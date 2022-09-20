ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
moneytalksnews.com

6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $250,000

Congratulations! You’ve worked hard all your life, and your savings are finally starting to show it. Now, ever so subtly, your priorities are beginning to shift from making money to making sure you’re not going to lose your money. Here are a few things to think about. And...
Motley Fool

I Already Paid My Student Loans -- Can I Get My Money Back?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Ever since President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan...
TheStreet

What to Do if Your Credit-Card Debt Is Growing

Nearly half of cardholders say they don’t pay off their credit-card bills each month, according to a survey. With inflation roaring and pandemic assistance from the government now a relic of the past, more people are turning to credit cards to pay their bills. A total of 48% of...
The Motley Fool

Why a Savings Account Is the Wrong Choice for Your Retirement Savings

IRAs and 401(k)s are better options to save for retirement. Many seniors run into financial trouble when they enter retirement without much money in savings and realize their Social Security benefits won't pay enough to cover their living costs in full. That's why it's so important to start building a retirement nest egg from a young age -- ideally, as early as when you earn your first paycheck.
FOXBusiness

Dave Ramsey's best advice for fixing credit card debt: 'People are hurting'

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve voted to lift the benchmark federal funds rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month. The U.S. central bank is trying to get inflation under control with the most aggressive interest rate hikes in decades. Speaking to reporters about the rate hike, Fed...
Colleen Sheehy Orme

Marrying for Money

Bride in fur coat with orange bouquet and groomPhoto by Darya Sannikova. Economics professor Laurence Kotlikoff advocates an exchange of rings. "As an economist, I’m all for it: Marriage beats partnering long-term. I’m no expert on how to meet the love of your life; my goal is to make sure that you barter for a spouse or partner understanding the economic resources and financial obligations that you each bring to the table."

