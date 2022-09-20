Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
This Epic Fall Festival in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLoveland, OH
Related
wnewsj.com
Plenty on the line as WC heads to Bexley Saturday
Riddle me this, Quaker football fans. When was the last time a Wilmington College football team got off to a 3-1 start?. Heck, let’s make it the last time a Wilmington College football won three games in a season?. OK, that’s easy. It was 2019 when Bryan Moore led...
wnewsj.com
EC’s Seabaugh wins 2nd singles championship
WILMINGTON — East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh won the SBAAC National Division Tennis Championship second singles bracket Thursday at Wilmington High School. The tournament was won by unbeaten regular season champion Georgetown. Seabaugh swept all matches in the second singles bracket to earn the crown and first-team All-SBAAC recognition....
wnewsj.com
WC’s Schmidt named to D3football.com team of week
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Zac Schmidt, a junior on the Wilmington College football team, has been named to the D3football.com Team of the Week, presented by Scoutware. Schmidt, an Eaton High School graduate who made the transition from offense to defense this season, tallied 15 tackles including eight solo and five for loss, in the Fightin’ Quakers’ 32-26 victory over Otterbein University on Homecoming Weekend.
wnewsj.com
Quakers double-up on Lions in home win
WILMINGTON – Maddie Scott scored her fourth and fifth goals of the season as the Wilmington College women’s soccer team defeated Mount St. Joseph University Wednesday 4-2 at Townsend Field. The first half was a fast-paced, back-and-forth contest. Wilmington seemed to get a firm grip on the match...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnewsj.com
Quakers overwhelm Lions with 12-2 victory
CINCINNATI — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team pelted the Mount St. Joseph University goalkeeper to the tune of 58 shots and a dozen goals in a 12-2 blowout of the Lions here Thursday evening. The Fightin’ Quakers’ first shot of the game found the back of the...
wnewsj.com
Jones named OAC offensive player of the week
Wilmington College junior wide receiver Lathan Jones has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Otterbein University Saturday. The Sidney High School graduate hauled in four passes for 204 yards and a touchdown to aid the Fightin’ Quakers in a 32-26 come-from-behind...
wnewsj.com
Blanchester tennis nips Bethel-Tate 3-2
BETHEL — Blanchester defeated Bethel-Tate 3-2 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division tennis. Blanchester is 6-8 overall, 5-5 in the National with the win. Bethel-Tate drops to 2-10 overall and 1-7 in league play.
wnewsj.com
Carroll hangs on for win over Massie
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Dayton Carroll held off Clinton-Massie in a tight match Wednesday 25-27, 17-25, 21-25 in non-league volleyball at Brian P. Mudd Court. The Falcons (4-8) were led by Natalee Hillman who had two aces and a team-high in digs (18) and passes (28). Kinsey Beam had two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
Falcons throttle another American Division rival
GOSHEN — Clinton-Massie continued Tuesday its unbeaten run through the SBAAC American Division tennis standings. The Falcons held off Goshen 3-2 and improved to 9-0 in league matches while moving to 15-1 overall. The SBAAC tournament is set for Friday morning at Wilmington High School. Goshen is second in...
wnewsj.com
Tigers tops Astros in National Div. tennis
BETHEL — The East Clinton tennis team was defeated by Bethel-Tate 3-2 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division play in Clermont County. East Clinton is 4-8 overall, 4-6 in league play. Bethel-Tate is 3-10 overall, 2-7 in league play. Kailyn Mason at first singles and the doubles team of Josi...
wnewsj.com
Kimple leads Falcons over Bucs, Wildcats
The Clinton-Massie girls golf team defeated Xenia Tuesday in a tri-match with Blanchester at the Elks 797 Golf Course in Wilmington. Kaden Kimple of Clinton-Massie was the match medalist with a 42. As a team, Clinton-Massie had 195 and Xenia 215. Blanchester did not have a full team. Stormie Stroud...
wnewsj.com
Falcon MS golfers win match with MC
FRANKLIN — The Clinton-Massie Middle School golf team defeated Middletown Christian Monday night at the TPC Franklin Golf Course. Match medalist was Massie’s Micah Ruther with a 38. Colson Morgan came in with a 39 and Jack Dehart followed with a 45. Wyatt Scott had 47. Also for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnewsj.com
Week 6 Preview: Blanchester at Clermont NE
It’s not really a complaint as much as it is reality but Blanchester football coach Jon Mulvihill said his team could have been better on offense in last week’s win over Goshen. “It’s hard to believe that with over 600 yards of total offense, we still had some...
wnewsj.com
East Clinton JV takes Massie down in 2 sets
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Clinton-Massie 25-16, 25-19 Monday night at Brian P. Mudd Court. East Clinton coach Bob Malone said his squad started slowly in both matches then fought back for the win. “We need to work on our focus the entire...
wnewsj.com
Murphy law: WHS golfer reigns supreme over SBAAC
GOSHEN — Continuing a tradition that dates back six years now, the SBAAC Girls Golf Championship individual medalist is a Clinton County golfer. Katie Murphy had a 92 Tuesday at Eagles Nest Golf Course and not only won the league 18-hole tournament but overall player of the year honors.
wnewsj.com
Defensive Stover coming up big at tight end for OSU
COLUMBUS – Ryan Day saw the potential in Cade Stover to become a starter at tight end a long time ago. But it took a while to convince Stover, who arrived at Ohio State thinking defense was where he could have the biggest impact. With eight catches in OSU’s...
wnewsj.com
‘Cane spirit on parade for homecoming 2022
WILMINGTON — Wilmington held its annual Homecoming Parade through the city on a cool Thursday evening featuring the district’s sports teams, cheerleaders, the band and more, then the pep rally. The annual chili supper to benefit the bands is 4-6:30 p.m. at the high school Friday, with the...
wnewsj.com
Astro golfers second in quad match Snow Hill
GREEN TOWNSHIP — East Clinton finished second Monday in a quad match at Snow Hill Country Club. The Astros had 182 while North Adams won the match with a 165. Fairfield came in with 196 and Peebles had 216. East Clinton’s Nathan Ellis carded a 39. Dakota Collom...
wnewsj.com
Throwback Thursday: Scouts’ honor
These are some highlights from the News Journal on September 22, 1962:. ‘U.S. Is Getting Its Allies To Halt Shipping to Cuba’. “WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States appears to be making headway in its drive to get Allied cooperation in cutting down Community shipping to Cuba. The West German government has agreed to take steps to prevent its shipowners from putting German flag vessels under Soviet charter” joining Norway, Britain and other NATO Allies.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington schools re-open
Police were an added presence as classes resumed Wednesday at Wilmington City Schools, including (shown) Wilmington High School. On Tuesday, district schools were canceled due to concerns over alleged threats, but schools were cleared to open Wednesday.
Comments / 0