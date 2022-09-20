Read full article on original website
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce New Album ATUM, a Sequel to Mellon Collie and Machina
The Smashing Pumpkins have announced their new album ATUM (pronounced “autumn”), a 33-song rock opera in three acts that’s billed as the sequel to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/Machine of God. The new song “Beguiled” is the first taste from the album. Hear it below.
Margo Price Announces New Album Powered by Shrooms and Topanga Canyon
Margo Price will release her next album at the top of 2023. The singer-songwriter and performer has announced that Strays, her fourth studio full-length, will arrive Jan. 13 via Loma Vista Records and includes appearances by Sharon Van Etten and the Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell. The project follows Price’s 2020 album That’s How Rumors Get Started. Price previously released the album’s first single, “Been to the Mountain,” in August. Along with the announcement of Strays, Price dropped the new song “Change of Heart” and its accompanying video. An intense, blues-influenced psych-rock tune, “Change of Heart” looks at reckoning and acceptance. “I...
Alvvays Releases Two New Tracks Ahead of New Album ‘Blue Rev’
Canadian indie pop band Alvvays released two new singles ahead of the group’s new album, Blue Rev, which is set to drop on October 7. The new songs, “Belinda Says” and “Very Online Guy,” are out today (September 22). According to a press statement, “It’s...
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
Jack Harlow Named Songwriter of the Year at SESAC Music Awards
For the second year in a row, Jack Harlow was named songwriter of the year at the SESAC Music Awards. The performing rights organization (PRO) held its annual ceremony — recognizing member songwriters and music publishers behind the year’s most-performed songs — at the London in West Hollywood on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Harlow, who was in attendance, was also awarded song of the year, sharing the honor for “Industry Baby” in a tie with Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves.” Sony Music Publishing was named Publisher of the Year. In addition, Bryan-Michael Cox recognized with the SESAC Icon Award for his career as...
Weezer Punctually Ring in Fall With ‘SZNZ: Autumn’ EP
2022 is flying by, as evidenced by the return of pumpkin spice lattes and the fact that Weezer are already in the fall phase of their yearlong SZNZ project. The Autumnal Equinox is upon us, so Rivers Cuomo and company have released their SZNZ: Autumn, as well as the EP’s first single “What Happens After You,” which Weezer promptly premiered tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Throughout 2022, Weezer have dropped their SZNZ EPs on the first day of each corresponding season. However, Weezer debuted some tracks off their SZNZ: Autumn (and their still-unreleased Winter) tracks early Monday night when the band...
Anton Fier, Golden Palominos founder and early Feelies drummer, has died
Anton Fier, a drummer, composer, bandleader and producer who was an early member of The Feelies, formed the Golden Palominos and collaborated with countless other artists throughout his career, has died. News of Fier’s death was shared by Syd Straw, who performed with Fier in the Golden Palominos in the...
