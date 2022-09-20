MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Zac Schmidt, a junior on the Wilmington College football team, has been named to the D3football.com Team of the Week, presented by Scoutware. Schmidt, an Eaton High School graduate who made the transition from offense to defense this season, tallied 15 tackles including eight solo and five for loss, in the Fightin’ Quakers’ 32-26 victory over Otterbein University on Homecoming Weekend.

