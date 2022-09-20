Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Primary care physicians market to hit $850B by 2030
The primary care physicians market value is projected to grow to $850 billion by 2030, according to a Sept. 22 analysis from Global Market Insights. Key factors of the projected growth will develop as governments seek to expand their healthcare sector, initiatives focused on enacting healthcare infrastructure and increasing services. Furthermore, the emergence of novel disease outbreaks and infections accelerated the need for specialized healthcare professionals. Additionally, several governments may act to expand their healthcare sector to improve primary care services for patients considered critical, according to the release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Moderna is behind on supply for omicron booster
Pharmacies and hospitals across the country are running out of Moderna's tweaked vaccine booster, but the vaccine-maker said it expects supply to return to normal levels in a few days. A few locations administering the updated bivalent booster reported shortages of Moderna's version in mid-September, but the issue seems to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital prices 'bleeding families dry,' consumer group says
A new paper from consumer group Families USA accuses hospitals' high fees and misaligned incentives of "bleeding families dry." "This paper exposes how the corporate hospital business model has fundamentally transformed into one that favors monopolies and setting high prices at the expense of our health," Families USA Executive Director Frederick Isasi said in a Sept. 15 news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Companies that appoint Black CEOs see stock benefit: study
Investors respond more positively to CEO appointments when the appointee is Black, not white, according to a recent study. The study, published in Wiley's Strategic Management Journal, reviewed 5,000 CEO appointments at S&P 1500 companies over 20 years; 57 of these CEOs were Black. Researchers then used the platform Eventus to perform a market analysis, observing each company's average cumulative abnormal return within three days of the appointment announcement.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Banner Health, based in Phoenix,. a pharmacy director for its Platte County Memorial Hospital in...
CNBC
Amazon loses PillPack founders four years after acquisition of pharmacy startup
TJ Parker and Elliot Cohen, two executives behind Amazon's push into health care, are departing the company at the end of this month. Parker and Cohen co-founded prescription pharmacy startup PillPack in 2013. Amazon acquired PillPack in 2018 for about $750 million. Two Amazon executives who played a formative role...
Novartis Unveils New Strategy Focused On US-First, Eight Blockbuster Brands
Novartis AG NVS has revealed insights into the updated company strategy. The company said that a 'US-first' mindset, increasing the share of U.S. patients in clinical trials, and building capability and talent, among other actions, will enable Novartis to achieve this objective. Novartis' aspiration is "to improve competitive positioning and...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 recent health equity investments over $10M
Here are four health equity investments over $10 million that Becker's has covered since Aug. 30:. 1. Venture firm OurCrowd is partnering with the World Health Organization to launch a $200 million global health equity fund. 2. Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System committed $14 million to address disparities including...
beckershospitalreview.com
Inside the bidding war for Signify Health: 5 new details
UnitedHealth Group, Amazon and Option Care Health all made bids for home health company Signify Health, according to an SEC filing. There were five parties involved in the final bidding process, but CVS Health came out on top with the highest bid of $24 per share. Five details:. CVS ended...
beckershospitalreview.com
Former employees file class-action lawsuit against digital pharmacy Medly
Twelve former employees of Medly have filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the digital pharmacy, alleging they weren't given adequate notice or reason for being laid off. The former staffers allege the company failed to provide 60 days' notice of a mass layoff as required by the federal Worker Adjustment...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pfizer to deliver 6M Paxlovid packs to global stockpile
Pfizer will provide up to 6 million courses of its antiviral COVID-19 treatment, Paxlovid, for the Global Fund, the pharmaceutical company said Sept. 22. The Global Fund focuses on offering resources to low- and middle-income countries. In this fund, low- and lower-middle-income countries will pay a nonprofit price for Paxlovid and upper-middle-income countries will pay an undisclosed but discounted price.
US News and World Report
Cano Health Exploring Sale After Receiving Buyout Interest
(Reuters) -U.S. primary care provider Cano Health is exploring a sale and working with advisors after receiving acquisition interest, according to people familiar with the matter. Cano Health has received buyout interest from potential buyers including Humana Inc and CVS Health Corp, the sources said. Cano, which went public last...
beckershospitalreview.com
Claro Healthcare to join Kaufman Hall
Chicago-based Claro Healthcare entered a definitive agreement to join healthcare and higher education management consulting firm Kaufman, Hall & Associates, according to a Sept. 22 news release. Claro Healthcare provides clinical documentation, hospital operations, and mid-revenue cycle analysis. Kaufman, Hall & Associates provides hospitals and health systems with management consulting...
beckershospitalreview.com
General Catalyst's Daryl Tol on what the VC firm looks for in hospital partnerships
Daryl Tol has gotten an upfront look at healthcare's digital shift from both the hospital C-suite and as a venture capitalist. Mr. Tol, the former president and CEO of the Central Florida division of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, is now head of health assurance for General Catalyst. "There was so...
beckershospitalreview.com
Protect revenue across the claim lifecycle: 10 steps to enhancing profitability
$42.7 billion: that’s the annual cost of uncompensated care according to the AHA’s last report[1]. The number has been rising for years, as the payer mix shifts, patients gain more financial responsibility, and events like the pandemic and inflation stretch already thin budgets. These complications aren’t going away, but that doesn’t mean that providers don’t have options. In fact, a combination of best practices and modern technology can help healthcare organizations optimize processes at each stage of the claim lifecycle – ultimately enhancing the patient experience and protecting revenue.
beckershospitalreview.com
Excela Health appoints Vasanth Balu new CIO
Greensburg, Pa.-based Excela Health has appointed Vasanth Balu its new senior vice president and CIO, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Mr. Balu was previously a vice president of technology for Optum Behavioral Health. He has also worked in IT leadership roles for Express Scripts, Medco Health and ESPN over his more than 22 years in the field. He will replace Janice Devine, who retired earlier this year.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayo Clinic expands partnership with AI firm on disease diagnosis, treatment discovery
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has expanded its relationship with artificial intelligence-driven health tech company Nference to use deidentified patient data to help research and discover disease diagnoses and treatments. As part of the project, the academic health system's data analytics hub, Mayo Clinic Platform, has launched its own version of...
Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced the addition of two new members to its executive team, better positioning the company to handle substantial growth over the coming years. The work management category is growing rapidly, as organizations face increasing work complexities while trying to ramp up efficiency and productivity. To broaden market reach and handle the demand, Wrike brings on Thomas Scott as Chief Financial Officer. Scott will be responsible for driving Wrike’s next stage of growth as more businesses turn to the platform to transform their workflows in a digital era. Brian Clark was appointed Chief Revenue Officer to help double Wrike’s annual recurring revenue and expand its sales strategy globally to reach organizations across new industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005638/en/ Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
2 Founder-Led Growth Stocks With Serious Long-Term Potential
Follow these founders to long-term gains.
beckershospitalreview.com
Physician assistant burnout, by specialty
Last year, 30.6 percent of certified physician assistants reported experiencing burnout, according to a new report from the National Commission of Certification on Physician Assistants published Sept. 20. At the same time, 70.5 percent of physician assistants said they are completely or mostly satisfied with their job, according to the...
