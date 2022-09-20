Read full article on original website
How to download Android apps without the Google Play Store
Getting Android apps without using the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble, depending on where you choose to get your apps. And some popular devices, like the best Amazon Fire tablets, don't come preloaded with the Google Play Store. While Android lets you install an APK from anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when selecting a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. This post shows you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
YouTube rolls out more immersive, clean video pages on mobile and web
YouTube is beginning to roll out new visual improvements for its mobile app. The update includes new pill-shaped icons and eye-catching finishes for a video's top comment or its description box.
FOXBusiness
Spotify launching audiobook service, looking to take on Amazon's Audible
Spotify Technology SA is locking horns with Amazon.com Inc's Audible, with the launch of its audiobook service in the United States. Spotify users in the country will have access to over 300,000 audiobook titles, the Swedish firm said in a blog on Tuesday. Users will be able to browse the...
Engadget
Apple will fix iOS 16's annoying copy and paste prompts
Your iPhone isn't supposed to nag you quite so often. Apple has another bug to quash in iOS 16. Senior manager Ron Huang told a MacRumors reader that the company will fix the frequent permissions prompts when you try to copy and paste content between apps. This is "absolutely not expected behavior," Huang said. While Apple didn't spot the problem internally, the manager acknowledged that others were dealing with the problem.
Trump’s Truth Social barred from Google Play over content moderation
Content moderation concerns are holding up the approval of former President Trump’s Truth Social app on Android devices, a Google spokesperson said Tuesday. Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claimed last week that the Android version of the app was ready and waiting on Google’s approval. However, a Google...
Engadget
Slack's upcoming 'canvas' feature will make it easier for teams to share resources
Slack has introduced a new feature called "canvas," which it describes as a "surface" where teams can "curate, organize and share mission-critical resources." When it launches next year, Canvas could replace external apps or programs teams use to collate and share information and ideas, such as Google Docs, company Wikis or Notion.
Engadget
Google now lets you request the removal of search results that contain personal data
Google is releasing a tool that makes it easier to remove search results containing your address, phone number and other personally identifiable information, 9to5Google has reported. It first revealed the "results about you" feature at I/O 2022 in May, describing it as a way to "help you easily control whether your personally-identifiable information can be found in Search results."
Engadget
TikTok reportedly gives 'a bit more leniency' to popular accounts
As recently as last year, TikTok employed a two-tier moderation system that gave preferential treatment to its most popular users, according to Forbes. The outlet obtained an audio recording of a September 2021 meeting where the company detailed an internal feature called “creator labels” that was reserved for accounts with more than 5 million followers. When it came to moderating those users, many of them influencers and celebrities, TikTok reportedly filtered them through a separate moderation queue that saw the company treat those accounts differently.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Steam to Download Files From the Internet
Steam is a huge gaming platform, and the download manager for games is robust and fast. Did you know you can re-purpose Steam's download manager to download anything through a URL?. Let's have a look at this feature. Enable Steam Client Console. All of this is done via the Steam...
Gamespot
Get A 1TB Lifetime Cloud Storage Subscription For Just $140
Looking to free up some space on your hard drive? Consider picking up a lifetime subscription to Koofr Cloud Storage, which is currently offering its 1TB plan for just $140. You’ll also find 100GB and 250GB plans on sale for $30 and $60, respectively, if you don’t need the full 1TB of storage space.
Engadget
The Morning After: Peloton’s smart rowing machine is here
After all the rumors and teasers, Peloton’s $3,195 rowing machine is finally official. It packs a 24-inch HD display and electronically-controlled resistance. That kind of resistance, which typically feels different to Concept2 rowers in your local gym, doesn’t mean it’s particularly small, however – you might want to check you have the space in your home. Peloton claims the Row can offer on-screen feedback on your form as you work out.
ZDNet
Apple set to issue fix for iPhone 14 Pro 'shaking uncontrollably'
Apple's new flagship phone, the iPhone 14 Pro, comes with a bevy of impressive new features and technological advancements, including a powerful new display and pro-level camera upgrades. Those features, however, are pretty useless if the camera functionality is buggy with your go-to photo apps. Apple on Monday confirmed that...
Android Authority
Turns out YouTube doesn't really care that you dislike a video
You're better off choosing "don't recommend channel" or "remove from watch history." A Mozilla study found that YouTube’s “dislike” button was ineffective against bad recommendations. The best official solution was to choose “don’t recommend channel.”. However, even YouTube’s best solution wasn’t great at blocking these...
makeuseof.com
The 4 Best Email Clients for Windows 11
Whether you’re a business owner or an employee, emails are the most professional way to communicate in the corporate world. It’s essential to have an email app that is reliable, secure, and packed with unique features that boost your productivity. You’re probably familiar with the classic Windows email...
technewstoday.com
How to Check Browsing History on Wi-Fi Router
With the diverse collection of materials on the internet, it becomes imperative to monitor internet activity, especially if you are a parent. While you may be familiar with checking the browsing history from the web browser, users can easily clear the traces of their online activity from the browser and stay clean.
Engadget
YouTube’s ‘dislike’ barely works, according to new study on recommendations
If you’ve ever felt like it’s difficult to “un-train” YouTube’s algorithm from suggesting a certain type of video once it slips into your recommendations, you’re not alone. In fact, it may be even more difficult than you think to get YouTube to accurately understand your preferences. One major issue, according to new research conducted by Mozilla, is that YouTube’s in-app controls such as the “dislike” button, are largely ineffective as a tool for controlling suggested content. According to the report, these buttons “prevent less than half of unwanted algorithmic recommendations.”
TechCrunch
Google’s new Chromecast costs $30 — and it has a remote
This comes two years after Google launched a $49 Chromecast with 4K HDR streaming support and the introduction of a remote. The new Chromecast supports 1080p streaming. The new Chromecast supports more than 10,000 apps that are on the Google TV platform, including Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+ and Prime video. What’s more, Google has improved support for live TV over the years.
Engadget
Framework made a modular, repairable Chromebook
The Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition is almost identical to its regular sibling. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. Framework, the company spearheading a new generation of modular, repairable products, has made a Chromebook. It teamed up with Google to produce a ChromeOS-friendly version of the standard Framework machine with the same promise of modularity and repairability.
makeuseof.com
GTA6 Leaked, Microsoft Edge Adware, and Travel Through Time in Google Street View
If you're looking for the latest tips and tricks for the gadgets and devices you use, or want to know about the latest tech news that affects everyone, you should subscribe to this, the Really Useful Podcast. This week's show covers the GTA6 leak, Snapchat's new feature, adware in Microsoft's Edge browser, and how to time travel in Google Street View.
