ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Republicans say 'lame duck' Democrats shouldn't get funding: GOP goes to battle to oppose new legislation and Manchin tries to get his permitting 'side deal' approved with 10 days until a government shutdown

By Morgan Phillips, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Conservative Republicans are calling on their colleagues to stand together against any government funding bill that gives Democrats the chance to pass a yearly budget before the end of this year so that they have a chance to pass a new budget in the next Congress.

Forty-two Republicans, led by Rep. Chip Roy, urged colleagues to vote against any continuing resolution 'that empowers Democrats to pass a massive spending package in the upcoming lame duck session of Congress,' according to a press release.

'As the September 30th federal funding deadline approaches, Republicans must do what is necessary to ensure that not one additional penny will go toward this administration's radical, inflationary agenda,' the letter read.

Congress has just 10 days to take action before government funding runs out at the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30. The current continuing resolution (CR) under discussion would fund the government until Dec. 16. The Republicans say they will oppose any continuing resolution that expires before the first day of the next Congress, Jan. 3, to prevent Democrats the opportunity to for a 'lame duck' push to pass more of President Biden's 'radical, inflationary agenda.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rWjV1_0i2s3VFx00
Conservative Republicans are calling on their colleagues to stand together against any government funding bill that gives Democrats the chance to pass a yearly budget before the end of this year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38bC6r_0i2s3VFx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wTXGi_0i2s3VFx00
Senate Republicans want a 'clean' continuing resolution, free of Manchin's permitting reform deal with Schumer 

The 46-person House Freedom Caucus has already taken a formal position against any continuing resolution that does not extend until the start of the next Congress and to prepare new appropriations that draw back federal funding to pre-Covid-19 levels.

Republicans are banking on taking back one or both chambers, giving them more say over how federal funds are spent.

On the Senate side, Sen. Mike Lee and 13 of his colleagues are urging for a 'clean' CR that is 'free of additional spending and extraneous policy riders.'

Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., are currently working on a deal to attach permitting reform to the CR, in exchange for the moderate senator's vote on the Inflation Reduction Act.

Republicans are opposed to the permitting reform deal, considering it as Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., described it a 'political payback scheme.' GOP senators have introduced their own separate permitting legislation. At the same time at least 70 House Democrats have come out in opposition to such a deal.

The White House has requested tens of billions of dollars in new Covid prep funding, despite Biden declaring the pandemic is 'over' on Sunday. Republicans have balked at this, arguing they should redirect money from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to cover the cost of tests, therapeutics and new vaccines.

The White House is also seeking money for dealing with the monkeypox outbreak and further disaster relief.

Meanwhile House and Senate Democratic leaders are seeking $12 billion in the CR for Ukraine, a prospect likely to draw some GOP opposition. If approved it would bring the total U.S. funding for Ukraine up to $60 billion.

Comments / 30

Tony Hayes
1d ago

The fact that the GOP calls this a Biden inflation indicates they are either lying or are not qualified to be a representative. Not a single Republican can name one policy that Biden has presented that has caused this inflation

Reply(12)
9
bat123girl
1d ago

they are the Republicans go again they don't care how that might affect the public they just want their way and they don't care how they get it it's just disgusting what is happening right now we should all be working together to make this country better but we can't we can't because of Lies We can't because of racism we can't because of violence it has to stop Jesus before Trump ever became a blip on the radar of going into politics this country was not like this it wasn't and you all know that to be true

Reply
7
Gottosay
2d ago

🚨🚨Tell that SOB, congress is paid to do the peoples work and not the other way around!💯💯🚨🚨

Reply
16
Related
The Associated Press

2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses

NEW YORK (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation’s largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, lost to longtime colleague Rep. Jerry Nadler, while Rep. Mondaire Jones, a first-term progressive who was one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, was defeated by Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump. In other races in the state, the chair of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, Sean Patrick Maloney, survived a primary challenge of his own from a progressive. Democrats held on to a swing district in a special election — at least for a few more months. In Florida, an incumbent Republican narrowly defeated a far-right provocateur. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a conservative firebrand, won his primary with the specter of a federal investigation looming over him.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffPost

Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
POTUS
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Lindsey Graham
Person
Chip Roy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#House Democrats#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#Gop#House Freedom Caucus
The Hill

There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Reason.com

Marco Rubio, Who Last Month Said Abortion Regulation Should Be Left to the States, Endorses a Federal Ban

Many Republicans were dismayed by the federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) unveiled this week, viewing it as politically unwise and constitutionally suspect. But yesterday Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.), who is running for reelection this year, announced that he is co-sponsoring Graham's bill, which would prohibit abortion at 15 weeks of gestation or later. Rubio's support for the bill blatantly contradicts the position he was taking just a few weeks ago, when he said abortion regulation should be left to the states, and his avowed support for federalism more generally.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Lindsey Graham confronted at anti-abortion event by woman whose unborn child had fatal abnormality

Republican senator Lindsey Graham was met with protests upon unveiling a nationwide proposal to ban abortion, including from one woman who confronted him inside an anti-abortion event in Washington DC. On Tuesday, Mr Graham announced a nationwide bill that would ban abortion after 15 weeks before being confronted by Ashbey Beasley, a survivor of the 4 July Highland Park shooting.She told the room of anti-abortion supporters and the South Carolina senator that she had the choice to give birth to her son after learning of a fetal abnormality at 16 weeks.“We were allowed to make that choice for him,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

612K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy