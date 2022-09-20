Happily Ever After

Read full article on original website
sonomacountygazette.com
September heralds a new season of live theater
October brings fall weather, pumpkins and Halloween ghouls, and some new and still-running theater shows to entertain you!. Cinnabar Theater in Petaluma presents “Misery,” based on the creepy psychological thriller by novelist Stephen King, which was also made into a movie in 1990. Just the thing for those darker evenings!
sonomamag.com
6 Favorite Sonoma Wineries for Fall Colors
To taste wine while soaking in the autumn colors in the vineyards is a far more interesting—and delicious—form of leaf peeping. October is the ideal time to witness Sonoma County’s colorful transition from summer to fall in the field. Click through the above gallery for a few favorite Sonoma wineries for taking in the fall colors.
marinmommies.com
Just Between Friends Huge Kids' Sale, September 22–25
Come shop until you drop at this fall's huge North Bay Just Between Friends kids' sale at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds' Grace Pavilion in Santa Rosa. Taking place Thursday, September 22 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, Just Between Friends is the North Bay's largest children's and maternity consignment event. Get...
sonomacountygazette.com
Is Healdsburg at a tipping point?
Be informed voters. Healdsburg has seven candidates running for three city council seats in November. We will elect two for 4-year seats, and one to fill the 2-year vacancy. The Sept. 14 candidates’ forum was recorded and can be viewed on Facebook’s “Healdsburg 2040” page. The next forum, sponsored by the AAUW, is Oct. 6, 6:30 pm at the Raven Performing Arts Theater. https://www.raventheater.org/index.php?p=48&r=1&e=1119.
Climate change impacting California's tomato crop
WINTERS -- On the heels of a record-breaking heatwave, an atmospheric river brought rain to the Bay Area.But for farmers in the Central Valley, this extreme weather is creating all kinds of problems, and not just moldy fruit.California's changing climate is becoming hotter and drier, threatening to crush the state's critically important tomato crop.KPIX 5 went to Winters to see first hand. The damage visible in the tomato fields was jaw-dropping: much of the fruit was scorched, flattened, squishy, and ruined.Tomato farmer Nick Petkov said that while the rains cracked the tops of his tomatoes, a bigger force was in...
latitude38.com
Where’s Your Greatest Waterfront Dining Pleasure?
We recently received a note from Linda Alvardo of Szechwan House in Benicia asking us to update their listing on our Boat-in Dining web page. We periodically update the page to keep it as current as possible, but we don’t have an active restaurant review department to maintain an accurate directory of the best dining places and watering holes accessible to sailors docked along the Bay Area’s waterfront.
sonomamag.com
Sonoma County Restaurant Named Among Top 50 in the US by The New York Times
Healdsburg’s Little Saint has been named one of The New York Times’ 50 favorite restaurants of 2022. The plant-based restaurant, operated by Kyle and Katina Connaughton of Michelin-starred Single Thread, opened in April. “The preparations revel in the produce, rather than just ratcheting up the umami in a...
Earthquake shakes water levels in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Residents of Santa Rosa have noticed a strange side effect of last week’s earthquake. Many people who live along Mark West Creek have noticed that the water level in the creek has been rising since last week’s earthquake. “We were jolted. Both Suzie and I were upstairs,” said John Macaulay. […]
Hotel, housing complex near Sonoma closer to reality
A corner of the new development will replace a short segment of Old Maple. photo credit: Credit: GoogleMaps An affordable housing project and hotel planned for an area near Sonoma cleared a critical hurdle this afternoon. The county board of supervisors approved surrendering part of Old Maple Avenue just north of Sonoma. A portion of the road, which parallels Verano Avenue, will make way for a 120 room hotel and 72 unit affordable housing complex. Officials say the road is a remnant of an earlier vacation resort...in poor repair and unneeded. Supervisor Susan Gorin praised the project and said she's thrilled something is finally moving forward. "We started discussing this, Paul's Resort, with the previous owner of this parcel, burned down, just after it was remodeled. It was so, sad. But then a community swimming pool was proposed and we had this discussion, well, they came and went and they are now at the high school and then a hotel and an affordable housing project." Environmental documents for the Verano Hotel and apartment complex were approved by the board a year ago.
sonomastatestar.com
SSU shaken up following earthquake
Sonoma State University students were rattled by a 4.4 earthquake, and subsequent aftershock of 4.3, that happened Tuesday Sept.13 at 6:39p.m. The quake’s epicenter was about two miles north of Santa Rosa. Many students were worried about what could happen next. Some called friends and family to make sure...
sonomamag.com
Sebastopol’s Gypsy Cafe to Become General Store and Pie Bar
The Gypsy Cafe in Sebastopol is pausing its restaurant service until 2023, amid a worker shortage and supply chain issues. But true to form, owner Shawn Hall will keep the popular spot open with yet another pivot. In October, the 11-year-old restaurant known for its hearty brunches, lunches and comforting...
sonomacountygazette.com
Exciting changes at Petaluma’s Lafferty Ranch on Sonoma Mountain
The stream seems to giggle as it winds its way down. From my Mountaintop Cathedral to my hometown below. ― from Mountaintop Cathedral, a song about Lafferty by Rick Pearse. Petaluma’s Lafferty Ranch has been called an irreplaceable public treasure, the crown jewel of Sonoma Mountain, the city’s best-kept secret, and even Petaluma’s Mt. Tam. Rising to more than 2,000 feet, this 270-acre property on the western face of Sonoma Mountain offers thrilling views of four counties, San Francisco Bay, the Pacific Ocean, timeless Adobe Creek, abundant wildlife, and unmatched natural beauty. The City of Petaluma has recently contracted with the conservation nonprofit LandPaths to provide free, guided hikes on the City’s Lafferty property for members of the public.
ksro.com
Pacific Market Sold to Mar-Val Food Stores
Pacific Market grocery stores are under new ownership. This week, after about a decade of ownership, Vasu Narayanan sold Pacific Markets to Mar-Val Food Stores. Narayanan tells the Press Democrat he was ready to slow down a bit. He says he contacted Mar-Val because he wanted the stores to keep being run by a family. Pacific Market has locations in Santa Rosa and Sebastopol.
seniorresource.com
Best Retirement Cities Near San Francisco
As one of the most populous cities in the state of California, San Francisco is perhaps best known for its diversity, outrageous food trends, and booming nightlife. The Bay Area draws its fair share of tourists, and around 900,000 call it home. But, if you’re a senior or retiree looking to downsize and get out of the big city, consider these suburbs that are close by.
'Deeply distressed': Bay Area shuttle service says it no longer owns buses seen carrying migrants
"We've been getting lots of calls, and I keep telling people we sold them months ago."
sonomacountygazette.com
Bodega Bay mourns captain’s death
With a sad and heavy heart, I share the passing of Captain Merlin Kolb of Bodega Bay at the young age of 52. He had a dream and was determined to make it a reality. - To own a fishing vessel and to become a Captain on the high seas. Yes, he became Captain Merlin Kolb of Reel Magic Fishing Charters. Seeking the elusive salmon, shy yet aggressive Dungeness crabs or the ling cod that are big-mouthed, feisty, bottom-dwelling fish. I can hear him joking “here little fishy fishy.” Taking children out, teaching them the love of the ocean and how to catch a fish themselves was his mission. Always exhibiting that exuberance typically visible only in children. Captain Merlin performed magic on the high seas. A blue hoochie was his lure of choice but his “Crabby Dance” was infamous. No way could you watch it without busting up or busting a move!
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Solano County entrepreneur finds success after opening a restaurant during the pandemic
In June 2020 when Molly Tou opened a restaurant in a former Denny’s location in Fairfield, it was anyone’s guess if the venture would succeed. “In late 2018, I saw this location that had been vacated, and I looked at it as a good real estate investment opportunity as well,” said Tou, who had run a restaurant once before after working for many years as a San Francisco-based residential real estate agent, a license she maintains.
Mystery animal spotted in Petaluma River identified
Every once in a while, one goes up a river looking for fish. One was seen in Napa up the Napa River. I have never heard of one in the Petaluma River before. That's a first," Marine Mammal Center cetacean researcher Bill Keener told KRON4.
SFist
Three Santa Rosa Men, Including Aspiring Rapper Who Rapped About Dealing, Busted For Shipping Meth and Fentanyl-Laced Pills Out of State
Three men from the North Bay have been charged by the feds for operating a drug ring that involved shipping pills and methamphetamine across state lines, specifically to central Tennessee. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson, 24, and Ricardo Molinero-Alcarez, 27, were all arraigned in federal court in San Francisco earlier...
KGO
Parts of Bay Area recovering from weekend rain, power outages
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In the North Bay, the rain took many by surprise Sunday, toppling trees, causing spinouts and cancelling events. "I came out, my car's not damaged I'm happy about that," said Jamie Seaman. A Sunday morning surprise for neighbors on Quigg Drive in Santa Rosa, half of...
