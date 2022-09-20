$42.7 billion: that’s the annual cost of uncompensated care according to the AHA’s last report[1]. The number has been rising for years, as the payer mix shifts, patients gain more financial responsibility, and events like the pandemic and inflation stretch already thin budgets. These complications aren’t going away, but that doesn’t mean that providers don’t have options. In fact, a combination of best practices and modern technology can help healthcare organizations optimize processes at each stage of the claim lifecycle – ultimately enhancing the patient experience and protecting revenue.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO