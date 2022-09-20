ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelicans CJ McCollum Visits Young Journalists

By Terry Kimble
 2 days ago

McCollum met with young journalists of color at JRNOLA.

On Friday, Pelicans guard CJ McCollum visited with young local journalists from the non-profit organization JRNOLA program, founded in 2017.

According to their website , the program centers around empowering underrepresented youth aged 14-18 for careers in print, photography, and broadcast media.

The young journalists met with McCollum for an interview. CJ then spoke to the group about the importance of journalism, which left a positive impression on the youth.

From the start of the summer, we've seen Zion Williamson hosting a youth event at the YMCA focusing on curtailing violence within the community. Rookies Dyson Daniels and E.J. Liddell visited a local gym to practice with a youth basketball camp here in town. Now McCollum is supporting the youth journalism scene in hopes of spurning the next generation of journalists in the city.

The team has been together on the court for a large portion of the offseason. From team workouts at the practice facility to a group trip to California for workouts, the team seems unified and ready for the start of the season. With an 82-game schedule grind, with the support the Pelicans have shown the city, the city will show the same love right back.

