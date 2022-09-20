ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

newsnet5

Cleveland Clinic hosts community health fairs at 4 area hospitals Thursday

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic is actively working to provide healthcare to underserved and under-represented communities across Northeast Ohio. For the first time since pre-pandemic--the hospital system is hosting a multi-location—community health fair Thursday evening at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus' Crile Building, Akron General Hospital, Lutheran Hospital, and South Pointe Hospital.
CLEVELAND, OH
beckershospitalreview.com

Cleveland hospital psychiatric ER at risk following other department closures

Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center may close the city's only psychiatric ER following its announcement that it will end medical ER and inpatient services in November, Ideastream Public Media reported Sept. 19. The hospital is awaiting approval of $3.8 million from the Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot overnight near building on Cleveland Clinic's main campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated an overnight shooting that occurred outside on the city’s East side near the Cleveland Clinic’s main campus. The shooting was first reported at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday along East 100th Street near Euclid Avenue. Cleveland EMS said the male victim, believed...
CLEVELAND, OH
beckersasc.com

Ohio physician accused of fraudulent medical billing

Cleveland-based physician Timothy Sutton, MD, has been accused of illegally billing Medicare for tests that aim to predict a patients' likelihood of cancer and prescribing braces to patients who didn't need them, cleveland.com reported Sept. 20. While working for two telemedicine companies from Jan. 26, 2018, to Oct. 21, 2020,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland school board wanted to extend contract of outgoing CEO Eric Gordon months ago, sources say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The board of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District was ready in April to extend CEO Eric Gordon’s contract – months before his eventual announcement that he would be stepping down after this school year, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter, who spoke to The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com on condition of anonymity.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Case Western Reserve University launches diversity training program for Cleveland-area lawyers and business leaders

CLEVELAND, Ohio—As Cleveland law firms struggle with low diversity rates, the Case Western Reserve University School of Law on Monday announced the launch of a continuing education program that offers a free curriculum for local business leaders and practicing lawyers seeking to bolster their credentials in diversity, equity and inclusion.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

11-year-old girl struck by car in Elyria

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 11-year-old girl is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center after being struck by a car in Elyria early Thursday morning. According to Elyria police, the child was crossing Infirmary Road around 6:55 a.m. when she was struck by a car traveling southbound. The accident...
ELYRIA, OH

