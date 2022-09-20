Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
This Epic Fall Festival in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLoveland, OH
wnewsj.com
Quakers overwhelm Lions with 12-2 victory
CINCINNATI — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team pelted the Mount St. Joseph University goalkeeper to the tune of 58 shots and a dozen goals in a 12-2 blowout of the Lions here Thursday evening. The Fightin’ Quakers’ first shot of the game found the back of the...
wnewsj.com
EC’s Seabaugh wins 2nd singles championship
WILMINGTON — East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh won the SBAAC National Division Tennis Championship second singles bracket Thursday at Wilmington High School. The tournament was won by unbeaten regular season champion Georgetown. Seabaugh swept all matches in the second singles bracket to earn the crown and first-team All-SBAAC recognition....
wnewsj.com
WC’s Schmidt named to D3football.com team of week
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Zac Schmidt, a junior on the Wilmington College football team, has been named to the D3football.com Team of the Week, presented by Scoutware. Schmidt, an Eaton High School graduate who made the transition from offense to defense this season, tallied 15 tackles including eight solo and five for loss, in the Fightin’ Quakers’ 32-26 victory over Otterbein University on Homecoming Weekend.
wnewsj.com
Falcons throttle another American Division rival
GOSHEN — Clinton-Massie continued Tuesday its unbeaten run through the SBAAC American Division tennis standings. The Falcons held off Goshen 3-2 and improved to 9-0 in league matches while moving to 15-1 overall. The SBAAC tournament is set for Friday morning at Wilmington High School. Goshen is second in...
wnewsj.com
Hurricane JV wins over Massie at Majestic Springs
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie junior varsity golf team was defeated by Wilmington 184 to 208 Wednesday at Majestic Springs Golf Course. Match medalist was Wilmington’s Brayden Black with a 39. Philip Fulmer had a 44 and Aiden Ewing came in with 49. Patrick Tucker had a 52.
wnewsj.com
Carroll hangs on for win over Massie
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Dayton Carroll held off Clinton-Massie in a tight match Wednesday 25-27, 17-25, 21-25 in non-league volleyball at Brian P. Mudd Court. The Falcons (4-8) were led by Natalee Hillman who had two aces and a team-high in digs (18) and passes (28). Kinsey Beam had two...
wnewsj.com
Tigers tops Astros in National Div. tennis
BETHEL — The East Clinton tennis team was defeated by Bethel-Tate 3-2 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division play in Clermont County. East Clinton is 4-8 overall, 4-6 in league play. Bethel-Tate is 3-10 overall, 2-7 in league play. Kailyn Mason at first singles and the doubles team of Josi...
wnewsj.com
Echelberry joins WC men’s basketball coaching staff
Colin Echelberry has been named an assistant coach for the Wilmington College men’s basketball team. He will work primarily with wings and be the lead recruiter for the program in the Columbus area, head coach Micah Mills said. “I am extremely excited to strengthen our staff with coach Echelberry...
wnewsj.com
Hurricane overpowers G-Men at Fred Summers Court
WILMINGTON — With 26 service aces, Wilmington overpowered Georgetown 25-7, 25-3, 25-5 Wednesday night in a non-league volleyball match at Fred Summers Court. The Hurricane is 10-3 on the year while the G-Men go to 1-12. Wilmington is off the rest of the week then plays four matches on...
wnewsj.com
Blanchester tennis nips Bethel-Tate 3-2
BETHEL — Blanchester defeated Bethel-Tate 3-2 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division tennis. Blanchester is 6-8 overall, 5-5 in the National with the win. Bethel-Tate drops to 2-10 overall and 1-7 in league play.
wnewsj.com
Gregory leads Burg over Blanchester 9-3
WILLIAMSBURG — Kaitlyn Gregory scored six goals as Williamsburg defeated Blanchester 9-3 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division girls soccer. Blanchester trailed 4-0 at halftime but “didn’t give up and fought until the end,” coach Kristina White said. Rylan Coyle had three goals for the Wildcats while...
wnewsj.com
Week 6 Preview: Goshen at Clinton-Massie
The big sigh from western Clinton County Friday night was the proverbial monkey being lifted off the back of the Clinton-Massie football program. After an uncustomary, honestly unthinkable 0-4 start, the Falcons defeated Harrison last week at Frank Irelan Field 31-17. “I believe this game helped us gain some confidence...
wnewsj.com
East Clinton earns 3-0 win over Clinton-Massie
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — East Clinton overpowered Clinton-Massie 25-10, 25-18, 25-23 Monday night in non-league volleyball at Brian P. Mudd Court. The Astros are 10-2 on the year while the Falcons fall to 4-7. “I saw lots of good things during this match and lots of things we need to...
wnewsj.com
Georgetown holds off Blanchester girls 4-2
GEORGETOWN — The Blanchester girls soccer team was defeated by Georgetown 4-2 Thursday in SBAAC National Division play. The G-Men went up 3-0 before Blanchester rallied within 3-2. Olivia Potts off Hailey Harris’s corner kick made it 1-0 then Jaida Jones scored on a breakaway. Georgetown added a...
wnewsj.com
Falcon MS golfers win match with MC
FRANKLIN — The Clinton-Massie Middle School golf team defeated Middletown Christian Monday night at the TPC Franklin Golf Course. Match medalist was Massie’s Micah Ruther with a 38. Colson Morgan came in with a 39 and Jack Dehart followed with a 45. Wyatt Scott had 47. Also for...
wnewsj.com
Murphy law: WHS golfer reigns supreme over SBAAC
GOSHEN — Continuing a tradition that dates back six years now, the SBAAC Girls Golf Championship individual medalist is a Clinton County golfer. Katie Murphy had a 92 Tuesday at Eagles Nest Golf Course and not only won the league 18-hole tournament but overall player of the year honors.
wnewsj.com
East Clinton JV takes Massie down in 2 sets
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Clinton-Massie 25-16, 25-19 Monday night at Brian P. Mudd Court. East Clinton coach Bob Malone said his squad started slowly in both matches then fought back for the win. “We need to work on our focus the entire...
wnewsj.com
Wyss, Seabaugh lead Blan, EC runners at Fairfield Invitational
LEESBURG — East Clinton and Blanchester cross country teams competed Tuesday in the Fairfield Invitational cross country meet on the Fairfield Local Schools campus. Blanchester’s Drew Wyss was third in the boys race with a time of 19:28.35. Esat Clinton had one of three teams and finished second....
wnewsj.com
Defensive Stover coming up big at tight end for OSU
COLUMBUS – Ryan Day saw the potential in Cade Stover to become a starter at tight end a long time ago. But it took a while to convince Stover, who arrived at Ohio State thinking defense was where he could have the biggest impact. With eight catches in OSU’s...
wnewsj.com
‘Cane spirit on parade for homecoming 2022
WILMINGTON — Wilmington held its annual Homecoming Parade through the city on a cool Thursday evening featuring the district’s sports teams, cheerleaders, the band and more, then the pep rally. The annual chili supper to benefit the bands is 4-6:30 p.m. at the high school Friday, with the...
