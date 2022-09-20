ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Stevie Nicks announces return with new single ‘For What It’s Worth’

Stevie Nicks is set to release a new song this Friday (September 23), a cover of Stephen Stills’ ‘For What It’s Worth’. “I am so excited to release my new song this Friday,” Nicks wrote in a handwritten letter posted to social media. “It’s called ‘For What It’s Worth’ and it was written by Stephen Stills in 1966. It meant something to me then, and it means something to me now.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessi Colter
Person
Sharon Van Etten
Person
Margo Price
Rolling Stone

‘I Always Wanted to Interpret It Through the Eyes of a Woman’: Stevie Nicks Covers Buffalo Springfield’s ‘For What It’s Worth’

Stevie Nicks has dropped a cover of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth,” putting her own witchy spin on the classic Sixties protest anthem. Nicks recorded the song earlier this year in Los Angeles with producer Greg Kurstin, longtime guitarist and session legend Waddy Wachtel, and backing vocalist Sharon Celani. Her rendition contains the spirit of the original — which Stephen Stills wrote about the Sunset Strip curfew riots in Los Angeles — while her husky vocals contribute a current feel. “I’m so excited to release my new song this Friday,” Nicks wrote on social media earlier this week. “It’s...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Washington Dc#San Francisco#Shrooms#Strays#Loma Vista Records#Price
Variety

Jack Harlow Named Songwriter of the Year at SESAC Music Awards

For the second year in a row, Jack Harlow was named songwriter of the year at the SESAC Music Awards. The performing rights organization (PRO) held its annual ceremony — recognizing member songwriters and music publishers behind the year’s most-performed songs — at the London in West Hollywood on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Harlow, who was in attendance, was also awarded song of the year, sharing the honor for “Industry Baby” in a tie with Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves.” Sony Music Publishing was named Publisher of the Year. In addition, Bryan-Michael Cox recognized with the SESAC Icon Award for his career as...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
NME

Anton Fier, Golden Palominos founder and early Feelies drummer, has died

Anton Fier, a drummer, composer, bandleader and producer who was an early member of The Feelies, formed the Golden Palominos and collaborated with countless other artists throughout his career, has died. News of Fier’s death was shared by Syd Straw, who performed with Fier in the Golden Palominos in the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Weezer Punctually Ring in Fall With ‘SZNZ: Autumn’ EP

2022 is flying by, as evidenced by the return of pumpkin spice lattes and the fact that Weezer are already in the fall phase of their yearlong SZNZ project. The Autumnal Equinox is upon us, so Rivers Cuomo and company have released their SZNZ: Autumn, as well as the EP’s first single “What Happens After You,” which Weezer promptly premiered tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live.  Throughout 2022, Weezer have dropped their SZNZ EPs on the first day of each corresponding season. However, Weezer debuted some tracks off their SZNZ: Autumn (and their still-unreleased Winter) tracks early Monday night when the band...
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

Anton Fier, Drummer for the Feelies and Lounge Lizards, Dies at 66

Anton Fier, drummer for bands including the Feelies, the Lounge Lizards, and the Golden Palominos, has died. Fier’s bandmates in the Feelies confirmed the news, paying tribute to Fier in a statement shared with Pitchfork. He was 66 years old. “Last evening, we received the sad news of Anton’s...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NME

Pale Waves cancel all remaining North America tour dates

Pale Waves have cancelled the remaining dates on their North America tour due to “logistical and safety issues” with their tour bus. The band had dates booked up until October 7 in the US, but said they are now unable to fulfil the remainder of the tour. In...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy