'The end of the Elizabethan era': US newspapers from coast to coast mark the funeral of the Queen on their front pages after historic ceremony
By Alex Hammer For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
2 days ago
Newspapers across the country gave their front pages over to Queen Elizabeth II’s historic state funeral on Monday, following 10 days of national mourning for the lauded monarch who ruled over the United Kingdom for 70 glorious years.
From coast to coast, publications such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and the Chicago Tribune used their covers to pay tribute to the stately ceremony at Buckingham Palace, as the world woke up to grieve the end of the second Elizabethan Era Tuesday.
A combination of encapsulating images and poignant headlines graced newsprint across the globe, as citizens the day prior tuned in at large to a live feed of the procession - a broadcast that drew an estimated viewership of 4.1 billion in more than 200 countries, making it the most viewed program of all time.
Despite being an ocean away, America accounted for a great deal of that engrossment - with that attentiveness further on display the next day with the prominent print coverage.
Headlines such as 'A Final Goodbye' and 'An Outpouring of Affection' could be seen on newsstand shelves from New York to California, accompanied with pictures that showed the pomp and pageantry of the procession.
The funeral was attended by President Joe Biden and several other world leaders and royals, there to pay respects.
The public also watched in solemn diligence as the Queen's coffin was lowered into the vault where her beloved Prince Philip lies - signifying that her 70-year service as sovereign had come to a ceremonious end.
It was the first state funeral for a monarch in seven decades, and newspapers across the pond rightly paid homage, releasing special and commemorative editions to mark the historic occasion.
Photo spreads on the papers' covers captured several moments of the state service - attended by roughly 2,000 world leaders, royal family members, representatives from charities - as well as pallbearer's herculean effort to lift Her Majesty's casket and transport it throughout the day.
The day was declared a national holiday in Britain and was further observed by mourners worldwide, who too felt the magnitude of the event.
The funeral was the first time cameras were allowed inside the funeral of a monarch, with coverage available both on TV and several news sites globally.
American newspapers, meanwhile, took advantage of this recent advent, offering full-length features and spreads dedicated to the iconic royal, who was 96 when she passed on September 8.
On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch British history, died at the age of 96. In the days leading up to her passing, there was speculation that the Queen was having health issues. Earlier in the week, Elizabeth met with the newest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, whom she appointed to the position. In photos captured from the meeting, which are the last snaps that were taken of the monarch, she appeared with a cane and a bruised hand.
Brits watching coverage of the Queen's funeral on CNN were left shocked on Monday as Trisha Goddard was roped in to provide 'analysis.'. The legendary chat show host, 64, appeared on the American network from their New York studio to help with five hours of live coverage alongside host Don Lemon, Zain Asher and Julia Chatterley.
I was in my sitting room at my family house in London when I found out that Queen Elizabeth II had died. My older sister and I were both working from home whilst keeping up with the news of the queen being very unwell. Around 5 p.m., I noticed that...
As it's been revealed that Meghan Markle purposely wasn't invited to visit Queen Elizabeth II's deathbed in her final hours, new sources claim that it was King Charles III himself that warned Prince Harry against bringing his wife on his trip to Scotland. Article continues below advertisement. "Charles told Harry...
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
Queen Elizabeth made a brief public appearance this week when she welcomed Britain’s new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, to the palace. A photo of the monarch and Truss’s meeting was shared online, and eagle-eyed royal fans couldn’t help but notice the bruising on the queen’s right hand.
Jill Biden has revealed that she was told off by Queen Elizabeth II on a visit to the UK in 2021. The first lady recalled the moment, which occurred when she and president Joe Biden visited Windsor Castle, while reflecting on fond memories of the late monarch in an interview with Today.
Oprah Winfrey has sparked a debate over her role in the tensions between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and members of the royal family after suggesting that Queen Elizabeth II’s passing provides “an opportunity for peacemaking”. Winfrey, who spoke with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a...
The state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II concluded at Windsor Castle on Monday afternoon after beginning the day in London and completing several church services and royal parades along the way. Here's everything you need to know. LIVE UPDATES:. Queen Elizabeth's coffin was lowered into the royal vault...
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch, died at age 96 on September 8, 2022. She died surrounded by her family at her Scottish estate. The queen had planned her own funeral long ago. The funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022. That will give the public time to observe a period of mourning. Flags will be flown at half-staff over royal residences throughout the mourning period. Floral tributes will be allowed to be placed at specified places.
It's an emotional day for the royal family. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday and a procession including King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward took to the streets of London to bring it to Westminster Hall. Once...
For those who grew up in the U.K., figuring out the line of succession to the royal throne might be simple. But for Americans and others who are less familiar with a monarchy, the question of who the heirs to the throne might be can seem confusing. For instance, we know that Charles is now King Charles III, but what happens to the Queen Consort when a king dies?
IT is no secret that The Queen had a number of different subtle signals to communicate with her staff when in public. A man who worked for the Queen as a royal footman for eight years has revealed her secret signal using a lipstick. Speaking on a special episode of...
The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997, after a car crash in a Paris underpass following a high-speed chase with paparazzi—an event that may or may not be depicted in season 5 or 6 of The Crown. In the meantime, the anniversary of her passing has brought up a lot of questions about Diana's life and death, such as: Can you visit the Princess of Wales' grave?
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
Comments / 0