Tigers tops Astros in National Div. tennis
BETHEL — The East Clinton tennis team was defeated by Bethel-Tate 3-2 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division play in Clermont County. East Clinton is 4-8 overall, 4-6 in league play. Bethel-Tate is 3-10 overall, 2-7 in league play. Kailyn Mason at first singles and the doubles team of Josi...
Dondero, Crowe power Falcons to 3-0 win over Broncos
MT. ORAB — Sydney Crowe’s hat trick propelled Clinton-Massie to a 3-0 win over Western Brown Thursday in SBAAC American Division play. Ava Dondero made seven saves in goal for the shutout, the third in the last four matches for the Falcons. The Falcons go to 5-0 in...
Editorial: Pandemic still setting back Ohio students
As we all could have expected, evidence released last week in annual school report cards proves that online learning prompted by the pandemic took a great toll on Ohio students’ progress. The 2022 Ohio School Report Cards, released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Education, proved that both statewide...
Editorial: Ohio’s bond rating built on neglect
Ohio is celebrating the best bond rating it has received since 1979. Fitch Ratings gives Ohio AAA ratings based on “fiscal reserves and cash balances.” A better bond rating means lower borrowing costs so this is good news for citizens. But we’re not as happy as the DeWine...
Local Farm Bureau leaders visit lawmakers in Washington, D.C.
More than 100 Ohio Farm Bureau members — including Clinton County Farm Bureau President — Christine Shanholtz, recently traveled to Washington, D.C. to visit face-to-face with lawmakers about issues that could have major implications for Farm Bureau members across Ohio. This year’s trip to the nation’s capital included...
