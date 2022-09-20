Read full article on original website
newsnet5
Cleveland Clinic hosts community health fairs at 4 area hospitals Thursday
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic is actively working to provide healthcare to underserved and under-represented communities across Northeast Ohio. For the first time since pre-pandemic--the hospital system is hosting a multi-location—community health fair Thursday evening at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus' Crile Building, Akron General Hospital, Lutheran Hospital, and South Pointe Hospital.
Chicago hospital leader tapped as new MetroHealth CEO, starting Jan. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The chief operating officer of a large Chicago hospital devoted to caring for the poor and disenfranchised has been selected to succeed Dr. Akram Boutros as the next president and CEO of Cuyahoga County’s public MetroHealth System. Airica Steed, executive vice president/system chief operating officer...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cleveland hospital psychiatric ER at risk following other department closures
Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center may close the city's only psychiatric ER following its announcement that it will end medical ER and inpatient services in November, Ideastream Public Media reported Sept. 19. The hospital is awaiting approval of $3.8 million from the Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services...
cleveland19.com
Nearly 1,000 employees to be laid off as part of St. Vincent restructuring, state filings say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Documents filed with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reveals nearly 1,000 St. Vincent Charity Medical Center employees will be laid off as part of the health system’s massive restructuring. As part of the Worker Adjustment and Restraining Notification Act (WARN), St. Vincent...
wksu.org
The future of St. Vincent Charity Hospital's psych ER is in doubt now that the medical ER is closing
The future of Cleveland’s only psychiatric ER is uncertain after St. Vincent Charity Medical Center announced last week it would close its medical ER and inpatient services on Nov. 15. Key to the decision will be if the Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board of Cuyahoga...
cleveland19.com
Man shot overnight near building on Cleveland Clinic’s main campus
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated an overnight shooting that occurred outside on the city’s East side near the Cleveland Clinic’s main campus. The shooting was first reported at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday along East 100th Street near Euclid Avenue. Cleveland EMS said the male victim, believed...
Artificial intelligence helps UH doctors better detect colon cancer
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A colonoscopy is the best way to detect cancers of the colon and rectum, and generally a doctor uses experience to recognize areas of concern and send tissue samples for testing. However, doctors at University Hospitals are getting some assistance – from a computer designed to...
Feds accuse North Ridgeville doctor of ordering unnecessary cancer tests, braces in telemedicine visits
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A North Ridgeville doctor is accused of illegally billing Medicare for tests that aim to predict someone’s likelihood of cancer and for prescribing braces to patients who didn’t need them. Timothy Sutton, 41, is charged in federal court in Cleveland with health care fraud...
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: Severe respiratory viruses send more kids to ER ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Sept. 21:. Severe respiratory viruses send more Northeast Ohio kids to ER. The future of St. Vincent Charity Hospital's psych ER is in doubt. Weingart, Ronayne work to draw distinctions in Cuyahoga County executive debate. Ohio school board to vote in October on...
beckersasc.com
Ohio physician accused of fraudulent medical billing
Cleveland-based physician Timothy Sutton, MD, has been accused of illegally billing Medicare for tests that aim to predict a patients' likelihood of cancer and prescribing braces to patients who didn't need them, cleveland.com reported Sept. 20. While working for two telemedicine companies from Jan. 26, 2018, to Oct. 21, 2020,...
How back pain robbed an Ashtabula County woman of her quality of life, and how a simple procedure helped her regain it
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — In her 20s, Sarah Burdyshaw was the definition of health and fitness. There were Go-Ruck challenges, which involved military style training to complete endurance events. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Community to host fundraiser for Cleveland officer who was paralyzed 2 years ago
He was a passenger, along with four other Cleveland SWAT patrolmen, inside a SWAT van en route to an active scene. When the van was hit by a passing drunk driver that failed to stop at a red light, it hit a pole, leaving the officers in serious condition and Rodrigues paralyzed from the neck down, confined to a wheelchair.
Cleveland school board wanted to extend contract of outgoing CEO Eric Gordon months ago, sources say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The board of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District was ready in April to extend CEO Eric Gordon’s contract – months before his eventual announcement that he would be stepping down after this school year, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter, who spoke to The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com on condition of anonymity.
22 Lorain County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
ELYRIA, Ohio - Here are the Lorain County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 655 of the nearly 865 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lorain County cited were...
wksu.org
Redlining is affecting Northeast Ohio's children's ability to breathe. Here's what we can do
In February 2022, 7-year-old Cayden Dillon was playing with other kids in his kindergarten class. “His gym teacher had started to notice that he was having trouble breathing,” said his mother Tracy Dillion. “They ended up calling 911 because they just didn’t know what was happening or if it was something bad.”
Cleveland mechanic becomes ER doctor at 51 - after starting pre-med classes in 2010
A former Cleveland-area mechanic has completed his lifelong goal of becoming a medical physician nearly 32 years after opening his auto shop. Carl Allamby, 51, started his job in an emergency room as an attending physician at Cleveland Clinic's Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, 16 years after deciding he wanted to return to school.
Case Western Reserve University launches diversity training program for Cleveland-area lawyers and business leaders
CLEVELAND, Ohio—As Cleveland law firms struggle with low diversity rates, the Case Western Reserve University School of Law on Monday announced the launch of a continuing education program that offers a free curriculum for local business leaders and practicing lawyers seeking to bolster their credentials in diversity, equity and inclusion.
What will it take for Cleveland to get an airport that’s not a pit?: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Hopkins International Airport ranks at the very bottom among mid-sized airports in the U.S., according to a recent national survey of customers by J.D. Power. We’re talking about the crowded terminal, expensive food, dirty bathrooms and shortage of parking at Cleveland’s aging airport, on Today in...
wksu.org
Severe respiratory viruses send more Northeast Ohio kids to ER, hospital officials say
More children are being sent to Northeast Ohio emergency rooms with severe respiratory illnesses caused by a resurgence in two viruses, University Hospitals' (UH) pediatric doctors say. The increase is being fueled by rhinoviruses (RV) and enteroviruses (EV), which commonly peak in late summer and fall, said Dr. Claudia Hoyen,...
cleveland19.com
11-year-old girl struck by car in Elyria
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 11-year-old girl is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center after being struck by a car in Elyria early Thursday morning. According to Elyria police, the child was crossing Infirmary Road around 6:55 a.m. when she was struck by a car traveling southbound. The accident...
