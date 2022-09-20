Read full article on original website
Webb County Heritage Foundation to screen Cantinflas film
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The Webb County Heritage Foundation is inviting the community to enjoy one of Mexico’s silver screen legend, ‘Cantinflas’. The organization will screen Mario Moreno’s 1957 film, “El Bolero de Raquel”. The movie revolves around a shoe-shiner who inadvertently becomes the...
Central Laredo house catches fire Monday night
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A central Laredo home is damaged after a fire Monday night. The Laredo Fire Department was responded to the call at around 10:39 p.m. at the 2200 block of Cortez Street. When firefighters arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Crews managed to extinguish...
Three vehicle crash reported on I-35
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported on a Laredo highway Thursday morning. According to Laredo Police a three-vehicle accident on I-35 near exit 1A has caused the closure of two southbound lanes. No word on any injuries at the moment. Authorities are advising motorists to drive...
Woman struck by vehicle in central Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that left a woman in serious condition. The accident happened on Wednesday morning at around 7:54 a.m. at the intersection of Galveston and Sanders. Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a 47-year-old woman lying on the street...
Do you think North Laredo neighborhoods are better than South?
If you make enough to live in the really nice subdivisions like Plantation, Winfield, Regency, or Alexander Estates, you will more than likely have no issues at all. San Isidro and Del Mar are generally middle class/upper middle class and pretty safe as well. Much of the fun things to do in the city (movies, nice restaurants, night clubs, etc) are in this area as are the top public schools.
Fall has begun but the heat doesn’t seem to leave
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning its the start of fall but we aren’t quite yet done with the 90 degree temperatures. Today mostly sunny and warm a high of 97s. A muggy night with a low of 72. For the remainder of the week drier conditions highs in the...
Accident reported on east Saunders
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported in east Laredo Monday morning. The accident happened near 3720 E Saunders Street at around 8 a.m. Video shows a Prius vehicle and a Ford Explorer with damages. No word on if anyone was injured at the moment. KGNS News...
Tony Moreno vs. the city of Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s a third win in court for the city employee blamed and subsequently fired for allegedly causing the July 2021 city-wide boil water notice. During a hearing on Tuesday, September 20, Judge Joe Lopez reinstated a new date for Tony Moreno to return to work at the city of Laredo. The date is Monday, September 26. The city’s attorney attempted to argue against this, but the judge ruled once again in favor of the original ruling.
Update: Laredo Police man accused of firing shots near bar area
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man wanted for firing shots near a bar area in northeast Laredo is arrested. It happened on Saturday, September 27, when officers heard several shots fired by the 6400 block of Cresent Loop. Officers located the suspect’s vehicle and identified the suspect as 24-year-old Ulysses Alejandro Flores.
LPD proposes overtime for officers to help ease flow of traffic on Mines Road
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is working on a possible temporary solution that would help with the flow of traffic seen on Mines Road. On Monday, Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino went before City Council for a proposal. It included paying five of its officer’s overtime.
DPS finds 50 undocumetned immigrants inside trailer
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Over four dozen undocumented immigrants are found inside a tractor trailer. On Sept. 21st at around 9 p.m. troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a suspected human smuggling attempt in north Laredo. During their investigation, they found 37 men, 11 women and...
TAMIU hosts retrospective for late Laredo artist
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A retrospective of paintings by the late Laredo artist Julie Shaifer Watson will be on display at TAMIU. The university will host a special opening and reception honoring Watson at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 22 in the Sue and Radcliffe Killam Library gallery. Watson’s family members will be in attendance. The retrospective includes some 16 works for viewing.
Clean up along the river causes concern
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An area by the river is raising a few eyebrows. Under the railroad bridge near the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo, the area has been cleared, including vegetation that grows along the river. But who is doing the cleanup?. According to the city of Laredo, the job...
Water rate increase for Rio Bravo and El Cenizo approved by Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A water rate increase for the residents of El Cenizo and Rio Bravo was recently approved. It passed in the county by a vote of four to one and goes into effect on October 1. The rate will go up three to four dollars annually over the course of five years.
Stray bullet hits home in east Laredo, 3 arrested
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A stray bullet hits a family’s home in east Laredo while the family was having dinner. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men for illegally discharging a firearm. Gerardo Enrique Zapata, Jose Manuel Gaytan, and Alexis Adrian Cruz are under arrest...
City of Laredo to hold meeting to address autism needs and concerns
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is looking to better the lives of people with autism and special needs. A master plan is being drafted and city officials want your input. The town hall meeting will take place Wednesday, September 21 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library.
Ask Laredo: what is the most common female name you hear in Laredo?
Suddenly a little curious about this question, maybe we can find the most popular male name in Laredo. Please write down your answer in the comment section!
Pets Alive Laredo helps reunite Venezuelan family with lost puppy
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Venezuelan family is expected to be whole again after they were separated from their four-legged family member at the border. Little Chiripa the Chihuahua has been without her family for roughly five months, but soon she will homeward bound. Back in February, the Milano Family...
Man accused of killing Gracy Espinoza appears in court
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been two years since Gracy Espinoza was killed along with her unborn baby and the mother continues to demand justice for her daughter. On Thursday Joel David Chavez, the man accused of killing Espinoza appeared for his court hearing at the 111th District Court.
