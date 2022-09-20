Sunshine Restaurant Partners to Open IHOP Location in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale is due to get a new IHOP location, the first IHOP in Fort Lauderdale to be opened by Sunshine Restaurant Partners , which operates IHOP locations throughout Florida and southern Georgia. The location given in a recent plan review, and confirmed on the Sunshine Restaurant Partners website , is on the southeast corner of the intersection between Riverland Dr. and W Broward Blvd. , at 2630 West Broward Blvd. #301 .

IHOP serves its menu of pancakes, breakfast foods, and other diner classics at about 1,750 locations (as of last year). As of 2015, IHOP was operating in all 50 states, plus Bahrain , Canada , Dubai , Guatemala , Kuwait , Mexico , and elsewhere.

The location on West Broward Blvd. sits just south of that street’s Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant . Nearby is a Wawa convenience store, shoe store DTLR , and, on the intersection’s opposite corner, a Checkers .

What Now was unable to reach a representative of Sunshine Restaurant Partners for immediate comment on Tuesday. No opening date has been announced for the company’s first Fort Lauderdale location.

Keep up with What Now Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .