PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills proclaims Sept. 10 Staci Rullo Day
Penn Hills resident Staci Rullo was honored for her consistent service to the community and her support for multiple charities at the Sept. 19 Penn Hills council meeting. “It is truly an honor and a privilege to make this proclamation,” said Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese. “Staci has represented Penn Hills and has helped countless new residents choose to make their home in Penn Hills. Stacy has supported charities such as the Animal Rescue League, ASPCA and by serving as a business woman role model for young women in our community.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: scarecrow contest, spaghetti dinners, rummage sale
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Greensburg state store temporarily closed
There is no timeline for the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Greensburg to reopen after its temporary closure in early August because of what state officials described as “potential safety concerns.”. The building’s co-owner John Rause said Wednesday that he has contractors lined up to assess moisture...
pittsburghmagazine.com
What Are The Secrets to Scoring a Reservation at Pittsburgh’s Busiest Restaurants?
If you’ve ever tried to get a Saturday night reservation at DiAnoia’s Eatery or Pusadee’s Garden, you know that it can sometimes feel impossible (and you just know that the newly opened Parlor Dim Sum is going to be a tough seat to get once they start taking reservations). To try to get a leg up, I found out exactly when some of these spots open their books – and when to get those reservations made.
thenorthsidechronicle.com
Sept. 2022 newsletter from Northside Councilman Bobby Wilson
Councilman Wilson goes over the new legislative maps for Pittsburgh City Council and the new Capital Budget. As City Council resumes business following recess, I wanted to share some important legislative updates from City Hall. Before Council went on recess in late July, we passed a new Reapportionment Plan for...
Lombardozzi's Italian restaurant goes up for sale
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Bloomfield staple that closed its doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic has announced it won't reopen -- and is now up for sale.Lombardozzi's Restaurant, located in the 'Little Italy' portion of Bloomfield is on the market with a 'Building For Sale' sign posted on its exterior.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the decision surrounding the business being put up for sale comes after months of uncertainty around whether the restaurant would reopen or not. The Liberty Avenue restaurant, which opened nearly 50 years ago in 1973, is expected to be listed for over $1 million.Phil Luciano, a long-time friend of the Lombardozzi family tells the Business Times that a liquor license is expected to be included in the sale of the restaurant, which totals over 6,000 square feet.Luciano says it's almost a certainity that another restaurant will take over the space.
Spring Hill Brewing closing down after 5 years in business
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Spring Hill Brewing on Pittsburgh's North Side is closing after five years.The owner made the announcement on social media, saying that Friday will be the last day they are open.The business was located in a former union building overlooking Downtown Pittsburgh.The owner did not say why the brewery was shutting down for good, but thanked the community for their support.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Road work start in Penn Hills pushed to next week
The start of a closure on Verona Road at Second Avenue in Penn Hills was moved to accommodate the contractor’s schedule, according to Allegheny County’s Department of Public Works. The intersection will now close starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 26. The closure, which is expected to end in October, is required for reconstruction of the intersection.
Jeannette school district seeks new bids on former building site
Jeannette City School District is once again accepting bids for vacant property that previously held a school on South Fourth Street. Superintendent Matt Jones said directors approved a resolution Monday to seek bids for four contiguous parcels at the intersection of Cuyler and Chambers avenues and South Fourth Street. A previous bid process within the past year resulted in a potential buyer, but Jones said that sale fell through.
Police arrest man in connection with Shadyside, Lawrenceville burglaries
An Aliquippa man wanted in connection with a string of burglaries in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside and Lawrenceville neighborhoods has been arrested. Michael Moffett, 33, who faces multiple charges including burglary, criminal mischief and theft from a motor vehicle, was arrested by North Versailles police on Monday evening, said Cara Cruz, a spokeswoman for Pittsburgh’s Department of Public Safety.
New Pittsburgh Courier
With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue
Hi View Gardens resident Bianca Dobbs demonstrates the unreliability of the door to her two bedroom apartment, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in McKeesport. The Hi View resident says she’s worried for the safety of herself and her 11 year old daughter as broken key fob readers mean entry to her building is no longer secure. (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource)
Woman found in Allegheny River in June died of accidental drowning, medical examiner says
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner on Tuesday released a cause and manner of death for a woman whose body was found in the Allegheny River in Downtown Pittsburgh in June. Julie Anne Keddie, 38, of Shadyside, died June 15 from an accidental drowning, the medical examiner’s office said. Keddie...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Peters Township School Board accepts donations
The Peters Township School Board accepted donations for new playground equipment and materials for a parking lot for the high school’s golf facility. At a Monday meeting, the board unanimously approved a donation of more than $15,000 of playground equipment for McMurray Elementary School from McMurray Student Council. Linda...
thenorthsidechronicle.com
District 20 News from Rep. Emily Kinkead: Sept. 2022
For many of us, dogs are our best friends – an enormous source of companionship and emotional support. But for folks living with sensory issues such as blindness, dogs are also a fundamental part of navigating the world. Since September is National Guide Dog month, and District 20’s own Borough of Bellevue is home to one of the largest visually impaired communities, per capita, in our state, I think it is important to discuss how we can best support these individuals and their service animals.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Wexford antique store Twin Pine is a curated experience
At 7 years old, Martin Edward would jump in the car with his grandparents and drive to huge antique shows throughout the region. That’s when Edward became “enamored” with interesting pieces — and now, he’s sharing that fascination with the Pittsburgh region. Last fall, Edward...
Man arrested in connection with August bank robbery in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man was arrested in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood in August. According to Pittsburgh police, Timothy Sowinski, 53, was arrested on Sept. 20, 2022 in the Southside. He was wanted for the robbery of the Community Bank in Brookline...
wtae.com
Water main break shuts down intersection in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A water main break shut down the intersection of Woods Run Avenue and Brighton Road in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The break left water filling the road. Police on scene said the intersection may not reopen until sometime after 7 a.m. or 8...
paonlinecasino.com
PA Lottery Players Continue Winning, Connect On Two Massive $3 Million Jackpots In September
Life can change in an instant. And that holds true for the PA Lottery, where million-dollar jackpots can appear in a matter of moments. Evidence of that arrived again this month, with two lottery players from Pennsylvania claiming $3 million jackpots. One player took home the windfall thanks to the...
wtae.com
Tree comes down, blocking road in Upper St Clair
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, Pa. — A tree fell, blocking a road in Upper Saint Clair on Wednesday morning. The tree came down early Wednesday morning on Giant Oaks Drive. It brought down part of a pole and wires with it. No injuries were reported. Crews were working to remove...
Retired Steeler visits Hampton restaurant to receive donation
What appears to be a routine football play has the potential to change a life drastically. On a Monday night in 2017, the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker collapsed after making a tackle, having suffered an injury that necessitated spinal stabilization surgery and had doctors wondering if he ever would walk again.
