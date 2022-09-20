Read full article on original website
D91 plans special Emotion Bowl on new turf with ribbon cutting on Sept. 24
This year’s Emotion Bowl is more special than ever as Idaho Falls School District 91 celebrates recent upgrades to Ravsten Stadium with a ribbon-cutting ceremony before the big game. The post D91 plans special Emotion Bowl on new turf with ribbon cutting on Sept. 24 appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho’s #1 Mini Golf Course (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
Can you think of a better day for mini golf?! Not only is it the official day for Miniature Golf... but it’s also September 21st! Maybe it’s just me, but whenever this day comes around each year, I think of the song, “September,” by Earth Wind & Fire. “Do you remember the 21st night of September?”
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: ‘Everything is awesome’ at new Lego store
IDAHO FALLS – Chandler Christiansen has been collecting Legos since he was 4 years old. A pirate-themed set in a Christmas catalog captured his imagination, and he spent many hours at his friend’s house playing with Legos. By the time he got married, he’d amassed quite a collection....
Idaho State Journal
Pocatello student wins Zions Bank scholarship
POCATELLO — Hard work in school has paid off for Matthew Mayer, a student at Century High School. Mayer won a $500 savings account from Zions Bank as the regional winner of the fall Pays for A’s drawing. Cameron Topliff, manager of the Zions Bank Pocatello branch, surprised...
eastidahonews.com
‘My mullet now has a purpose’: 2 east Idaho men enter national mullet championship
AMMON — The business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back style is making its rounds across eastern Idaho after two locals entered a national competition, showing off their mullets to win a prize for the best-looking one. Zachary Reiswig from Rexburg and Jarod Rigby from Ammon entered a competition hosted by the USA Mullet...
Well-known Rexburg restaurant coming to the Gate City next month
POCATELLO — The Red Rabbit Grill, a popular restaurant in Rexburg, will soon open another location in the Gate City. Jacob Muller, managing partner of the restaurant, explained that the Red Rabbit Grill was originally founded in Delta, Utah, in 2017. The following year, it was brought to Rexburg. "We've been there ever since," he said. ...
violetskyadventures.com
See this Giant Eagle Fountain in Idaho Falls
Located in the roundabout on Utah Avenue stands a huge fountain dedicated to the history of Idaho Falls. It is thought to be one of the largest eagle monuments in the world. In fact, much of the materials that compose the fountain were locally sourced as it was constructed in 2006.
eastidahonews.com
City of Idaho Falls holding Fiber open house
IDAHO FALLS — Curious about the Idaho Falls Fiber Network? Is it available in your neighborhood? How can I sign up? If you want answers to these questions and more, come to the Idaho Falls Fiber Open House on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The open house will be held at...
eastidahonews.com
School district plans to buy, demolish Downard Funeral Home
POCATELLO — A funeral home where a dozen decomposing bodies and 61 jarred fetuses were found a year ago could soon become a parking lot. During a meeting Tuesday, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve a letter of intent to purchase Downard Funeral Home. During a discussion, board members opined on options other than turning the property into needed student parking for Pocatello High School.
What to do this week in East Idaho
Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. Wednesday Wanderlust Craft Beer Taproom & Wine Bar, 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite A, in Pocatello, will host a wine tasting from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the...
Pocatello, Blackfoot shuffle in new HS FB media poll
Among other developments in the latest high school football media poll, Blackfoot and Pocatello both fell in Class 4A following both clubs’ losses last weekend. Elsewhere in the poll, West Side stays atop the Class 2A rankings, and Aberdeen stayed at No. 5 in the same classification. Here is the full poll. CLASS 5A ...
Allstate call center in Chubbuck to close as employees choose to work from home post-pandemic
CHUBBUCK — With the majority of its employees choosing to work from home post-pandemic, the Allstate call center located in Chubbuck is officially closing. Allstate officials recently confirmed to the Idaho State Journal the call center is closing, though the company remains committed to hiring employees in the region. “Allstate’s employees have more choice about where they work and many are choosing to work from home,” Tanya Robinson, Allstate spokesperson...
Contract at Idaho Falls Public Library for Bonneville County residents ending soon
Bonneville County residents who use the Idaho Falls Public Library services are asked to return all checked out items by Sept. 27. The post Contract at Idaho Falls Public Library for Bonneville County residents ending soon appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
From the classroom to the spud cellar: harvest break teaches life lessons
ABERDEEN (IdahoEdNews.org) — On a recent Wednesday morning, 10-wheelers brimming with spuds came and went in every direction, making the trip from fields to cellars and back again. Amid the bustling energy, signs along the roadside announced: “Harvest Help Needed.”. To answer that call, rural Idaho school districts...
eastidahonews.com
College of Eastern Idaho unveils new Workforce Training Center in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – College of Eastern Idaho, county and city officials, business owners, and members of the community celebrated the completion of the Eastern Idaho Workforce Training Center on Wednesday afternoon. During a ribbon-cutting at 101 Technology Drive in Idaho Falls, CEI President Rick Aman told those in attendance...
eastidahonews.com
Crews repairing leaking Idaho Falls waterline Thursday night
The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls. The city of Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing a leaking waterline on South Woodruff Avenue, immediately south of its intersection with East 12th Street, beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. North and southbound traffic will be...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls-based Kyäni acquired by mental wellness company Amare Global
IDAHO FALLS — Kyäni, Inc., an Idaho Falls-based wellness company, has been acquired by Amare Global, a mental wellness company headquartered in Irvine, California. The acquisition was announced Tuesday and is effective immediately. “As we’ve been searching for the right next step for Kyäni, I wanted to make...
School District 25 intends to purchase Downard Funeral Home property for $500K
POCATELLO — The Downard Funeral Home building could soon have a date with a wrecking ball. School District 25 Board of Trustees Tuesday night voted during a special session to approve district officials authoring a letter of intent to purchase the Downard Funeral Home property at 241 N. Garfield Avenue for $500,000. The vote to approve the letter of intent was approved unanimously. ...
eastidahonews.com
Beekeeper Adam French of Cox’s Honey answers 7 Questions with Emmy
7 Questions with Emmy is brought to you by Idaho Falls Pediatrics, whose specialty is your child's health and happiness. Its doctors and staff are dedicated to providing the best, cutting edge solutions for your child's medical condition in a friendly, clean and respectful atmosphere. Every week I’m interviewing fascinating...
Idaho State Journal
Portneuf Medical Center achieves another milestone in heart care
POCATELLO —The Portneuf Heart and Vascular Institute at Portneuf Medical Center achieved a significant milestone this month, when, for the first time, it utilized the Impella 5.5 heart pump to successfully treat a patient during a procedure performed by Jacob DeLaRosa, MD, cardiothoracic surgeon. Many patients can undergo major...
