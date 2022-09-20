ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

American Gun Sales Collapse in 47 States

There are about 400 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to the Small Arms Survey, a Swiss-based research project. This means that for every person in America, there are about 120 guns — an astonishingly high figure. The comparable number in Finland, for example, is 32 guns per 100 people, and in Germany […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Gun Purchases Per Person

The FBI began to track gun background checks in the late 1990s and report the statistics every month. While gun background checks are not a one-to-one comparison of gun sales, they serve as a proxy, especially in identifying trends in gun sales.  Gun sales have risen sharply for over more than a decade, ever since […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Wealthiest School District in Nebraska

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher per pupil spending can improve […]
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
NewsOne

These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November

Voters in five states will see slavery on their upcoming ballots as prison reform advocates push to abolish slavery. Only time will tell if amendments like these will lead to actual change, but we can all agree that ending slavery real or symbolic is a good thing. The post These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November appeared first on NewsOne.
LOUISIANA STATE
Benzinga

Cannabis Reg. Update: Marijuana Legalization In Oklahoma & News From Arkansas, Wisconsin And Oregon

Arkansas Poll Shows Growing Majority Support For Marijuana Legalization Ballot Initiative As Top Republicans Urge ‘No’ Vote. Despite Arkansas’s governor and conservative officials' attempt to convince voters to say 'NO' to the cannabis legalization initiative that will appear on the November ballot, a new survey found that "59 percent of likely voters in Arkansas are in favor of the ballot measure, with just 29 percent opposed and 13 percent undecided."
ARKANSAS STATE
Anita Durairaj

This spot allows you to be in 4 different U.S. states at once

Four Corners MonumentCredit: Simon Reinhardt; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In the Southwestern United States, there is a point shared by four states - Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah. This point is in the Four Corners region and a monument called the Four Corners Monument marks the quadripoint of all four states. The Four Corners Monument also marks the boundary between the Navajo Nation and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe Reservation.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#United States#Wallethub#Idaho 7
Business Insider

Casinos, Native American tribes, and Major League Baseball are betting the most money ever on 2 competing California ballot initiatives. Neither Democrats or Republicans seem to care.

California voters will face two propositions on the ballot relating to sports betting this fall. Proposition 26 is aimed at in-person betting on tribal lands, while Proposition 27 is focused on online gaming. The former is favored by dozens of Native American tribes, while the latter is supported by big-name...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
beckershospitalreview.com

10 states with the highest, lowest average physician office visit price

The average physician office visit price is highest in Alaska and lowest in Vermont, according to an analysis conducted by data analytics company Hospital Pricing Specialists. Hospital Pricing Specialists reviewed claims in its national database for fiscal year 2021, according to the report shared with Becker's. 10 states with the...
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Gun Sales Are Falling The Most

The FBI began to track firearms background checks in the late 1990s and report the statistics every month as part of its National Instant Criminal Background Check System. While gun background checks are not a one-to-one comparison of gun sales, they serve as a proxy, especially in identifying trends in gun sales.  Gun sales have […]
POLITICS
Magic 95.9

WalletHub Report Ranks Maryland As Second Happiest State In The U.S.

Well, this is some good news for the State of Maryland. In a recently released report by WalletHub, Maryland was found to be the second happiest state in the United States, coming in behind Hawaii! Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to […] The post WalletHub Report Ranks Maryland As Second Happiest State In The U.S. appeared first on 92 Q.
MARYLAND STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

92 systems, colleges that launched nursing programs in 2022

Colleges and universities have launched nursing programs and partnerships to address persistent shortages around the country. Here are 92 schools and hospitals that have started programs or plan to do so in 2022:. Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy