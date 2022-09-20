Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Why Ford Stock Is Crashing Today
Challenges from supply chain constraints will lower deliveries and raise costs in Ford's third quarter. The company told investors it expects inflation-related costs to increase by another $1 billion. Investors will be focusing more and more on whether the company can profitably transition to electric vehicles. You’re reading a free...
Toyota Cuts October Production As Supply Chain Woes Continue
Toyota Motor Corp TM plans to produce about 800,000 vehicles in October, about 100,000 vehicles short of the previously announced production estimate. The company attributed the decision to the impact of semiconductor shortages resulting from the spread of COVID-19. Toyota had previously estimated an average monthly vehicle production of 900,000...
Motley Fool
Ford Stock Just Got Hammered: Buy the Dip?
Ford expects to end Q3 with 40,000 to 45,000 "vehicles on wheels" -- units that are almost, but not quite, complete. Its inflation-related supply costs are running about $1 billion higher than expected for the quarter. Despite the gloomy update, management had some positive things to say about demand and...
msn.com
Ford stock worst S&P 500 performer a day after $1 billion supply-cost warning
Ford Motor Co. stock on Tuesday fell to its lowest since July 27 and was on pace for its largest one-day percentage drop in two years a day after the auto maker said inflation and parts shortages will leave it with more unfinished vehicles than it had expected and paying more for the parts it does get, reminding Wall Street supply-chain snags are far from over. The stock is down for four of the past six days and looking at losses of 35% for the year, which compares with losses of around 19% for the S&P 500 index. Ford said it expects to have between 40,000 and 45,000 unfinished vehicles in inventory at the end of the third quarter and that, based on recent negotiations, payments to suppliers will run about $1 billion higher than expected for the quarter, thanks to inflation. The company reaffirmed its outlook for the year, however. Ford stock was the worst performer on the S&P.
Wholesale used vehicle prices plunge: Retail prices could be next to fall
The haywire period in used-vehicle prices may finally be coming to an end. Why it matters: The pandemic's supply chain disruption turned price expectations upside down, sending used-car values upward in a shocking twist for something long considered a depreciating asset. Driving the news: Wholesale used-vehicle prices — what a...
Motley Fool
Ford Stock Slumps After Cautioning On Supply Chain Hit To Q3 Earnings
Ford Motor (F) shares slumped lower Tuesday after the carmaker cautioned that gummed-up supply chains would clip its third quarter bottom line. Ford reiterated its full-year its full-year profit forecast, which includes operating earnings of between $11.5 billion and $12.5 billion, even amid what it called "limits on availability of certain parts as well as higher payments made to suppliers to account for the effects of inflation."
Stocks Edge Lower, Ford, UnitedHealth, Apple And Housing Data In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, September 20:. U.S. equity futures edged lower again Tuesday, while Treasury bond yields jumped to multi-year highs, as investors looked to the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting in Washington. The chances of a 75 basis point rate hike...
CNBC
Ford warns investors of an extra $1 billion in supply chain costs during the third quarter
Ford Motor on Monday warned investors that the company expects to incur an extra $1 billion in costs during the third quarter due to inflation and supply chain issues. Ford said supply problems have resulted in parts shortages affecting roughly 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles, primarily high-margin trucks and SUVs that haven't been able to reach dealers.
Tesla's 'Peak China Dependency' Could Be Over Within A Year, Analyst Says: Here's Why
The Elon Musk-led electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc. TSLA has been heavily reliant on China, both from the supply and demand perspective. An analyst at Morgan Stanley thinks Tesla could be passing through its “peak China dependency” over the next 12 months. Domestic Competitive Heating Up: In China,...
FedEx to close stores and freeze hiring as demand slumps
FedEx said Thursday it is shuttering storefronts and corporate offices while putting off new hires in a belt-tightening drive brought on by drop-off in its global package delivery business. The company based in Memphis, Tennessee, warned it will likely miss Wall Street's profit target for its fiscal first quarter that...
