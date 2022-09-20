ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astonished Brazilian president Bolsonaro films himself at UK petrol station as he shares his shock at the price of fuel during visit for Queen's funeral

By Akhtar Makoii For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro has used his trip to the UK for the Queen's funeral to share his shock at the price of UK's petrol.

The Brazilian president stopped at a petrol station in London and posted a video about the cost of fuel.

Standing at a Shell garage in London's Bayswater Road, Brazil's controversial president pointed at the electronic sign displaying the 161.9p price for a litre of unleaded.

Standing at a Shell fuel station in London's Bayswater Road, Brazil's controversial president pointed at the electronic sign displaying the price of fuel 
'I'm here in London, England, and the price of petrol is £1.61 this is about R $ 9.70 per litre,' he said
Jair Bolsonaro has used his trip to the UK for the Queen's funeral to share his shock at the price of UK petrol price 

In a video filmed with mobile phone, Bolsonaro said the cost is 'practically double the average of many Brazilian states' and also claimed fuel in Brazil is among the cheapest in the world.

'I'm here in London, England, and the price of petrol is £1.61 this is about R$9.70 per litre,' he said.

'Our gasoline is in fact, among the cheapest in the world,' he claimed.

The video was posted online the night before the Queen's funeral.

Some on social media criticised Bolsonaro's claim and said it is not a fair comparison as Brazil's minimum wage is many times is lower than the UK's.

Prices in Britain have fallen in recent months from highs of nearly £2 per litre.

Brazil's president has been trumpeting a fall in fuel prices as he tries to win re-election next month.

The latest poll by IPEC shows that former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is ahead on 47% against Bolsonaro's 31%.

Bolsonaro was also accused of using his London trip to be pictured among the world leaders in an attempt to boost his image and use it as a platform for his campaign.

The far-right president and an ex-army captain, has enthusiastically courted the military's support and has put it forward as a referee in the elections, raising fears he could seek an armed intervention if he loses.

However, experts say that while Bolsonaro has the backing of some in the military, it is highly unlikely the institution would get involved in anything resembling a coup.

Bolsonaro, who openly admires Brazil's 1964-1985 military dictatorship, has drawn the army into politics on an unprecedented scale, naming more than 6,000 active-duty or retired service members to jobs in his administration, all the way up to Vice President Hamilton Mourao, an army reserve general.

That mix of military and politics was on full display early this month as Brazil celebrated the 200th anniversary of its independence from Portugal with the 67-year-old commander in chief presiding over a combination of military parades and campaign rallies by his supporters.

He spent few seconds on the Queen's legacy before turning to a speech on the election on Sunday when he was addressing supporters from the balcony of the Brazilian embassy in London. ,

He told the crowd: 'We're a country that doesn't want drug liberalisation, that doesn't want to talk about legalising abortion and that doesn't accept 'gender ideology'.'

