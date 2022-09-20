Read full article on original website
Related
Father Refuses to Give Son Late Mother's Necklace Intended for Daughter
Who should be entitled to someone’s possessions when they pass?. It's incredibly devastating when someone passes away, especially if it was unexpected and no one is prepared for it. And in most cases, if a person passes away, they usually have some sort of will created to indicate what should go to whom.
‘Big Brother’ Alum Jessica Graf Says the ‘High’ of Welcoming 3rd Daughter Atlas Was ‘Almost Like a Drug’
That postpartum glow! Big Brother alum Jessica Graf felt great after welcoming her third daughter with husband Cody Nickson in July. “I felt as if I was on a high, I can't explain it. It was just, my energy level was up. I was just so happy that she was here. … I could cry,” […]
Upworthy
'Daderina' holding a baby joins his ballerina daughter on stage to dance her nerves away
Like most people who go viral online, Marc Daniels' rise to social media fame as the internet's favorite "Daderina" was completely unexpected. All he'd thought about in that now-legendary moment was to help and empower his then 2-year-old daughter Bella to get over her stage fright. "Bella was super excited to dance that day. She adored her costume. She loves to dress up so she was in her element. She kept talking about how much she wanted to dance on stage," the father-of-three said, recalling the 2018 incident in an interview with Daily Mail last year. "On the drive to the theatre, we promised to buy the girls ice cream after they finished their dress rehearsal. Unfortunately, the pre-ballet class had to wait about an hour before it was their turn to go on stage. By that point, Bella was ready to leave because her mind was fixed on getting ice cream."
88-Year-Old ‘Partridge Family’ Star Shirley Jones Seen Out And About In Pink Track Suit
Shirley Jones was seen in Los Angeles in a rare sighting. The star, best known for her role as Shirley Partridge in The Partridge Family, is now 88 years old. She still works from time to time, as is apparent in her most recent role in Forgiven This Gun4hire, but she doesn’t often get caught by paparazzi going out in public.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wife poured her heart out online about her husband for letting her down on one of the most important days of her life
According to Daniel Molden, an assistant professor of psychology at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, after two people marry, it is likely that they would need a form of support from each other that they did not desire to the same degree before they got married.
‘I Have No Maids’: Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Demands $140k To Comb Through Elvis’ Daughters’ Finances In Support War
Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood wants Elvis’ only child to cough up a substantial amount of money to allow him to keep fighting her in court over support, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lockwood said he believes Presley should pay him $140k...
Parents demand daughter pay $7000 for her brother's wedding
Usually, the bride’s and groom’s parents make the majority payment at a wedding. Nonetheless, the bride and the groom also contribute. According to a survey, the parents pay 52%, the couple pays 47%, and the couple’s loved ones contribute around 1%.
Megan Hilty's Pregnant Sister Presumed Dead Alongside Husband and Son in Washington Plane Crash
Smash actress Megan Hilty is grieving the loss of her family members. After a float plane carrying 10 people crashed in Washington's Puget Sound on Sunday, three of Hilty's family members — sister Lauren Hilty, brother-in-law Ross Mickel and nephew Remy — were among the passengers. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the passengers' names in a press release on Tuesday, though they have recovered only one body, and the remaining nine people on board are still missing but presumed dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘A Huge Rift’: Miley Cyrus Cuts Off Her Dad Billy Ray As Mom Tish Fights Him In Divorce Court
Miley Cyrus has completely shut dad Billy Ray out of her life in the wake of her parents’ bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. After Miley’s mom, Tish, 55, filed papers in April to end her turbulent 28- year marriage to Achy Breaky Heart country star Billy Ray, 61, a bitter family feud exploded — with Miley cutting all ties with her father, sources close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com.
Mom Furious at ‘Ungrateful’ Daughter Who Won’t Invite Mom’s Friends to ‘Intimate’ Wedding
A bride-to-be's mom is furious with her after she declined to invite the mother's friends to her upcoming wedding. The woman and her fiancé are planning an "intimate" wedding, with a strict 50-guest cap in order to keep "costs down." However, the bride-to-be's mom — who is helping her pay for the wedding — blasted her as "ungrateful" after she refused to allow the mother's friends to attend.
Dying woman wants her best friend to forgive her for having an affair with her husband
Being cheated on can cause emotional distress, anxiety, depression, physical pain, and more. Although people who were cheated on can forgive their cheating partners, it will take a lot of work and time.
Great grandmother smothered husband, 81, to death when he smiled at her over money woes
A pensioner smothered her controlling husband of 53 years after he smiled at her when another financial problem hit their marriage.Janet Dunn, 73, snapped and pressed a pillow against 81-year-old husband Anthony’s face, then fled their home in Northumberland and made a serious attempt to kill herself, Newcastle Crown Court heard.The great-grandmother and former lollipop lady was jailed for five years and three months after she admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.Psychiatrists agreed that at the time, Dunn, described as “quiet and shy”, was in a depressive episode and anxious, causing her judgment to be substantially impaired.Peter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wife leaves husband when she finds out he’s hidden two children from her for sixteen years
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Patty has had some wild things happen to her in her life, and I have been thinking of her a lot lately. The other day I was thinking about the time she ran herself over with her car, and today I was ruminating over the fact of why she got divorced and made out like a bandit with alimony.
Major update after crash killed 10 including Smash actress Megan Hilty’s pregnant sister, niece and brother-in-law
THE wreckage of the plane crash that killed 10 people including actress Megan Hilty's pregnant sister, niece, and brother-in-law has been found. The floatplane crashed into Puget Sound in Seattle, Washington on September 4, killing the pilot and nine passengers. On Monday, The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced their...
Parents don't attend son's wedding because daughter's dog was sick
The impact of parental favoritism is not constrained to the unfavored child but also to the favored one. The unfavored child might resent their sibling and experience psychological issues. At the same time, the favored child might become spoiled.
Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
Will General Hospital reveal Mac as Cody's dad and Esme as Felicia's daughter?
Mac and FeliciaYoutube General Hospital screenshot. General Hospital has been giving viewers mixed signals related to Esme Prince ( Avery Krisan Poh)land now Cody Bell (Josh Kelly). Fans are trying to figure out who sired Cody and who is Esme's birth mother. Spoilers have teased that Felicia Scorpio( Kristina Wagoner) and Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) are the parents of the demented Ms. Prince and now some suggest that Mac Scorpio (John J York) might be the bio dad of both Cody and Esme.
Mom Backed for Refusing to Give Up Late Daughter's Wedding Dress
"It sounds to me like she thinks it's a convenient way to save money," one commenter speculated.
‘The World Is a Lot Darker Without Her’: Beloved Texas Teacher Allegedly Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide
A North Texas teacher was killed in her own home over the weekend in what her family said was a murder-suicide perpetrated by her husband. Family of 40-year-old Lacie Moore told Dallas-based ABC affiliate WFAA the fifth grade teacher was found shot to death alongside her husband in the tiny town of Josephine, Texas on Sunday. Those family members identified the deceased woman’s spouse as her killer.
Sister furious at brother for skipping her wedding after his one night stand delivers his baby
Is a wedding more important than a child’s birth?. Fathers need to be present, support, understand, and be patient and sympathetic towards the woman going through labor. Not the least, the dad’s presence during the delivery can ensure the mother’s and baby’s better health.
Comments / 0