According to Corriere dello Sport (via Pianeta Milan), AC Milan are eyeing a move for Armando Broja to replace Zlatan Ibramovich, who is expected to retire at the end of the season. Milan are said to be willing to make a big investment on a young striker, and Chelsea’s supposed asking price of €35m falls within their range (perhaps they didn’t get the memo of him signing a new long-term contract or being a favorite of Potter’s already).

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 HOURS AGO