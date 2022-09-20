Read full article on original website
Business Insider
How to delete all of your Facebook messages, using a web browser or the Messenger mobile app
You can't delete all your Facebook messages at once, but you can delete them one chat at a time. To delete a chat on Facebook, go to the chat settings and click Delete chat. To delete a chat on Messenger, swipe to the left, tap More and Delete. Facebook Messenger...
technewstoday.com
How to Screenshot Snapchat Without Them Knowing?
When you take a screenshot on your Snapchat, you get a message ‘You took a screenshot!‘ And at the same time, the sender also gets notified. What if I tell you that there are few methods to take screenshots, without letting the sender have the slightest clue?. In...
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
Meta's plans to charge for Facebook and Instagram could be the final nail in their coffins
In time you may be seeing some premium features that you'll have to pay for when you're scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed, alongside WhatsApp, which could be the death knell for many users, including me. According to a leaked memo by The Verge (opens in new tab), Meta...
Ars Technica
Facebook users sue Meta for bypassing beefy Apple security to spy on millions
After Apple updated its privacy rules in 2021 to easily allow iOS users to opt out of all tracking by third-party apps, so many people opted out that the Electronic Frontier Foundation reported that Meta lost $10 billion in revenue over the next year. Meta's business model depends on selling...
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
knowtechie.com
What is WhatsApp used for?
Anybody who spends time keeping in touch with family and friends worldwide probably already knows what WhatsApp is. Billions of people use it monthly worldwide to communicate and keep in touch. But, what exactly is WhatsApp used for? To some users, WhatsApp is essentially the greenish chat app they use...
Trump’s Truth Social barred from Google Play over content moderation
Content moderation concerns are holding up the approval of former President Trump’s Truth Social app on Android devices, a Google spokesperson said Tuesday. Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claimed last week that the Android version of the app was ready and waiting on Google’s approval. However, a Google...
YouTube in challenge to TikTok to give Shorts creators 45% of ad sales
LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 (Reuters) - YouTube unveiled a new way for creators to make money on short-form video, as it faces intensifying competition from TikTok. The Google-owned (GOOGL.O) streaming service announced Tuesday that it would introduce advertising on its video feature Shorts and give video creators 45% of the revenue. That compares with its standard distribution of 55% for videos outside of Shorts, and TikTok's $1 billion fund for paying creators.
technewstoday.com
How to Make Shared Google Calendar?
Google came up with its own workspace in 2020 when the globe shifted to digitalization. Formerly known as Google Suite, Google Workspace includes GMail, GCalendar, GDrive, GDocs Editors, and GMeet. The remote workspace continues to be a great success due to its functionality. You can do a little bit of...
YouTube rolls out more immersive, clean video pages on mobile and web
YouTube is beginning to roll out new visual improvements for its mobile app. The update includes new pill-shaped icons and eye-catching finishes for a video's top comment or its description box.
PC Magazine
Reinvent Yourself (or Disappear): How to Change Your Name on Facebook
Facebook has a notorious 'real name' policy, but the social network does let you change your name, add a nickname, use a married name, and more, with a few restrictions. Facebook has long required people to use their real names; it's even penalized people(Opens in a new window) for using real names that sounded fake to the social network's algorithm. But if you change your name, go by a nickname, or just want to try to game Facebook's system, you can change the name that displays on your profile with just a few clicks (though there are some restrictions(Opens in a new window)).
TechCrunch
Spotify brings audiobooks to U.S. users with a catalog of 300,000 titles to start
The titles will be discoverable in a new “Audiobooks” hub in the Spotify app and in other areas, including users’ curated recommendations, where they can be purchased a la carte. Like other audiobook services, Spotify will offer a set of standard features, including the ability to download...
TechCrunch
OpenAI open-sources Whisper, a multilingual speech recognition system
Countless organizations have developed highly capable speech recognition systems, which sit at the core of software and services from tech giants like Google, Amazon and Meta. But what makes Whisper different, according to OpenAI, is that it was trained on 680,000 hours of multilingual and “multitask” data collected from the web, which lead to improved recognition of unique accents, background noise and technical jargon.
TechCrunch
Pixelmator Pro 3.0 arrives, adding new features, 200 templates, mockups and more
The update comes after the company announced earlier this year that Pixelmator Photo would make its way to the Mac after previously being available on iOS and iPadOS only. While Pixelmator Photo is primarily used for photo editing, Pixelmator Pro offers users greater creative autonomy and a more robust set of features.
The Windows Club
How to see YouTube comment history
If you want to find what you commented in video five or ten years ago, follow this tutorial. Here is how you can see YouTube comment history on the official website. However, you must use the same Google account that you used to comment on a video in the past.
TechCrunch
Block Party, a tool to combat online harassment, raises a $4.8M seed
Developed by software engineer and tech diversity advocate Tracy Chou, Block Party helps people curate a safer experience on Twitter. By building on top of Twitter’s API, Block Party lets users automate the process of blocking bad actors and creating block lists on Twitter. For example, if a particular tweet is breeding harassment, then you can automatically block anyone who likes or retweets that post.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Revolut advises users to take caution after hacker breach triggers phishing campaign
Hey there, you deep-fried morsels of delight. Deep fried, because that’s the thing that made you crunchy. No? Because this is the Daily Crunch?. The TechCrunch team got so competitive in this season of the Great Tech Bake-off, cooking up an incredible amount of scrumptious news over the past 24 hours, that it has taken us damn near 24 hours just to ingest the full tasting menu. Don’t worry, we’ve selected some of the juiciest, most Michelin-starred news for you, served in bite-sized pieces.
Meta tracked users without their consent by skirting Apple’s privacy features, lawsuit alleges
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is being sued for allegedly tracking users without their consent.Both apps are able to track users’ key taps, inputs, and more while using the in-app browser, which is separate to Google Chrome or Safari on iPhones or Android devices.This allows the company to monitor everything that happens on external websites without needing user consent or the consent of the website.“This causes various risks for the user, with the host app being able to track every single interaction with external websites, from all form inputs like passwords and addresses, to every single tap,” wrote Felix Krause,...
