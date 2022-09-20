ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

beckershospitalreview.com

Omicron boosters for kids expected by mid-October: CDC

Retooled COVID-19 booster shots that target omicron subvariants could be authorized and available for children to receive within a month, the CDC said in an vaccination planning guide released Sept. 20. Pfizer is developing a bivalent vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, while Moderna's would be eligible for those...
beckershospitalreview.com

Biosecurity advisers urge tighter oversight of experiments with viruses

Members of the National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurtiy issued draft recommendations urging the federal government to tighten its policies on experiments involving possibly dangerous viruses and other pathogens, The Washington Post reported Sept. 21. Current federal policies apply to pathogens that are "likely highly virulent," or very deadly. The...
Thrillist

Wendy's E. coli Outbreak Has Now Expanded to 6 States

In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an E. coli outbreak that is believed, though is not confirmed, to have stemmed from the romaine lettuce on Wendy's sandwiches. Later news linked 100 cases across four Midwest states to the fast food joint, but now, the outbreak is even larger than earlier expected.
iheart.com

WARNING: Ground Beef E. Coli Outbreak

The CDC just released an e.coli outbreak linked to ground beef. If you purchased ground beef in July and froze it, check to see if the USDA inspection mark has: "EST.46841" or lot codes "L1 22 155" and "L5 22 155". If so, throw it out immediately.
Thrillist

Salmon Is Being Recalled in 10 States Due to Possible Listeria

St. James Smokehouse announced a recall of its Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon on Friday. All told, 93 cases of the brand's product were pulled due to possible listeria contamination. The recall specifically applies to four-ounce packages of the product sold and distributed by St. James between the months of...
Popculture

Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Hepatitis A Contamination

Packages of frozen berries are being recalled across Europe after multiple people were sickened by hepatitis A. On Aug. 25, Ardo NV issued a recall of Ardo Fruitberry mix in various sizes after the hepatitis A virus was found in the product. At this time, at least 10 to 15 people have been sickened, though they have all recovered.
Thrillist

Public Health Alert Issued on Ground Beef Contaminated with E. Coli

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert on ground beef sold in HelloFresh meal kits. It says that the meat "may be associated with Escherichia coli (E. coli) illness." The FSIS issued a public health alert and not a recall...
beckershospitalreview.com

US health system most affected by worker shortages, survey says

Sixty-nine percent of U.S. healthcare practitioners say that a lack of skilled workers is the biggest threat to the national health system, according to a survey conducted by the World Innovation Summit for Health. The organization conducted a global survey that included health professionals from the U.S. and five other...
beckershospitalreview.com

Moderna is behind on supply for omicron booster

Pharmacies and hospitals across the country are running out of Moderna's tweaked vaccine booster, but the vaccine-maker said it expects supply to return to normal levels in a few days. A few locations administering the updated bivalent booster reported shortages of Moderna's version in mid-September, but the issue seems to...
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital prices 'bleeding families dry,' consumer group says

A new paper from consumer group Families USA accuses hospitals' high fees and misaligned incentives of "bleeding families dry." "This paper exposes how the corporate hospital business model has fundamentally transformed into one that favors monopolies and setting high prices at the expense of our health," Families USA Executive Director Frederick Isasi said in a Sept. 15 news release.
beckershospitalreview.com

Healthcare workers' unemployment rates rose post-pandemic: study

Healthcare workers experienced an uptick in unemployment rates after the pandemic's onset. However, unemployment was far higher in workers outside the healthcare industry during the same period, research shows. The study, published Sept. 19 in the Journal of the American Medical Association, conducted surveys with 65,000 American households per month...
beckershospitalreview.com

Drugmakers have years to skirt the Inflation Reduction Act, experts warn

Pharmaceutical companies have years to find loopholes in the Inflation Reduction Act — a law recently signed that aims to lower drug costs — and legal experts say the delayed implementation could hinder its goals, NBC News reported Sept. 20. The legislation, totalling $739 billion, was signed into...
beefmagazine.com

Less beef to offset more pork and poultry

In 2023, U.S. consumers can anticipate greater availability of pork, broiler meat, and turkey, but less beef, according to the latest USDA “Livestock, Dairy and Poultry Outlook” report. Last week, USDA’s “World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates” report revealed lower total red meat and poultry production is forecast...
beckershospitalreview.com

Protect revenue across the claim lifecycle: 10 steps to enhancing profitability

$42.7 billion: that’s the annual cost of uncompensated care according to the AHA’s last report[1]. The number has been rising for years, as the payer mix shifts, patients gain more financial responsibility, and events like the pandemic and inflation stretch already thin budgets. These complications aren’t going away, but that doesn’t mean that providers don’t have options. In fact, a combination of best practices and modern technology can help healthcare organizations optimize processes at each stage of the claim lifecycle – ultimately enhancing the patient experience and protecting revenue.
beckershospitalreview.com

As new vaccines emerge, some health systems are re-evaluating worker requirements

Throughout the pandemic, hospitals and health systems have implemented COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees, citing a need to protect patients, workers and the communities they serve. The list continued to grow once CMS announced its vaccination mandate covering healthcare facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid. Now, health systems continue to update their policies as the virus situation changes and additional vaccines become available.
beckershospitalreview.com

US healthcare workers more emotionally exhausted amid pandemic, study says

Emotional exhaustion among U.S. healthcare workers worsened over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and threatens to compromise patient care, according to a Sept. 21 analysis from JAMA Network Open. Duke University researchers analyzed more than 107,000 responses to the electronic Safety, Communication, Organizational Reliability, Physician, and Employee Burnout and...
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospitals get big grants to install Epic's EHR

Small, rural and safety-net hospitals across the U.S. are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding and community grants to purchase and install Epic EHRs. Digital transformation has been elusive for many hospitals without deep pockets to develop sophisticated IT infrastructures. Here are three examples of hospitals that are relying more on outside funding for their EHR purchases:
