Music

Rolling Stone

Margo Price Announces New Album Powered by Shrooms and Topanga Canyon

Margo Price will release her next album at the top of 2023. The singer-songwriter and performer has announced that Strays, her fourth studio full-length, will arrive Jan. 13 via Loma Vista Records and includes appearances by Sharon Van Etten and the Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell. The project follows Price’s 2020 album That’s How Rumors Get Started. Price previously released the album’s first single, “Been to the Mountain,” in August. Along with the announcement of Strays, Price dropped the new song “Change of Heart” and its accompanying video. An intense, blues-influenced psych-rock tune, “Change of Heart” looks at reckoning and acceptance. “I...
Variety

Jack Harlow Named Songwriter of the Year at SESAC Music Awards

For the second year in a row, Jack Harlow was named songwriter of the year at the SESAC Music Awards. The performing rights organization (PRO) held its annual ceremony — recognizing member songwriters and music publishers behind the year’s most-performed songs — at the London in West Hollywood on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Harlow, who was in attendance, was also awarded song of the year, sharing the honor for “Industry Baby” in a tie with Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves.” Sony Music Publishing was named Publisher of the Year. In addition, Bryan-Michael Cox recognized with the SESAC Icon Award for his career as...
Rolling Stone

Weezer Punctually Ring in Fall With ‘SZNZ: Autumn’ EP

2022 is flying by, as evidenced by the return of pumpkin spice lattes and the fact that Weezer are already in the fall phase of their yearlong SZNZ project. The Autumnal Equinox is upon us, so Rivers Cuomo and company have released their SZNZ: Autumn, as well as the EP’s first single “What Happens After You,” which Weezer promptly premiered tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live.  Throughout 2022, Weezer have dropped their SZNZ EPs on the first day of each corresponding season. However, Weezer debuted some tracks off their SZNZ: Autumn (and their still-unreleased Winter) tracks early Monday night when the band...
NME

Anton Fier, Golden Palominos founder and early Feelies drummer, has died

Anton Fier, a drummer, composer, bandleader and producer who was an early member of The Feelies, formed the Golden Palominos and collaborated with countless other artists throughout his career, has died. News of Fier’s death was shared by Syd Straw, who performed with Fier in the Golden Palominos in the...
