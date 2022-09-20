ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracey Folly

Bank had no money in stock: 'You had one job'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked for a bank that regularly ran out of cash. They say that working in a bank is a pretty secure job. After all, bankers deal with people's money on a daily basis, so they must know what they're doing, right? Well, I used to work for a bank. And let me tell you, it was anything but secure. In fact, my bank regularly ran out of cash.
