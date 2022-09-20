ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Potato truck accident blocks traffic near Burbank

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is currently on the scene of a pickup versus potato truck collision on State Route 124 west of Burbank Heights. According to the WSP, minor injuries have been reported and the westbound lanes of SR 124 are blocked. Traffic is alternating in...
BURBANK, WA
NEWStalk 870

“Screams Could Be Heard” Kennewick House Fire Burns One

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Fire Department rushed to the scene of a kitchen inside a home on fire Thursday morning off 2617 West 6th Place. This began around 8:30am. Fire radio traffic indicated that screams could be heard in the background of the 9-1-1 call. When crews arrived, they found a victim lying on the front lawn of the home with 2nd Degree Burns to their torso and legs. The victim was rushed to Trios and later airlifted to Harborview in Seattle for further treatment. The fire itself was quickly extinguished. and the cause is under investigation. No one else was injured in the fire..
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Firefighters investigating house fire in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed a deck of a single-story home on Sept. 21. Around 11 p.m., crews from Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded to the 1400 block of Boyer Ave. for a residential structure fire. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also assisted.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car blows stop sign, clips public bus

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department responded to a collision on Kennewick Avenue and Morain Street after a sedan blew through a stop sign, according to Sergeant Chris Littrell. Littrell says a Ben-Franklin Transit bus was stopped at a red light with only the driver inside, no passengers, on...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Expect to see construction on Richland Railroad crossing

RICHLAND, Wash.- Port of Benton beginning construction beginning Sept 29 at noon. Cemetery Access and Swift Boulevard will be closed and reopen on Monday, October 3 at 6 a.m. The railroad crossing replacement project requires the roads to be fully closed, closing access to Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home and the Cemetery at Sunset Gardens throughout the replacement project.
RICHLAND, WA
KGW

Jet crashes at airport in eastern Washington; no injuries

PASCO, Wash. — Ten passengers and crew escaped from a small jet aircraft that crashed and caught fire while landing Tuesday morning at an airport in Pasco, Washington. Ben Shearer, a Pasco Fire Department spokesperson, said the twin-engine Cessna Citation's landing gear failed, causing it to skid down the runway and sparking a fire at around 7 a.m., The Tri-City Herald reported. Everyone on board exited the plane and firefighters extinguished the flames, officials said.
PASCO, WA
Aviation International News

All 10 Aboard Escape Burning Cessna Citation CJ3

The pilot and nine passengers aboard a Cessna Citation CJ3—registered as N528DV—were able to evacuate moments before the aircraft caught fire and was destroyed in the blaze after sliding on its belly following a gear-up or gear-collapse landing at Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco, Washington, on Tuesday morning. The FAA type certification data sheet for the CJ3 (Model 525B) indicates it is approved for a maximum of 10 seats, but the standard cabin shown in Textron Aviation marketing literature is nine places—two cockpit seats, six cabin seats, and a belted lavatory.
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Deadly Shooting in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night around 10:00. Officers were called out to a home off West 4th Ave between Morain and and Olson. As officers and Kennewick Fire Department Medics arrived, it was found that the victim had a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment. The victim, an adult male, died at the hospital. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-072051.
KENNEWICK, WA
KHQ Right Now

Washington State Patrol trooper shot in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. The trooper is being flown to Harborview Medical Center, according to Trooper Thorson. He was reportedly shot in the face. A suspect has been arrested, according to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson. He says the trooper was rammed by a car in Walla Walla around 5:20 p.m. before he was shot.
WALLA WALLA, WA
KXLY

Police, fire respond to fatal crash in Othello

OTHELLO, Wash. — At least one person died in a crash in Othello Monday night. The crash occurred on State Route 26 and S Reynolds Road at around 9:15 p.m. Washington State Patrol said two cars were involved, and at least one of the vehicles rolled over. WSP, the...
OTHELLO, WA

