Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
As new vaccines emerge, some health systems are re-evaluating worker requirements
Throughout the pandemic, hospitals and health systems have implemented COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees, citing a need to protect patients, workers and the communities they serve. The list continued to grow once CMS announced its vaccination mandate covering healthcare facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid. Now, health systems continue to update their policies as the virus situation changes and additional vaccines become available.
Facebook Whistleblower Rolls Out Clean Social Media Initiative To Combat Harms
Project Liberty collaborated with Meta Platforms Inc META Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen's "Beyond The Screen" nonprofit marking a new, open-source effort to hold social networking platforms accountable for harmful practices. This "Duty of Care" initiative will pool expertise from nonprofit leaders, academics, litigators, and technologists who study the harms created...
Samsung admits security breach exposed customers’ personal data – check what’s at risk
THE TECHNOLOGY giant Samsung has had customer information stolen by a hacker in a security breach. Who the attackers are or what they are after is unknown at this time. “We determined through our ongoing investigation that personal information of certain customers was affected,” Samsung wrote in an email to customers who were victims of the security breach.
beckershospitalreview.com
US healthcare workers more emotionally exhausted amid pandemic, study says
Emotional exhaustion among U.S. healthcare workers worsened over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and threatens to compromise patient care, according to a Sept. 21 analysis from JAMA Network Open. Duke University researchers analyzed more than 107,000 responses to the electronic Safety, Communication, Organizational Reliability, Physician, and Employee Burnout and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital prices 'bleeding families dry,' consumer group says
A new paper from consumer group Families USA accuses hospitals' high fees and misaligned incentives of "bleeding families dry." "This paper exposes how the corporate hospital business model has fundamentally transformed into one that favors monopolies and setting high prices at the expense of our health," Families USA Executive Director Frederick Isasi said in a Sept. 15 news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hackers using monkeypox phishing scheme to target healthcare organizations, HHS warns
Hackers are using a monkeypox-themed phishing campaign to target healthcare organizations, the HHS warned Sept. 19. The campaign has a subject of "Data from (Victim Organization Abbreviation): "Important read about -Monkey Pox– (Victim Organization) (Reference Number)" and utilizes an "Important read about monkeypox" theme. Inside of the email is...
beckershospitalreview.com
US health system most affected by worker shortages, survey says
Sixty-nine percent of U.S. healthcare practitioners say that a lack of skilled workers is the biggest threat to the national health system, according to a survey conducted by the World Innovation Summit for Health. The organization conducted a global survey that included health professionals from the U.S. and five other...
Microsoft: ‘Using technology to spy on people at work is not the answer’
Leaders don't think their employees work hard enough–but Microsoft telemetry confirms that meeting overload, multitasking, and long workdays are the norm, not the exception. There’s no returning to the way we used to work in 2019. The world has changed, and leadership needs to keep up. Our latest Work Trend Index research reveals that getting hybrid work right will require not just new leadership skills, but a whole new mindset.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
September 2022 Issue of Becker's Hospital Review
With healthcare workforce shortages persisting as a significant problem for hospitals and health systems, it is important to look at how physician compensation has been evolving. Providence streamlines exec team as part of new operating model. Providence, a 52-hospital organization with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif., is...
beckershospitalreview.com
Michigan allows pharmacists to prescribe birth control, joining 20 states
Licensed physicians in Michigan can now delegate birth control prescription powers to pharmacists after the state's licensing and regulatory department altered interpretation of its health laws. Current laws have already been adapted to allow pharmacists to prescribe contraceptives in 20 states and Washington, D.C., according to the National Alliance of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Oracle Cerner + interoperability: 7 takeaways
Oracle Cerner has been working on interoperability for years and announced new efforts in recent months since its $28.4 billion acquisition by Oracle. Oracle Cerner is a founding member of the CommonWell Health Alliance. The CommonWell Health Alliance aims to advance interoperability by connecting systems nationwide and making health data widely available.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals get big grants to install Epic's EHR
Small, rural and safety-net hospitals across the U.S. are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding and community grants to purchase and install Epic EHRs. Digital transformation has been elusive for many hospitals without deep pockets to develop sophisticated IT infrastructures. Here are three examples of hospitals that are relying more on outside funding for their EHR purchases:
beckershospitalreview.com
13 recent hospital, health system COO moves
Here are 13 hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since Aug. 11:. 1. Kofi Cash was named COO of University of Louisville (Ky.) Health-Jewish Hospital. 2. Jennifer Eslinger was named Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health's new COO. 3. Rodemil Fuentes was named COO of CareWell...
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA warns against viral 'Nyquil chicken cooking challenge'
The FDA issued a warning against cooking chicken in NyQuil after a social media challenge went viral. The trend encourages people to cook chicken in NyQuil or similar over-the-counter cough and cold medications, according to a Sept. 15 release from the agency. "Boiling a medication can make it much more...
beckershospitalreview.com
18 healthcare organizations receive $3M to test diagnostic innovations
The Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine has issued grants, worth up to $3 million, to 18 health systems and healthcare organizations. Each organization will receive up to $50,000 to test innovations that improve the quality, accuracy and timeliness of diagnoses, according to a Sept. 20 press release. This is...
healthleadersmedia.com
Study: Health Systems' EHR Success Tied to Meaningful Use Guidelines
Researchers at the University of Missouri have found that health systems who meet CMS meaningful use guidelines for EHRs are improving clinical care and reducing patient mortality rates. — A new study has found that health systems meeting meaningful use requirements established by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for electronic health records have been able to improve clinical care and reduce patient mortality rates.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayo Clinic expands partnership with AI firm on disease diagnosis, treatment discovery
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has expanded its relationship with artificial intelligence-driven health tech company Nference to use deidentified patient data to help research and discover disease diagnoses and treatments. As part of the project, the academic health system's data analytics hub, Mayo Clinic Platform, has launched its own version of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Routinely screen most adults for anxiety, US task force says
Physicians should routinely screen adults under the age of 65 for anxiety disorders, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force said in draft guidance published Sept. 20. The task force also continues to recommend screening all adults for depression. The recommendations apply to pregnant and postpartum individuals, though the group stopped...
beckershospitalreview.com
Protect revenue across the claim lifecycle: 10 steps to enhancing profitability
$42.7 billion: that’s the annual cost of uncompensated care according to the AHA’s last report[1]. The number has been rising for years, as the payer mix shifts, patients gain more financial responsibility, and events like the pandemic and inflation stretch already thin budgets. These complications aren’t going away, but that doesn’t mean that providers don’t have options. In fact, a combination of best practices and modern technology can help healthcare organizations optimize processes at each stage of the claim lifecycle – ultimately enhancing the patient experience and protecting revenue.
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA loosens restrictions on naloxone distribution
The FDA is loosening requirements surrounding the distribution of naloxone to increase Americans' access to the opioid overdose antidote. The FDA will not enforce certain Drug Supply Chain Security Act requirements for public health programs that distribute naloxone to underserved communities while the opioid public health emergency declaration is in effect, the agency said in guidance released Sept. 22.
Comments / 0