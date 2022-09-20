Read full article on original website
Wisconsin agent charged in nonfatal shooting of unarmed man
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin Department of Justice agent was charged Thursday with reckless endangerment in the nonfatal shooting of an unarmed man as officers were carrying out an arrest warrant during a traffic stop in Madison. Mark Wagner was charged in the Feb. 3 shooting of Quadren...
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll: How confident do Wisconsin voters feel ahead of the November election?
MADISON, Wis. — Questions about election integrity seem to still be on the minds of some Wisconsin voters as November nears, despite no evidence of widespread fraud ever being found. When you ask election officials, whether at the local or state level, about the biggest challenges they face ahead...
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll: A majority of Wisconsinites want a new abortion law
WISCONSIN — Christine Smith of Sheboygan, Wis., held onto a black and white photo of her grandparents, mother and aunt from the 1940s. The family photo was captured a year before her Aunt Irene became pregnant out of wedlock. “My aunt’s choices were to give birth, keep it and...
1,800 Ohio Army National Guard soldiers preparing to deploy overseas
DAYTON, Ohio — Ohio Army National Guard troops across the state are saying their goodbyes this week. 1,800 soldiers are being sent off in a series of deployment ceremonies across the state this week. The soldiers from are from the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and will be headed...
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll: How favorably do Wisconsinites find the candidates on their ballot?
MADISON, Wis. — With less than 50 days until Election Day, we have a better idea of how Wisconsinites feel about mainstream issues and the candidates running on them leading up to November. An exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll released Tuesday asked likely voters in Wisconsin who they would...
Shoppers react to possible Kroger strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Everyday thousands of Central Ohioans stop in to Kroger to shop, but with a recent strike authorization the company said check out lines could become longer while help becomes scarce. Since the start of the pandemic, Holland Howl has had to make more frequent stops to...
Brush fire breaks out in northeast San Fernando Valley
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The progress of a what the Los Angeles Fire Department called a major emergency brush fire in the northeast San Fernando Valley was stopped late Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of Sunland Way, just off of Sunland Boulevard, in Shadow Hills...
