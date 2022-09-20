ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Wisconsin agent charged in nonfatal shooting of unarmed man

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin Department of Justice agent was charged Thursday with reckless endangerment in the nonfatal shooting of an unarmed man as officers were carrying out an arrest warrant during a traffic stop in Madison. Mark Wagner was charged in the Feb. 3 shooting of Quadren...
1,800 Ohio Army National Guard soldiers preparing to deploy overseas

DAYTON, Ohio — Ohio Army National Guard troops across the state are saying their goodbyes this week. 1,800 soldiers are being sent off in a series of deployment ceremonies across the state this week. The soldiers from are from the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and will be headed...
Shoppers react to possible Kroger strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Everyday thousands of Central Ohioans stop in to Kroger to shop, but with a recent strike authorization the company said check out lines could become longer while help becomes scarce. Since the start of the pandemic, Holland Howl has had to make more frequent stops to...
Brush fire breaks out in northeast San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The progress of a what the Los Angeles Fire Department called a major emergency brush fire in the northeast San Fernando Valley was stopped late Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of Sunland Way, just off of Sunland Boulevard, in Shadow Hills...

