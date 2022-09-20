Read full article on original website
Tri-Cities Airport training drill adjusts the day after fiery crash landing
PASCO, Wash. — Right on the heels of the real deal, when a jet set aflame on the runway after landing, numerous agencies held the Tri-Cities Airport FAA training exercise. It wasn’t due to this plane crash landing; these organizations have been planning this training for years. The drill had to switch things up a bit.
‘That plane is on fire!’ Witness recounts jet’s crash landing at Tri-Cities Airport
PASCO, Wash. — Bruce Robinson, a Pasco resident, was just getting his day started at work. “Exciting morning!” he exclaimed. It was just after seven, when he witnessed something unimaginable. “I was just chatting with a friend in my peripherals, I just saw some flames,” he recalled.
Pasco Airport’s Worst Airplane Crash Remembered Sadly After All These Years
Two Major Airplane Crashes Occurred At The Pasco Airport 20 Years Apart. The recent airplane crash at the Pasco Airport has many sadly remembering the biggest airplane crash to occur in the Tri-Cities. 99.9% of the time, flights in and out of the Pasco Airport go off without a hitch...
Potato truck accident blocks traffic near Burbank
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is currently on the scene of a pickup versus potato truck collision on State Route 124 west of Burbank Heights. According to the WSP, minor injuries have been reported and the westbound lanes of SR 124 are blocked. Traffic is alternating in...
2 People Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Accident in Benton County (Benton County, WA)
The officials reported a collision between a vehicle and a semi-truck occurred on State Routr 221 and MP 4 four miles north of Paterson. The investigation reported that 24-year-old Adrian Brambila Ramirez of Sunnyside was traveling southbound on State Route 221 when he crossed the centerline and struck a semi heading northbound.
“Screams Could Be Heard” Kennewick House Fire Burns One
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Fire Department rushed to the scene of a kitchen inside a home on fire Thursday morning off 2617 West 6th Place. This began around 8:30am. Fire radio traffic indicated that screams could be heard in the background of the 9-1-1 call. When crews arrived, they found a victim lying on the front lawn of the home with 2nd Degree Burns to their torso and legs. The victim was rushed to Trios and later airlifted to Harborview in Seattle for further treatment. The fire itself was quickly extinguished. and the cause is under investigation. No one else was injured in the fire..
Firefighters investigating house fire in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed a deck of a single-story home on Sept. 21. Around 11 p.m., crews from Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded to the 1400 block of Boyer Ave. for a residential structure fire. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also assisted.
Car blows stop sign, clips public bus
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department responded to a collision on Kennewick Avenue and Morain Street after a sedan blew through a stop sign, according to Sergeant Chris Littrell. Littrell says a Ben-Franklin Transit bus was stopped at a red light with only the driver inside, no passengers, on...
Traffic Alert: Potato truck, pickup collide on Burbank’s WA-124
BURBANK, Wash. — Crews from the Washington State Patrol are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision involving a commercial truck carrying potatoes and a pickup truck on WA-124 on Thursday afternoon. According to a social media alert from WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the collision took place near milepost...
Expect to see construction on Richland Railroad crossing
RICHLAND, Wash.- Port of Benton beginning construction beginning Sept 29 at noon. Cemetery Access and Swift Boulevard will be closed and reopen on Monday, October 3 at 6 a.m. The railroad crossing replacement project requires the roads to be fully closed, closing access to Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home and the Cemetery at Sunset Gardens throughout the replacement project.
Jet crashes at airport in eastern Washington; no injuries
PASCO, Wash. — Ten passengers and crew escaped from a small jet aircraft that crashed and caught fire while landing Tuesday morning at an airport in Pasco, Washington. Ben Shearer, a Pasco Fire Department spokesperson, said the twin-engine Cessna Citation's landing gear failed, causing it to skid down the runway and sparking a fire at around 7 a.m., The Tri-City Herald reported. Everyone on board exited the plane and firefighters extinguished the flames, officials said.
Fire threatening buildings near Southridge High School in Kennewick
It’s one of five fires that have broken out in Benton and Franklin counties.
All 10 Aboard Escape Burning Cessna Citation CJ3
The pilot and nine passengers aboard a Cessna Citation CJ3—registered as N528DV—were able to evacuate moments before the aircraft caught fire and was destroyed in the blaze after sliding on its belly following a gear-up or gear-collapse landing at Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco, Washington, on Tuesday morning. The FAA type certification data sheet for the CJ3 (Model 525B) indicates it is approved for a maximum of 10 seats, but the standard cabin shown in Textron Aviation marketing literature is nine places—two cockpit seats, six cabin seats, and a belted lavatory.
Washington State Patrol trooper shot in Walla Walla, airlifted to Harborview Medical Center
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper is being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after being shot in the line of duty in Walla Walla on Thursday. WSP has the suspect in custody. The trooper has not been identified yet. According to WSP, a car...
Driver clips the back of a Ben Franklin Transit Bus, Kennewick Police investigate
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police with the Traffic Collision Unit are investigating what lead up to a car crash near Morain Street and West Kennewick Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. Police, Kennewick Fire and EMS were called to the scene after a driver side-swiped a Ben Franklin Transit Bus and...
Deadly Shooting in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night around 10:00. Officers were called out to a home off West 4th Ave between Morain and and Olson. As officers and Kennewick Fire Department Medics arrived, it was found that the victim had a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment. The victim, an adult male, died at the hospital. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-072051.
Washington State Patrol trooper shot in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. The trooper is being flown to Harborview Medical Center, according to Trooper Thorson. He was reportedly shot in the face. A suspect has been arrested, according to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson. He says the trooper was rammed by a car in Walla Walla around 5:20 p.m. before he was shot.
From spuds to famous potato salad. Reser’s opens new state-of-the-art Pasco plant
They’re still hiring workers for the new facility and will need to bring on even more employees as they expand.
Police, fire respond to fatal crash in Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. — At least one person died in a crash in Othello Monday night. The crash occurred on State Route 26 and S Reynolds Road at around 9:15 p.m. Washington State Patrol said two cars were involved, and at least one of the vehicles rolled over. WSP, the...
Unconscious gunshot victim transported to hospital, KPD investigating
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are investigating a shooting incident that sent one person to hospital. Officers responded to a report of an unconscious person at a home in the 3700 block of West 4th Avenue overnight on Wednesday, September 21. As KPD and Kennewick Fire Department medics arrived,...
