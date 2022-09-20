Read full article on original website
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce New Album ATUM, a Sequel to Mellon Collie and Machina
The Smashing Pumpkins have announced their new album ATUM (pronounced “autumn”), a 33-song rock opera in three acts that’s billed as the sequel to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/Machine of God. The new song “Beguiled” is the first taste from the album. Hear it below.
Alvvays Releases Two New Tracks Ahead of New Album ‘Blue Rev’
Canadian indie pop band Alvvays released two new singles ahead of the group’s new album, Blue Rev, which is set to drop on October 7. The new songs, “Belinda Says” and “Very Online Guy,” are out today (September 22). According to a press statement, “It’s...
Stevie Nicks announces return with new single ‘For What It’s Worth’
Stevie Nicks is set to release a new song this Friday (September 23), a cover of Stephen Stills’ ‘For What It’s Worth’. “I am so excited to release my new song this Friday,” Nicks wrote in a handwritten letter posted to social media. “It’s called ‘For What It’s Worth’ and it was written by Stephen Stills in 1966. It meant something to me then, and it means something to me now.
Willie Nelson To Release Live Album, ‘Willie Nelson Live At Budokan,’ In November
That Willie Nelson just does not slow down. He released his 96th studio album A Beautiful Time on his 89th birthday back in April, and now, we have a new live album on the way from the Red Headed Stranger. Produced by Willie’s longtime harmonica player and friend Mickey Raphael,...
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
‘I Always Wanted to Interpret It Through the Eyes of a Woman’: Stevie Nicks Covers Buffalo Springfield’s ‘For What It’s Worth’
Stevie Nicks has dropped a cover of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth,” putting her own witchy spin on the classic Sixties protest anthem. Nicks recorded the song earlier this year in Los Angeles with producer Greg Kurstin, longtime guitarist and session legend Waddy Wachtel, and backing vocalist Sharon Celani. Her rendition contains the spirit of the original — which Stephen Stills wrote about the Sunset Strip curfew riots in Los Angeles — while her husky vocals contribute a current feel. “I’m so excited to release my new song this Friday,” Nicks wrote on social media earlier this week. “It’s...
Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Tyler Childers, Turnpike & More To Play Stagecoach Festival 2023
The largest country music festival in the world is returning to the Coachella Valley once more this coming spring to celebrate its 15th year. Featuring headlining performances from Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton, the festival is slated for April 28th through the 30th, 2023, at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
From Brandi Carlile to Lukas Nelson: 8 Americana Songs You Should Be Listening To Right Now
Americana has a long and storied history that has its fair share of offshoots and diverting subgenres. Basically, it can be a bit hard to define. Over the years, the term has been spread far and wide for anyone who uses the roots of music—namely folk, country, bluegrass, blues, and gospel—to conjure up the spirit of artists from a time gone by.
Jack Harlow Named Songwriter of the Year at SESAC Music Awards
For the second year in a row, Jack Harlow was named songwriter of the year at the SESAC Music Awards. The performing rights organization (PRO) held its annual ceremony — recognizing member songwriters and music publishers behind the year’s most-performed songs — at the London in West Hollywood on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Harlow, who was in attendance, was also awarded song of the year, sharing the honor for “Industry Baby” in a tie with Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves.” Sony Music Publishing was named Publisher of the Year. In addition, Bryan-Michael Cox recognized with the SESAC Icon Award for his career as...
Anton Fier, Golden Palominos founder and early Feelies drummer, has died
Anton Fier, a drummer, composer, bandleader and producer who was an early member of The Feelies, formed the Golden Palominos and collaborated with countless other artists throughout his career, has died. News of Fier’s death was shared by Syd Straw, who performed with Fier in the Golden Palominos in the...
Weezer Punctually Ring in Fall With ‘SZNZ: Autumn’ EP
2022 is flying by, as evidenced by the return of pumpkin spice lattes and the fact that Weezer are already in the fall phase of their yearlong SZNZ project. The Autumnal Equinox is upon us, so Rivers Cuomo and company have released their SZNZ: Autumn, as well as the EP’s first single “What Happens After You,” which Weezer promptly premiered tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Throughout 2022, Weezer have dropped their SZNZ EPs on the first day of each corresponding season. However, Weezer debuted some tracks off their SZNZ: Autumn (and their still-unreleased Winter) tracks early Monday night when the band...
Anton Fier, Drummer for the Feelies and Lounge Lizards, Dies at 66
Anton Fier, drummer for bands including the Feelies, the Lounge Lizards, and the Golden Palominos, has died. Fier’s bandmates in the Feelies confirmed the news, paying tribute to Fier in a statement shared with Pitchfork. He was 66 years old. “Last evening, we received the sad news of Anton’s...
Pale Waves cancel all remaining North America tour dates
Pale Waves have cancelled the remaining dates on their North America tour due to “logistical and safety issues” with their tour bus. The band had dates booked up until October 7 in the US, but said they are now unable to fulfil the remainder of the tour. In...
