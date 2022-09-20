ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

KRGV

Man charged with murder in connection with Harlingen homicide investigation

A man has been charged with murder in connection with a homicide investigation in Harlingen. An arrest warrant was obtained for Juan Jose Martinez after the Harlingen Police Department Criminal Investigation division conducted an extensive investigation. On Monday, at about 3:15 p.m., Harlingen police located a vehicle on the 1900...
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

Sheriff Says Body Found In Harlingen Could Be Tied To Deadly Weekend Shooting

The sheriff of Cameron County says a body found in a car in Harlingen may be tied to a deadly weekend shooting. Investigators found the body of 34-year-old Eric Jason Lopez inside a vehicle on West Lozano Street on Monday. Sheriff Eric Garza says the vehicle may be connected to a Saturday shooting in the Arroyo Acres subdivision.
HARLINGEN, TX
Harlingen, TX
Harlingen, TX
KRGV

Children found in deplorable conditions now in state custody

Three children who were found living in what Brownsville police described as “deplorable” conditions are now in custody of the state. The children were found last week living in a home on the 1700 block of Grant Street that was covered in animal feces and mold as police conducted a search warrant.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman accused of killing teen in car crash pleads not guilty

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The driver accused of drunkenly causing a crash that killed a high school senior in April pleaded not guilty on all charges earlier today. In May, Daena Nicole Gonzalez, 27, was sued by the family of Jaime Elias Garcia, Jr, the Mercedes teen who was killed during a drunk driving accident. […]
MERCEDES, TX
KRGV

Harlingen man killed in overnight crash near Robstown

A Harlingen man is dead after an overnight crash in Robstown, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS investigators say Marc Antonio Tabasco, 23, was thrown out of his car when he overcorrected on US 77, causing the car to rollover. DPS says Tabasco was speeding.
ROBSTOWN, TX
Levi
kurv.com

Police Identify Harlingen Man Found Dead In Vehicle

Police in Harlingen have identified a man found dead inside a car on Monday. Investigators say 34-year-old Eric Lopez of Harlingen was found in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 18-hundred block of West Lozano Street. His body had apparently been in the car for two or three...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Brownsville man arrested, accused of family violence and animal cruelty

A man accused of family violence and animal cruelty was arrested Monday, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 12:25 a.m., Cameron County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a residence located on Dennis Avenue in Brownsville in regard to family violence and animal cruelty. The victim stated...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Harlingen Police Investigating Deadly Shooting

Police in Harlingen are searching for suspects in a deadly weekend shooting. Officers were called to a home in the Arroyo Acres subdivision on Saturday night following the shooting. Forty-eight-year-old Jose Torres reportedly knocked on his neighbor’s door seeking help after the shooting, but the neighbor refused to let him...
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

McAllen High School Placed On Secure Status After Shots Fired Call

Police say they found no evidence that any shots were fired Tuesday on the campus of McAllen High School. The campus was placed on secure status as officers swept the building and grounds for any problems. Dispatchers say the call came from outside the 956 area code. The school district...
MCALLEN, TX
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
schulenburgsticker.com

SPD arrests three in pair of busts

Individuals from Bryan, Brownsville, and La Grange were arrested on drug-related charges last week after two traffic stops by the Schulenburg Police Department. According to the SPD report, officers conducted a traffic stop at The Texan convenience store/ truck stop on a 2002 Jeep Liberty for a traffic offense on Thursday, Sept. 15 at approximately 2:15 a.m. While speaking with the occupants,…
LA GRANGE, TX
ValleyCentral

Alton remembers victims of 1989 school bus crash

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Students and staff from Mission CISD gathered at several events commemorating the tragic school bus crash that happened on September 21, 1989. The crash occurred when a Dr. Pepper truck ran a stop sign at the intersection of Mile 5 and Bryan Road. It hit a school bus packed with junior […]
ALTON, TX
kurv.com

Eight Arrested After Children Found In Squalor In Brownsville

Eight people are facing charges after police conducted a search in Brownsville last week. The police department said in a Facebook post that officers found deplorable and unsanitary conditions after serving the search warrant Thursday on Grant Street. Mold and animal droppings were found in the home and three children...
BROWNSVILLE, TX

