines on federal agencies responsible for approving energy projects, according to text of the measure released late Wednesday. Congressional Democrats are deeply divided over the Manchin permitting bill, with […] The post Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Manchin rails against ‘revenge politics’ on permit plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin on Tuesday railed against what he called “revenge politics,″ as liberals in the House and Senate team up with Republicans to oppose his plan to speed permits for natural gas pipelines and other energy projects. Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat who...
Congresswoman Liz Cheney to hold event at Syracuse University, October 3
(WSYR-TV) — Congresswoman Liz Cheney will be welcomed to Syracuse University on October 3 to speak with faculty, staff, alumni, and students, thanks to The Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. Members of the Syracuse University community can register for the event, “Courage in Defense of Democracy: A Conversation with Congresswoman Liz Cheney” here. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. House Democrats in the dark about Schumer-Manchin permitting deal, Hoyer says
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. House Democrats do not know the details of a deal between top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin to include changes on permitting for energy projects in a stopgap government funding bill, Democratic House Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters on Wednesday.
Democrats clash over Manchin side deal, raising shutdown risk
Liberal lawmakers are pressing Democratic leaders in the House to not include a side deal undercutting environmental reviews worked out with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in a short-term measure funding the government. House Natural Resources Chairman Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) is circulating a letter asking leadership to separate the Manchin deal...
On The Money — Markey slams brakes on Manchin’s side deal
Democratic infighting is holding up progress on a must-pass spending bill. We’ll also look at a major climate package in California and another lawsuit for Elon Musk. But first, find out why the White House is likening two GOP governors’ actions to human smuggling. Welcome to On The...
House passes public safety and policing legislation amid internal Democratic conflict
House Democrats passed a package of policing and public safety bills on Thursday -- following tense internal maneuvering and debate that exposed divisions between moderates and progressives.
bloomberglaw.com
ERA Reemerges as Archivist Nominee Heads to Senate Hot Seat
Usually noncontroversial role at center of equal rights fight. A long-running political and legal fight over the Equal Rights Amendment’s ratification could be a major topic of questioning as a Senate committee considers a nomination to an ordinarily noncontroversial position—that of the nation’s top archivist. Whether the...
New York judge dismisses petition to compel the state’s redistricting commission to submit new congressional, legislative maps for use in 2024
Albany County Supreme Court justice Peter Lynch dismissed on Sept. 12 a petition seeking to compel the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) to submit a second set of redistricting plans for the legislature to consider as part of redistricting after the 2020 census. Several New York state residents filed the petition.
House Democrats pass police reform package
House Democrats Thursday passed a package of new bills that would fund recruitment and training for police departments across the country, and includes new language for police accountability.
Comments / 0