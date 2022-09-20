Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Royals dismiss Dayton Moore as president of baseball ops
KANSAS CITY -- The Dayton Moore era in Kansas City -- one that has spanned more than 16 years and included two American League pennants and a World Series title -- has come to a close. John Sherman made the most significant change of leadership in his three years since...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Live on September 20
On September 20 at 8:10 PM ET, the Kansas City Royals will play the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City and Bally Sports North. TV: Bally Sports Kansas City and Bally Sports North. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Kansas City, the game is streaming on...
Royals rally from deficit to beat Twins
Salvador Perez drove in Bobby Witt Jr. with a two-out double in the seventh inning to help the Royals defeat
Royals bullpen clutch in holding off fast-fading Twins 5-2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It was altogether fitting that on the day the Kansas City Royals fired Dayton Moore, they beat the fast-fading Minnesota Twins using the same blueprint that their longtime front office executive once used to build them into a winner.Some timely hits, stellar defense in spacious Kauffman Stadium and a shutdown effort by the bullpen.MJ Melendez homered for the second straight day, but otherwise the Royals had to scratch out just enough runs to support their relief corps, which pieced together five innings of two-hit ball in their 5-2 victory on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Heasley shuts down Twins, Royals win 4-1 to finish sweep
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jonathan Heasley pitched six innings of two-hit ball, Edward Oliveras and Drew Waters homered, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 4-1 on Thursday to complete their three-game series sweep.Salvador Perez also drove in a run for Kansas City, extending his streak to seven straight games with an RBI, and Brad Keller finished off three innings of no-hit ball by the bullpen for his first career save."Much better version of baseball," said Royals manager Mike Matheny, who celebrated his 52nd birthday in fine fashion Thursday. "The aim...
Roundtable: Thoughts on Royals Firing Dayton Moore
It seemed to be time for the Royals to make a move, even if it's a bittersweet one right now.
NBC Sports
Melendez, Perez lead Royals to 5-4 comeback win over Twins
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer, Salvador Perez drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out double in the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals held off the rapidly fading Minnesota Twins 5-4 on Tuesday night to open their final homestand of the season.
Royals fire longtime front-office executive Dayton Moore
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals fired longtime executive Dayton Moore on Wednesday, ending the roller-coaster tenure of an influential general manager and president who took the club from perennial 100-game loser to two World Series and the 2015 championship before its quick return to mediocrity.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Michael Massey moving to Royals' bench for Thursday matinee
Kansas City Royals infielder Michael Massey is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Josh Winder and the Minnesota Twins. The Royals appear to be giving Massey a routine breather. Nicky Lopez will cover the keystone and bat eighth. Lopez has a $2,100 salary on...
Yardbarker
Twins swept by Royals as season slowly fades to black
The Twins were swept out of Kansas City in a 4-1 loss to the Royals Thursday afternoon, sending them back to Minneapolis to begin what will be a mostly meaningless final 12 games of the season before the curtain closes Oct. 5. The loss drops the Twins 9.5 games behind...
Fox News
Royals fire executive that aided in building 2015 World Series team
Dayton Moore, an executive with the Kansas City Royals since 2006, was fired on Wednesday. This front office move comes as the Royals are in their sixth consecutive season below .500, owning a 59-89 record in the American League Central entering play Wednesday. Team owner John Sherman announced the move...
Comments / 0