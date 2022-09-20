ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals dismiss Dayton Moore as president of baseball ops

KANSAS CITY -- The Dayton Moore era in Kansas City -- one that has spanned more than 16 years and included two American League pennants and a World Series title -- has come to a close. John Sherman made the most significant change of leadership in his three years since...
CBS Minnesota

Royals bullpen clutch in holding off fast-fading Twins 5-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It was altogether fitting that on the day the Kansas City Royals fired Dayton Moore, they beat the fast-fading Minnesota Twins using the same blueprint that their longtime front office executive once used to build them into a winner.Some timely hits, stellar defense in spacious Kauffman Stadium and a shutdown effort by the bullpen.MJ Melendez homered for the second straight day, but otherwise the Royals had to scratch out just enough runs to support their relief corps, which pieced together five innings of two-hit ball in their 5-2 victory on...
CBS Minnesota

Heasley shuts down Twins, Royals win 4-1 to finish sweep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jonathan Heasley pitched six innings of two-hit ball, Edward Oliveras and Drew Waters homered, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 4-1 on Thursday to complete their three-game series sweep.Salvador Perez also drove in a run for Kansas City, extending his streak to seven straight games with an RBI, and Brad Keller finished off three innings of no-hit ball by the bullpen for his first career save."Much better version of baseball," said Royals manager Mike Matheny, who celebrated his 52nd birthday in fine fashion Thursday. "The aim...
NBC Sports

Melendez, Perez lead Royals to 5-4 comeback win over Twins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer, Salvador Perez drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out double in the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals held off the rapidly fading Minnesota Twins 5-4 on Tuesday night to open their final homestand of the season.
Zack Greinke
numberfire.com

Michael Massey moving to Royals' bench for Thursday matinee

Kansas City Royals infielder Michael Massey is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Josh Winder and the Minnesota Twins. The Royals appear to be giving Massey a routine breather. Nicky Lopez will cover the keystone and bat eighth. Lopez has a $2,100 salary on...
Yardbarker

Twins swept by Royals as season slowly fades to black

The Twins were swept out of Kansas City in a 4-1 loss to the Royals Thursday afternoon, sending them back to Minneapolis to begin what will be a mostly meaningless final 12 games of the season before the curtain closes Oct. 5. The loss drops the Twins 9.5 games behind...
Fox News

Royals fire executive that aided in building 2015 World Series team

Dayton Moore, an executive with the Kansas City Royals since 2006, was fired on Wednesday. This front office move comes as the Royals are in their sixth consecutive season below .500, owning a 59-89 record in the American League Central entering play Wednesday. Team owner John Sherman announced the move...
