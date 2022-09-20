Like most people who go viral online, Marc Daniels' rise to social media fame as the internet's favorite "Daderina" was completely unexpected. All he'd thought about in that now-legendary moment was to help and empower his then 2-year-old daughter Bella to get over her stage fright. "Bella was super excited to dance that day. She adored her costume. She loves to dress up so she was in her element. She kept talking about how much she wanted to dance on stage," the father-of-three said, recalling the 2018 incident in an interview with Daily Mail last year. "On the drive to the theatre, we promised to buy the girls ice cream after they finished their dress rehearsal. Unfortunately, the pre-ballet class had to wait about an hour before it was their turn to go on stage. By that point, Bella was ready to leave because her mind was fixed on getting ice cream."

