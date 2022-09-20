Read full article on original website
Related
KRGV
Man charged with murder in connection with Harlingen homicide investigation
A man has been charged with murder in connection with a homicide investigation in Harlingen. An arrest warrant was obtained for Juan Jose Martinez after the Harlingen Police Department Criminal Investigation division conducted an extensive investigation. On Monday, at about 3:15 p.m., Harlingen police located a vehicle on the 1900...
kurv.com
Sheriff Says Body Found In Harlingen Could Be Tied To Deadly Weekend Shooting
The sheriff of Cameron County says a body found in a car in Harlingen may be tied to a deadly weekend shooting. Investigators found the body of 34-year-old Eric Jason Lopez inside a vehicle on West Lozano Street on Monday. Sheriff Eric Garza says the vehicle may be connected to a Saturday shooting in the Arroyo Acres subdivision.
PD: 8 arrested in TX after search warrant reveals children living in unsanitary conditions
Detectives found three children, ranging in age from 10 months to 4 years old, in a bedroom. The post stated that the "living conditions of the residence were deplorable."
KRGV
Deadly shooting, body found in Harlingen appear to be connected, sheriff says
A body found inside a vehicle on Monday in Harlingen may be connected to a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday also in Harlingen, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. Eric Jason Lopez, 34, of Harlingen was found in the driver's seat inside a vehicle on the 1900 block...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRGV
Police: Harlingen man, 18, charged with murder in connection with deadly July shooting
An 18-year-old Harlingen man has been charged with murder in connection with the July shooting death of another 18-year-old, police announced Monday. Vince Levi Van Cise, 18, of Harlingen has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated assault, both second-degree felonies. Van Cise's bond was...
KRGV
Children found in deplorable conditions now in state custody
Three children who were found living in what Brownsville police described as “deplorable” conditions are now in custody of the state. The children were found last week living in a home on the 1700 block of Grant Street that was covered in animal feces and mold as police conducted a search warrant.
Woman accused of killing teen in car crash pleads not guilty
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The driver accused of drunkenly causing a crash that killed a high school senior in April pleaded not guilty on all charges earlier today. In May, Daena Nicole Gonzalez, 27, was sued by the family of Jaime Elias Garcia, Jr, the Mercedes teen who was killed during a drunk driving accident. […]
KRGV
Harlingen man killed in overnight crash near Robstown
A Harlingen man is dead after an overnight crash in Robstown, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS investigators say Marc Antonio Tabasco, 23, was thrown out of his car when he overcorrected on US 77, causing the car to rollover. DPS says Tabasco was speeding.
RELATED PEOPLE
kurv.com
Police Identify Harlingen Man Found Dead In Vehicle
Police in Harlingen have identified a man found dead inside a car on Monday. Investigators say 34-year-old Eric Lopez of Harlingen was found in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 18-hundred block of West Lozano Street. His body had apparently been in the car for two or three...
KRGV
Brownsville man arrested, accused of family violence and animal cruelty
A man accused of family violence and animal cruelty was arrested Monday, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 12:25 a.m., Cameron County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a residence located on Dennis Avenue in Brownsville in regard to family violence and animal cruelty. The victim stated...
kurv.com
Harlingen Police Investigating Deadly Shooting
Police in Harlingen are searching for suspects in a deadly weekend shooting. Officers were called to a home in the Arroyo Acres subdivision on Saturday night following the shooting. Forty-eight-year-old Jose Torres reportedly knocked on his neighbor’s door seeking help after the shooting, but the neighbor refused to let him...
kurv.com
McAllen High School Placed On Secure Status After Shots Fired Call
Police say they found no evidence that any shots were fired Tuesday on the campus of McAllen High School. The campus was placed on secure status as officers swept the building and grounds for any problems. Dispatchers say the call came from outside the 956 area code. The school district...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRGV
Brownsville police searching for man accused of criminal mischief
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man accused of criminal mischief. According to police, the man went to an ATM located on the block of 1400 E. Washington, where he struck the ATM after not having funds on his card. The man caused damage...
Texas State Troopers investigating a fatal single-vehicle car accident on US-77
23-year-old Marco Antonio Tabasco from Harlingen was ejected from the car and died at the scene, officials said.
schulenburgsticker.com
SPD arrests three in pair of busts
Individuals from Bryan, Brownsville, and La Grange were arrested on drug-related charges last week after two traffic stops by the Schulenburg Police Department. According to the SPD report, officers conducted a traffic stop at The Texan convenience store/ truck stop on a 2002 Jeep Liberty for a traffic offense on Thursday, Sept. 15 at approximately 2:15 a.m. While speaking with the occupants,…
KRGV
Records: Boy left inside vehicle for nearly nine hours before being found unresponsive at La Joya ISD elementary school
Records reveal a 5-year-old boy was left alone inside a vehicle for nearly nine hours before he was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at a La Joya Independent School District elementary school in August. The boy’s aunt, Diana Trevino Montelongo, is a teacher at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRGV
Man dies in apparent construction work-related accident, Edinburg police say
A man was found dead inside an Edinburg building on Monday, according to a news release from the Edinburg Police Department. At around 9:30 a.m., Edinburg police units were dispatched to the 1000 block of south 25th St. in reference to an unresponsive male, according to the department. Upon arrival,...
KRGV
Memorial service held for victims of 1989 school bus accident in Alton
A special memorial service was held Wednesday to remember the lives lost in a September 1989 school bus accident in Alton. Students and staff at Alton Memorial Jr. High gathered at the campus garden set up to honor the 21 students who died 33 years ago. The Mission CISD students...
Alton remembers victims of 1989 school bus crash
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Students and staff from Mission CISD gathered at several events commemorating the tragic school bus crash that happened on September 21, 1989. The crash occurred when a Dr. Pepper truck ran a stop sign at the intersection of Mile 5 and Bryan Road. It hit a school bus packed with junior […]
kurv.com
Eight Arrested After Children Found In Squalor In Brownsville
Eight people are facing charges after police conducted a search in Brownsville last week. The police department said in a Facebook post that officers found deplorable and unsanitary conditions after serving the search warrant Thursday on Grant Street. Mold and animal droppings were found in the home and three children...
Comments / 0