As the U.S. continues to recover from the events of the last two years, New York City tourism is returning to pre-pandemic levels as both international and business travel to the area has surged over the past few months. In addition, the reopening of numerous hotels throughout the City, as well as the return of Broadway shows, has also stoked the market which bodes well for the future health of the New York City hospitality sector.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO